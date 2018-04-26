Amgen's Dim Sales Outlook Looms Over Buybacks

These sales challenges raise the question of why AMGN recently spent $10 B to buy back its stock at $192/share when it needs to grow sales and do so profitably.

I doubt that existing products or the late-stage pipeline can make up for the upcoming sales losses; details are provided in the article (including outright guesses).

About 73% of its 2017 sales look to be at risk of declining, perhaps sharply.

Introduction - the purpose of the article: running the numbers

I've been critical of Amgen (AMGN) for a while for two reasons. One is that it is at this point a victim of its prior success with its 4 blood cell boosters and Enbrel, all of which are biologics that were approved and became mega-successful long before the era of biosimilar competition dawned. Now, that gravy train is definitively ending, both from general competition and from looming biosim entries. The other reason is the almost unbelievably poor conversion of new product candidates, both acquired and developed internally, into commercially important products.

This problem, about which I have been warning, has finally begun to affect AMGN. Investors and the company are in denial of how bad it might get by 2020-2021. The issue that has led me to provide this update with the theme as suggested by the title is that AMGN performed a large share buyback last quarter at the wrong price and at the wrong time.

Here's the buyback story:

A Dutch auction - but why, at a near-record price?

As the company announced on March 8:

Amgen has accepted for purchase 52,083,333 shares of its common stock... at a price of $192 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $10 billion, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These shares represent approximately 7.2 percent of the shares outstanding. The tender offer was oversubscribed...

It deserved to be oversubscribed, at that price. I hope that AMGN is not following in the footsteps of IBM (IBM), GE (GE), Gilead (GILD) in 2015-2016, and others in doing too much financial engineering and not enough of the tougher work in improving its business results.

Upon my soapbox now, I declaim that this is a sort of Original Sin. Having a down-cycle in business, even a prolonged one, is no sin. Biotech is tough stuff. But gambling on a stock price when there is no excess cash: that adds a new sort of governance risk. After all, when a large, presumably smart management team does a Dutch auction, it sends a loud public message that it believes the stock is so undervalued at the buyback price that most shareholders trust them and hold on. But my analysis is that AMGN was not at all undervalued at $192; probably the opposite.

With this buyback, shareholder equity dropped to $15.62 B from $25.24 B at year-end. Given the large amount of intangibles and goodwill on the balance sheet, AMGN has joined the large and growing list of major, profitable companies that have returned so much of the profits to shareholders that its tangible net worth has slipped to negative ($-8 B as of 3/31).

Next, I want to use Q1 numbers and information from the earnings release, 10-Q and 10-K, conference call, and slide show to demonstrate the operational issues that I think need $10 B more than reducing the share count.

Focus on sales rather than whatever "income" is these days

Please look at the following presentation from the press release of different sorts of income in Q1. The many meanings of "income" for the same company in the same time period lead me to discuss AMGN's current, and I expect upcoming sales problems and leave EPS, whatever that now means, aside in this article.

$Millions, except EPS and percentages Q1'18 Q1'17 YOY Δ Total Revenues $ 5,554 $ 5,464 2% GAAP Operating Income $ 2,726 $ 2,591 5% GAAP Net Income $ 2,311 $ 2,071 12% GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 3.25 $ 2.79 16% Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 3,038 $ 2,995 1% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 2,466 $ 2,333 6% Non-GAAP EPS $ 3.47 $ 3.15 10%

So, while sales (and total revenues) were up 2%, likely the approximate 20% of sales outside the US benefited by currency translations. And per Slide 11, inventory accounted for 2% (i.e. all) of the sales gains. So I am going to assume that adjusted for inventory accumulation and forex, sales were flat to marginally down yoy.

Note that AMGN has some other revenues than from sales; please see 10-Q and other documents for details.

Moving on...

