Multimedia Weekly Digest: Big Earnings Week

A slew of major earnings reports were released this week. CME Group gives us an overview:

It's a big week for earnings with more than 20 percent of the S&P 500 reporting. Jack Bouroudjian discusses what that means for market participants.

Tusk Media reviewed reports for two financial giants: American Express (NYSE:AXP):

The hopes were not high for a strong quarter from American Express, but the quarter was phenomenal. They had an accelerating growth profile even if you adjust out foreign exchange, which benefited [them, even] if you adjust out the Hilton acquisition, which also benefited [them].

and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM):

It was one of those quarters that hit on every box [and] they know how to run the conference call, too. There’s just no drama when you’re talking about JPMorgan. . . [some of] these analysts are so granular that they’ll try to find one ratio that may be a little bit out of whack, and there’s always going to be one ratio that’s out of whack. Wells Fargo will try to be earnest and adjust and explain and they just kind of get all lost in their bowl of soup and JPMorgan just says - hey, here’s the steak. Eat it.

SchiffGold talked about how the market hasn't responded to even strong earnings reports.