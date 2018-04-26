Icahn And Starboard Could Be Betting On The Wrong Horse

After striking a deal with Carl Icahn, Newell Brands (NWL) reached a deal with a second activist investor, Starboard Capital. Starboard and Icahn own 3.8% and 6.9% respectively. The deal leaves the CEO, Michael Polk, in place. Their bet on the man and the company is not at the right price in my opinion. The company carries some well known U.S. brands and that is what has attracted investors. But, the company has not been well-run, appears to be in constant restructuring and is facing significant headwinds not priced into the stock. Essentially it is exposed to retail yet trades a premium to retail-related stocks in general. Having said that, the stock could become very interesting at lower prices.

The Jarden Acquisition

Mr. Polk who has been CEO since 2011, oversaw the acquisition of Jarden Corp in a $15 billion deal that was announced in December 2015. In 2015, Jarden had an EBITDA of $1.1 billion so the deal was valued at 13.6x EV/EBITDA. Jarden itself was a serial acquirer and we can see from its cash flow statement that the company spent $6.3bn during 2010-2015. Contrast this with $2.1bn in FCF so the company was constantly increasing debt. The sum of borrowings from the cash flow statement shows a $4 bn increase over that period. From 2010 to 2015, operating income increased by $333m, thus just counting the cash outlay results in a 5.3% return (333 increase/6300 cash spending). It appears that Jarden management was destroying value rather than increasing it as ROIC ranged from 3.8% - 6.7% over that period. The increase in risk is obvious from the low Piotroski Score and the Altman Score which was in the grey zone. To cut to the chase, I fail to see the logic in the 13.6x multiple paid.

Newell justification is that the combination would create "incredible potential to grow and create value" and that there would be incremental annualized cost synergies of approximately $500 million over four years. Annual adjusted EBITDA would be over $3 billion post synergies along with over 20% EBITDA margin. In 2017, Newell would boast that planned savings at the company would reach a combined amount of $1.3 billion.

The company in 2018 updated this slide and shows that in 2017 there were $358m in savings (see below). However, when I look at the financials I see that operating income actually decreased by -$16 million...

Change in Plans, Guidance Revisions, Operations

On September 6th 2017, the company revised their 2017 guidance due to Hurricane Harvey. The hurricane affected the company's resin suppliers which would result in resin purchases at higher costs (couldn't they have hedged this risk?). Normalized EPS was reduced to $2.95-3.05 from $3.00-$3.20. On November 2nd 2017, after an earnings and revenue miss, EPS was reduced again to $2.80-2.85 before giving its final guidance of $2.72-2.76, 25 days after year-end. The actual result came in at $2.75.

In January 2018 they also announced a plan to sell assets, reduce factory/warehouse footprint, and focus "Newell’s portfolio on nine core consumer divisions with approximately $11 billion in net sales and $2 billion of EBITDA". So with the game plan constantly changing, I can't see how the Street can model this.

During my research, I have noted that a number of analysts have called out NWL for its aggressive tactics. Seeking Alpha contributor David Trainer pointed this out here and here. I too am not keen on the constant use of "core" sales growth and non-GAAP figures. Both NWL and JAH report restructuring charges year-after-year so one must question why these are excluded from normalized EPS. Two additional analysts over at Value Investors Club (here and here) in short pitches have also noted red flags such as aggressive treatment of Venezuela income via the use of a preferential FX rate. Jarden itself was the target of Jim Chanos who wanted to discuss with CEO Martin Franklin how they accounted for acquisitions. Franklin would not discuss the issue and the meeting never happened.

Debt to EBITDA is 4.3x but the company fails from a risk perspective. As shown, the risk scores I use show a company that has a higher probability of problems. The Piotroski score is 5, the Altman score is in the grey zone, and the Beneish model suggests potential earnings manipulation in 2016. With the company showing poor signs in 3 different models, this is a concern. (The models were discussed here).

On a quarterly basis, sales were down -9.5%, and even the company's "core sales" declined -1.9%. Not only was operating income down, but margins were as well. Gross margins have declined year-on-year in each of the last four quarters. Wall Street expects the decline to continue.