Sales breakdown is as bad as ever, skewed towards old drugs

In 2014-2015, when I first began buying and writing about AMGN, I warned about its high concentration of sales from its 5 old drugs, Enbrel and the 4 blood cell boosters: Neulasta/Neupogen and Aranesp/Epogen. Now, due to the failure of any other product except Prolia/XGEVA (same molecule, different doses for different uses) to become meaningful, the list of old drugs has expanded to 7, and the ratio of old drug: total sales are just as miserable as ever. My comments and guesstimates for sales figures follow. Readers can review patent expiration comments by AMGN on p. 7 of its 10-K. To make organization easier, each drug or group of drugs is going to receive its own section.

Enbrel

AMGN gets almost all its Enbrel sales from the US, so it does not matter to it that it has fallen to biosimilars in the EU.

Enbrel is an injectable "trap" (antibody-like biologic) for several major autoimmune diseases. Humira has been clobbering it in the marketplace the past few years, and the other competitor in the class (TNF's), Remicade, now has biosimilar competition. This provides one set of challenges.

Another set of challenges comes from a growing number of new entrants, both oral and biologic, to treat the autoimmune diseases Enbrel treats. Since the patient count is static, all TNF's are going to lose market share. This could happen rapidly, as more than one of the new entrants has compared favorably to the overall TNF leader, Humira.

A final, related problem is that AMGN and the other TNF inhibitor marketers, AbbVie (ABBV) with Humira and J&J (JNJ) with Remicade, pushed the list price up almost unmercifully the past 5 or so years. So AMGN and the others have nowhere to go in price except down now.

From p. F-47 of the 10-K, this is Enbrel's recent sales trend, by year:

2015: $5.36 B

2016: $5.97 B

2017: $5.43 B

In Q1, Enbrel showed significant further sales deterioration. Per slide 17, sales were down 6% yoy, but that was accomplished with a 6% increase in inventory. I am targeting a 15% annual percentage decrease in Enbrel sales. Taking a 3-year view of matters that project to $3.3 B sales in 2020, a $2.1 B decline from last year.

A further risk is that Enbrel is patent-protected until 2028-2029 (2029 exclusivity expiration due to pediatric extension). However, those patents are under challenge by the Sandoz division of Novartis (NVS). Trial is upcoming this year, and it is possible that a final Appeals Court decision could come in or around 2020 unless the parties settle. If Sandoz prevails, then Enbrel sales may then crumble fast from that point on.

See 10-K, pp. F-43 and thereabouts for the patent issues.

Neulasta/Neupogen

This is the three-year combined sales trend for these largely interchangeable white blood cell boosters, mostly used in patients treated with cancer chemotherapy:

2015: $5.76 B

2016: $5.41 B

2017: $5.08 B

The main reason for the fall-off has been less use of chemo as the era of cancer immunotherapy has arrived. The yoy sales decline continued apace in Q1.

This could be OK if the declines were small, but the 10-K disclosed three Neulasta patent (biosimilar) challenges and two Neupogen challenges. I am not a patent litigation oracle, but reading AMGN's blow-by-blow description of its legal situation in these 5 cases, I am going to assume biosimilar competition for both Neupogen and Neulasta will arrive next year and very likely by 2020. Thus, just as a guess, I target about a 50% decline in these sales by around 2020 or another $2.5 B revenue loss.

Aranesp/Epogen

The three-year combined sales trend for these similar red blood cell boosters is as follows:

2015: $3.8 B

2016: $3.38 B

2017: $3.15 B

A 10-11 yoy decline was seen in Q1. Aranesp is patent-protected in the US until 2024 but has no such protection anymore in the EU. AMGN apparently is expecting a biosimilar to Epogen to reach the US market one of these months, but I have a tough time making any predictions here, other than that there appears to be no end in sight to general competitive pressures for this line of drugs. So I'm just going to project a $1 B sales decline through 2020.

The next two drugs were not present on my list of old drugs in 2014. Now they are.

