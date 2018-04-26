The Race To Monetize You

Verizon, through its recently created subsidiary, Oath, Inc., is in a position to take advantage of the marketing of personal data from its various platforms to drive revenue growth.

Facebook (FB) would be the very tip of the iceberg. The Cambridge Analytica data scandal brought to light how personal data can be obtained and used to influence consumers/constituents. In the case of Cambridge Analytica, it was an app that captured personal information that was used for political purpose. The process used to capture the information was deemed improper; however, the actual practice of capturing personal data and using it for monetary or political gain is much broader than you may know.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), of course, was one of the first and most successful companies to monetize individual preferences through its superior search engine that captured your online behavior and sold it to advertisers, which used it to target specific ads. As Google evolved as a company, by eavesdropping on your personal messages, it was able to augment your internet search behavior to create detailed personal profiles.

The concept that the human mind can be easily programmed by outside influences is as old as advertising itself. Before the advent of the internet, television was built on the advertising revenue model. However, watching television is a passive activity. With the internet, we are active participants. Compared to the old TV commercial model, it is advertising on steroids!

Personal data mining obviously doesn't stop with our use of the internet. The world's move to mobile has added a whole new level of surveillance and data mining opportunity. The personal data mining companies don't just know what you're searching for and what you are saying (or showing) in your personal messages, they know where you go and what you do. So, while Google, Facebook and, of course, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (which is everywhere), gets most of the focus, the mobile service providers such as AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are equally, if not better, positioned to monetize "You."

A surprising winner in the race to monetize you may be Verizon. While AT&T focuses on content with its planned acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), Verizon has been purchasing assets that can be used to data mine you. Anyone who has signed on to Verizon's recent Yahoo acquisition and reviewed its New Privacy and Terms statement, which requires user acknowledgement to use the service, is well aware of the intent. A snippet of that statement is below.

In addition to the Yahoo platform, Verizon incorporates its prior acquisition of AOL into its data mining operation. Verizon created a subsidiary, Oath, Inc., to integrate both of the platforms. Verizon captures your internet data under the Oath umbrella, which is shared with the parent company. If you click on Oath's Privacy Center here, you can see how your data is used to create a profile of you across a broad array of mediums and platforms, which can then be sold or shared with third parties for a multitude of uses. Congratulations. You are now a commodity!

The brilliance of the model is that every service you use adds to the quality of "You" as a commodity. For example, if you sign into Yahoo Finance, you are invited to link your brokerage account. It's a free service and allows for ease of use for those monitoring an investment portfolio. The benefit, of course, to Verizon is it can now add investment and wealth information to its "You" data profile. As Oath clearly states in its Privacy Policy, it can gather data "when you connect your account to third-party services or sign in using a third-party partner (like Facebook or Twitter)."

Verizon entered the personal data mining business by necessity. Its wireless service business has been in steady decline as reflected below.

In the just announced quarterly earnings presentation, Verizon touted the Oath ecosystem in its strategic positioning slide. They also tout improving service revenue trends, however, adjusted service revenue was flat YoY. The growth and future of Verizon is clearly in Oath as reflected in the slide below.

One area that social media companies and Google have over Verizon is a robust platform to display ads. To benefit from the full extent of personal data mining, Verizon needs a larger platform for selling ads online and within mobile apps. As a result, it is reasonable to assume and expect Oath to grow through acquisition.

Verizon's TTM free cash flow was over $7 billion and that was before the corporate tax reform windfall, which creates sizable headroom for Oath acquisitions, thereby expanding the platform to sell "You" to advertisers, marketers, and fellow data analytics companies.

With a TTM P/E of 6.61 and a PEG of 1.02, Verizon could be considered slightly undervalued or, at worst, fairly valued with stagnant revenue and earnings growth. However, with growth potential from its personal data mining operation, it could be considerably undervalued.

Verizon is the dark horse for winning the race to monetize "You." It isn't even part of the discussion in most investment circles. However, its strategy is sound, focused in the right direction, and, most importantly, not reflected in the current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.