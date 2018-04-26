Closed-End Fund BDJ: An Attractive Option Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) is a fund offered from BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world. It has an objective of current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. BDJ invests at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equities and uses an option writing strategy on single stock positions of the portfolio; as of March 30, 2018, it has 46.45% overwritten. This is quite a large fund at $1.814 billion in managed assets, providing average volume of ~453,000 for the last 3 months. The gross expense ratio on BDJ is 0.86%, which is quite low for a closed-end fund.

Distribution

BDJ is unique in that it doesn't have a distribution yield quite as high as what an option income fund would typically have. It also hasn't utilized a lot of ROC with its distribution. Option income funds typically fund the majority of their distribution as ROC, which isn't typically destructive ROC that erodes NAV.

Some investors don't grasp the concept that ROC isn't all bad. When it is distributed, it defers tax obligation on those distributions until the shares are sold, because ROC lowers the cost basis for the shares held, thus putting off the tax obligation until shares are sold.

(Source: CEFConnect)

BDJ does offer a large chunk of its distribution in the form of long-term capital gains, however, making the tax obligation of its distribution less than had it been primarily composed of net income from the dividends received from its holdings. From the annual report for December 31, 2017, you can see that the fund is currently sitting on about $502 million in unrealized gains.

The current monthly distribution rate stands at $0.0467, or 6.36% yield on market price, and an NAV yield of 5.80%. This is low considering what is traditionally expected from option funds that can typically yield closer to the 9-10% area. That BDJ management may be trying to attract investors that are wary towards ROC in the distribution is my feeling. The current distribution rate has been in effect since December of 2012, when taking into account the fact that in October 2014 the fund had switched from quarterly paying to monthly paying, which is much more attractive to my mind. With the very modest NAV yield of 5.80%, in my opinion, I would not expect a distribution cut anytime soon.

Performance

When looking at the past performance for the last 1-, 3-, and 5-year periods are very attractive returns, with the longer-term 10-year period showing slight underperformance to what the S&P 500 did in that same time frame.

The fund's market price is currently at $8.81 and its NAV is $9.67, and you can purchase shares at an 8.89% discount. The 1-year average discount sits at 7.46%, giving a 1-year z-score of -1.50, indicating that BDJ is undervalued compared to its past.

While having a negative z-score would typically be considered a good metric to determine how a fund is trading compared to its 1-year average, looking at the overall picture it is clear that this is quite typical of BDJ, and I don't consider that a horrible thing, but some investors may prefer to see an even deeper discount before jumping into a name.

Holdings

(Source: BDJ fund site)

When looking at the top ten holdings, you can see that the fund is overweight in the financial sector; actually, approximately 30% of its overall assets are in the financial sector, according to its latest fact sheet. This would be viewed as generally favorable at the moment. JPMorgan Chase & CO (NYSE:JPM), Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) should all generally benefit as the Fed raises interest rates into 2018 and beyond. The Fed has raised interest rates in March and signals 2 more hikes are likely in 2018, and has even steepened its outlook for hikes in 2019 and 2020 as the economy continues to heat up.

The second top sector as a percentage is the healthcare sector, which I have speculated in past articles may be unfairly punished with all the uncertainty that surrounds the sector. "Closed-End Fund BME - Another Way To Play The Healthcare Sector" and "Closed-End Fund THQ: Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks At An 8% Yield" are two articles I had previously published indicating my opinion that the funds may benefit if uncertainty in the sector lifts. Regardless, even if it doesn't happen soon with the current administration in the White House, I believe they are still attractive long-term holdings, as the healthcare stocks have strong balance sheets. The two largest holdings for BDJ in the sector are Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), ANTM being the largest insurance company in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

BOE - The Global Alternative

The BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) is another fund offered by BlackRock and has very similar characteristics as BDJ, with a primary objective of current income and current gains, and a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. They differ based on their strategy. While BOE has at least 80% invested in dividend-paying equity securities, it utilizes a strategy of at least 40% of assets outside the U.S., though this can be as low as 30% (at least) if market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund management. It utilizes a call writing option on individual holdings like BDJ does, and currently has 43% overwritten. BOE currently has assets that sit at around $834 million managed assets.

The fund's current composition is quite different from that of BDJ, with BOE having approximately 31% in assets under the Consumer Staples sector (from its latest fact sheet). The fund trades at a current discount of 7.10%. However, when looking at past performance, BDJ outperforms BOE pretty handily.

BDJ Annualized 10 Year Total NAV Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

An investor may be interested in BOE if they believe global securities will outperform their U.S. counterparts going forward. Another benefit that may be seen is a larger yield on BOE, which currently sits at 8.32% on market price and an NAV yield of 7.74%, which is not out of the ordinary for an option income fund, except that U.S. securities have outperformed global securities, meaning BOE will have a harder time with a higher yield.

Conclusion

I believe BDJ is an attractively priced, well-diversified CEF. It is well-diversified in the various sectors but also overweight the financial sector, which should outperform as long as we are in an increasing interest rate environment. Although I want to like BOE as its global counterpart, I believe past performance indicates that BDJ is quite a bit more attractive, as it has an easier-managed yield of 5.80% on the NAV with longer-term performance to indicate that it could potentially outperform again going forward. The z-score for BDJ is also attractive at a -1.50 when looking at the past 1-year time frame. In my opinion, I would be purchasing more of BDJ at the current price for a long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.