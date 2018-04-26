General Electric: Fair Value Down To $10.7?

At $14 a share, where GE currently trades, it doesn't look incredibly overvalued, but it's not a bargain, either.

After a strong rally from a 52-week low, GE has come again under pressure this week.

The shares of General Electric (GE) came under pressure earlier this week, down almost 5% on Wednesday, on the day its annual general meeting took place. More importantly, on the same day, its 4.125% bonds maturing in 2042 hit another multi-year low of around 90.

Bad News

The price of its debt obligations is only mildly correlated to the rise in the 10-year US Treasury yield, but if you have followed the action of its bonds in the past year or so, you should know that much of the fall in GE's debt prices since the end 2017 was event-driven and linked to specific corporate woes rather than any other external factors.

Before Wednesday's fall, GE stock had surged from a 52-week low of 12.73 on 26 March -- which was a whisker away from my fair value estimate -- to almost $15 in the wake of a decent set of quarterly results which were released last week.

GE has comfortably outperformed the market in the past month, confirming its intriguing correlation with the JPY, which I discussed in my latest coverage on 9 March.

Admittedly, its refinancing profile is sound. However, if its long-term bonds keep falling towards "stress territory" -- the low 80s, as some debt traders typically define it -- GE might be forced to raise new equity, cut the dividend, or both, because it cannot afford to alienate bondholders, given the huge amount of liabilities it carries in its books.

This is just speculation, but keep that in mind if you are looking to add to your current GE exposure.

Is the party over?

While Moody's revised its outlook and the news hit the wires on Wednesday -- it did not downgrade GE's rating, though -- it was interesting to see that the credit rating agency's action, which is often ignored by the market, impacted the share price.

That is one way to look at it, anyway.

It is my view that there are more serious issues here, however. A couple of banking sources who attended the annual shareholder meeting yesterday essentially summed up the event by saying that GE "has changed a lot in the past year to change nothing at all."

"If it is time for real change, I seriously think chief executive John Flannery should go," one investor told me.

"The decision to retain KPMG for another year was a disgrace," another shareholder commented.

Surely, a corporate restructuring of this size takes time, but I would agree in principle that KPMG is a problem GE could do without over the next 12 months.

Value

Before the annual meeting, another key day on the agenda was 20 April, of course, when GE reported its first-quarter results. In private conversations, some GE investors asked me if I had heard anything about how Q1 numbers would shape up, and I replied that a top-line beat and better cost management were expected.

GE did well in that regard.

Ever since, I have talked to sell-side and buy-side sources who have suggested that, based on several assumptions, GE remains grossly undervalued at about $14 a share, because of the implied value that GE Aviation and GE Healthcare carry in a sum-of-the-parts analysis and then more stable cash flows could render discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis more reliable. "Consensus is way too low now and there's upside risk, it's obvious," one portfolio manager based in New York told me.

I am not convinced either methodology could help us determine whether value is hidden in GE at its current price, but it's worth noting that consensus estimates more properly reflect GE's current share price than in the past.

So, once again, I am tracking the value of its most liquid assets per share in order to determine whether GE could be worth your time and money at this critical point in the business cycle where, clearly, a slowing economy could drive a yield curve inversion and then, risk-off trades would likely be preferred to equity risk.

Current assets value

I have had GE's price target under review for a month or so and I have decided to maintain my previous fair value estimate of $12.1-$12.5, although recent news focusing on divestment of certain assets at decent prices adds risk to my price target. Nonetheless, I revisited its 2017 restated numbers, and I have highlighted the balance sheet items that received my attention.

As opposed to P&L figures, which are dynamic and refer to a specific time period, balance sheet numbers are static, and while I agree that focus should be on the right side of the balance sheet with GE, paying attention to its assets has been more helpful in determining its share price action since its plunge on the stock has started.

Of course, I don't know if the stock will rise or fall in future, but I am closely watching certain value drivers that at present are more important than others. With this in mind, Benjamin Graham's net current asset value per share methodology doesn't apply because GE's total liabilities are way too high.

But if we tweak that concept, and assume most of those debts can be rolled over -- after all, GE remains a very strong IG name -- then GE stock could fairly be valued based on its most liquid assets. Excluding from the calculations inventories, net financing receivables and other GEC receivables, the current assets (CA) per share value of GE in 2017 was, originally, $12.3 ($106.2bn for cash, investment securities and receivables, on an aggregate basis), up to $12.4 a share ($106.7bn on an aggregate basis) after it restated its financial figures.

As I previously argued, the CA multiple at which GE trades represent a significant discount in terms of fair value against comparable CA multiples for many other industrial companies in the US -- so, if its most liquid assets rise, the gap should narrow over time.

I am afraid, there is bad news contained in the table below.

Based on a constant number of fully diluted shares, GE's most liquid assets have now fallen to $10.7 a share from about $12.5 -- and this is now my worst-case scenario, although my bull-case points to $16 by the end of the second quarter. For the time being, I maintain my fair value estimate of $12.1-$12.5, given the upside that targeted disposals could bring, but GE remains under review, and downside risk is arguably greater than earlier this year.