The company has guided 2018 normalized EPS at $2.65-2.85 so essentially flat EPS year-on-year. On the most recent conference call, the CEO talked about the new plan and stated that "The most significant risk to our 2018 outlook relates to the US retail landscape and the financial help for our leading baby gear customer." Both of those issues appear out of the control of the company's control. As Value Investor Club member Hamilton1757 noted:

NWL is not a true staples business – EBITDA dropped 20% during the Great Recession... [it's a] consumer discretionary name disguised as a staple and is at the epicenter of all sorts of secular headwinds plaguing the rest of retail (e.g., the writing segment – which is being impacted by all the same structural challenges impacting other office products companies, Yankee candle – which is levered to foot traffic in traditional brick and mortar retail chains, etc.) as well as emerging cyclical headwinds. Meanwhile, their largest customers (e.g., Walmart, Target, etc. are in an epic price war with Amazon). Furthermore, the areas where they are partially offsetting these headwinds (i.e., Elmer’s – slime fad, Prismacolor – adult coloring fad, etc.) are fads that will likely die over the next twelve months (and clearly don’t deserve a staples multiple).

Seeking Alpha contributor Garland Pollard also makes a few interesting arguments in his article which imply that:

The company has made purchases in areas where it could develop the product organically.

The company has not focused enough on its brands.

Some of the classic products have been cheapened, and essentially don't have the same build quality.

The new breakdowns ("learn", "live", "work", "play") don't make sense and create confusion.

Many of NWL brands are not as well known outside of the U.S. Let's take Bicycle cards as an example. Iconic in the U.S., extremely expensive and unknown on the island of 1 million that I live on. Sharpie pens are also unknown, difficult to find but at least fairly priced. Contrast that to all the products by other iconic U.S. brands like Proctor & Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, etc. Everyone knows all their products. This last point, of course, is personal and I could be wrong about this as this is anecdotal.

Wall Street analysts also questioned the company, as Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank asked during the call "Maybe we can just start by taking just a step back and revisiting the logic of the plans announced on the 25 January. I guess just from the outside it seems a fairly strong departure from where it's felt. We were heading even just exiting the third quarter." And basically, my interpretation of Polk's answer was that that's how they operate the business historically...

Bill Chappell with SunTrust also questioned the CEO about why the change in plan since a strategic review had already been done earlier. As I understand the CEO's response was that these actions were in addition/complimentary. I wasn't too happy with the CEOs responses and recommend you check out the conference call Q&A yourselves.

Activists

The stock though became interesting to me when Starboard got involved, in combination that it appeared in my value model. Starboard pointed out that the stock had underperformed the S&P significantly (+42% for the S&P vs -42% for NWL since the Jarden acquisition), and that promised operating performance was significantly off.

Starboard wrote 3 letters and wanted to replace the board with its own nominees. As is known, there were already serious problems at the board level as several directors resigned. Carl Icahn also built a position in the stock. Unfortunately, neither of these activists have provided any recommended solutions (compared to specific suggestions given by Starboard to Olive Garden). Icahn initially got on board with the company, calling the transformation plan the right course of action. And just yesterday, Starboard dropped its fight for 3 seats out of a 12 seat board. The bullish view would be that these guys will make sure that Newell executes.

Conclusion

The problem is that the activists don't appear yet to have any plans and we can only guess if they will be able to add any value. More importantly is that the company still trades at 9.5x EV/EBITDA with risk scores (above) that I am not quite comfortable with. (We don't even need to consider the aggressive accounting mentioned by others). The multiple is there purely on the reputation of the portfolio of brands the firm has, however, the company is facing similar headwinds to retail. Sales and operating income are in decline, as well as margins. The company's plans have been shifting and what NWL will be in the near future is difficult to see. Before allocating money to this idea, I would like to see some or a combination of the below:

A multiple ranging 5-7x EBITDA (think WMT, TGT, KSS, GPS, etc).

Evidence of realization of plans or movement in that direction.

Organic growth or stabilization in the low single digits.

Less marketing of stock (fewer non-GAAP/adjustments)

A new CEO

With what we know today, I do not believe that the current multiple provides enough margin of safety. The company is worth watching though as an opportunity is likely to appear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.