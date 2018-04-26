MiMedx: More Explosive Price Action Might Soon Be Here

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) had a very eventful day ahead of its shareholder conference call scheduled for Thursday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Higher than average volume and some surprisingly positive price action highlight the risks for shorts at these depressed levels if the company's internal investigation reveals nothing more scandalous than some changes to how the company reports its impressive earnings moving forward. With official earnings calls on hold for now until the investigation finishes, MiMedx continues with business as usual, which means massive potential upside if shorts come up empty-handed, and the company gets back to focusing on its best-in-class product portfolio.

The day before a key company shareholder meeting saw very interesting price action for MiMedx stock on above-average volume as investors made bets before the call or de-risked their portfolios by aggressively exiting short positions while they were ahead.

MDXG Price data by YCharts

There was definitely some wild price movement as the stock roared almost 15% at the peak of trading Wednesday before settling down by the end of the day up 7%+. MiMedx had already pre-announced projected Q1 results, which included sales above analyst expectations of $92 million along with full year guidance of $383 - $387 million.

So why all the fervor? MiMedx postponed its Q4 results due to an internal investigation initiated by the company itself to review its sales and distribution practices. With the internal investigation now over two months old, the results of the investigation could likely be coming very soon. These results will have the ability to move the stock significantly up or down based on the results and how investors interpret the results. With the stock trading down over 45% from its February 52-week highs, some profit taking was definitely in the cards as the investigation results are really a coin flip for investors at this time.

MDXG data by YCharts

This move was exacerbated by the short interest in the stock which has ballooned to over 39 million shares short out of a float of a little over 86 million shares (almost 43%). Short interest had grown from the prior month by approximately 6.5%, according to Yahoo Finance. This sets up for nice potentially short lived short squeezes like we saw earlier today when information is incoming and many shorts have easy profits that they can take without further risk.

The upcoming listen-only shareholder conference call will most likely focus on the quarter's numbers for the company, which will most likely exceed analyst expectations. Shareholders and shorts though will be listening intently for any additional information or clues regarding when the internal investigation will be finishing up, or if has just concluded.

I fully expect the stock to trade on the potential investigation information, and not the performance numbers, as long as the overhang persists. News can easily propel the stock higher or lower tomorrow so be prepared for some additional impressive price movement. If no new investigation information comes out on the call, it will be very interesting to see if investors sell Wednesday's rip and shorts double down, or if the investigation conclusion uncertainty continues to prop up the stock for another day or two.

This price movement looks like just another opportunity to capitalize on overaggressive shorts, which have hounded the company for years. MiMedx has experienced 40% drops almost like clockwork over the past 5 years while continuing to scrape and claw its way to new 52-week highs.

MDXG data by YCharts

With investigation results potentially coming soon, MiMedx might have seen its lows for the year if the investigation isn't the end of the company the shorts think it will be.

Investigation results might be a coin flip at this time, but price action suggests that, at this most recent price point, the potential upside might finally outweigh potential downside. I expect MiMedx to continue business as usual during this period in purgatory, which includes amazing sales of its best-in-class products, which led the company to be recognized as number 5 on Fortune's top 100 fastest growing public companies in 2017.

Because of MiMedx's dominance in its market, the potential upside is almost as large as its downside, depending on the internal investigation results. As the investigation comes closer to a conclusion, expect more days like Wednesday, with higher-than-average volume and explosive price action, as the company's huge short interest wages open war with a shareholder base that continues to bet on its market-leading products. I continue to be long MDXG. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.