Sensipar/Mimpara

This is the same drug with two names, which differ by region. US sales were $1.7 B last year and have been growing steadily. This is an oral drug which looks to go generic by year-end, with AMGN fighting the good fight to keep generics at bay. However, I expect sales to decline precipitously by 2020 and will call for a $1.5 B sales decline.

An IV drug that does what Sensipar does as an oral drug, Parsabiv, has reached the market. AMGN advises it is unlikely to ramp rapidly.

Vectibix

This oncology drug, an antibody, showed sales of $642 MM last year. It loses patent protection this year in the EU, where sales are higher than in the US. It loses US patent protection in 2020. I just do not know when biosimilar competition is expected. So I will not project a sales decline from 2017, as sales rose 15% yoy in Q1, but I will not project growth either.

Summarizing AMGN's sales challenges

For context, this is AMGN's product sales trend for the past three years:

2015: $20.94 B

2016: $21.89 B

2017: $21.80 B

Sales have been going nowhere but - hey - the company "believes in itself" as shown by buying back lots of stock, and the stock price has been in an uptrend.

Is the uptrend deserved, though?

Of last year's $21.80 B in product sales, I calculate that the 7 challenged drugs accounted for $16.025 B in sales last year. That's 73.5% of all revenues. This leaves all the rest of the company only having generated $5.78 B in sales. That is less than Regeneron (REGN) is projected to show for revenues this year ($6.4 B, projected to rise to $8.6 B in 2021, with numerous late-expiring patents).

I further guesstimate, a total guess to be sure, that by about 2020, $7.6 B is lost from sales from those old 7 drugs.

Concluding remarks

AMGN only has one large seller that is growing substantially. This is denosumab, branded as Prolia/XGEVA. And no to be too gloomy, but if we are projecting that we are in 2021, three years hence, looking back at 2020 sales, we will also be looking at patent issues for denosumab. The last-listed EU patent mentioned in the 10-K expires in June 2022 in the EU and in Feb. 2025 in the US. Much of the EU has patent term extension to 2025, however. But, if it's 2021 in our minds, 4 years away is just about when the Street usually begins worrying about patent cliffs.

AMGN has growth coming from Repatha (finally). However, beyond that, its late-stage pipeline candidates are partnered, limiting their importance to AMGN's financial results. Aimovig, for migraines, has NVS as a partner; more or less an equal partner, I believe. Evenity, for osteoporosis (a drug I do not think much of), has a partner, and so does a promising mid-to-late stage innovative asthma drug.

Thus, I think there is not much chance for AMGN to make up the sales losses other than through a pricey deal if the above projections for sales declines through about 2020 are close to accurate (which they may not be).

Last quarter, AMGN spent 13.8% of revenues on R&D, which is below peers and therefore, raises questions about the quality of earnings relative to other large, strong biotechs. Yes, AMGN has a pipeline, but so does everyone else. This spending on R&D is vastly smaller than the $10 B AMGN just tossed away in its Dutch auction. What does that say to you about management's priorities?

In view of these challenges and relatively limited R&D spending, I believe that AMGN made an unforced error by spending $10 B to retire stock at a premium price. At Wednesday's closing price near $175, AMGN has a market cap of $124 B. Given that 73% of last year's sales revenues are at serious risk of shrinking or in some cases vaporizing by around 2020 and that the other very large sales agent, Prolia/XGEVA, is now "only" 7 years away from possible biosimilar competition, I am just watching AMGN. My suspicion remains that while the stock may do well on a long-term horizon, its near-term challenges to so many key drugs and its limited near-term growth potential are likely to make the stock a difficult new money buy for the foreseeable future.

Finally, to be clear, I have no long or short position in AMGN, do not associated with short sellers, put buyers (or anyone), etc. The above is intended primarily to provide interested parties first, with facts gleaned from AMGN's disclosures, and second, with my opinions and analysis, which may or may not be accurate.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

