Twitter: Don't Pick The Quarter Apart

The focus on MAU growth is again missing the opportunity at the company.

After reporting incredible Q1'18 numbers, Twitter (TWTR) suddenly reversed from a bullish initial pre-market trade to deep red in early trading. Investors need to be careful picking apart any negatives in the quarter and instead focus on the big picture investment thesis.

Source: Twitter Q1'18 shareholder letter

Don't Pick Too Much

One quick review of the key revenue and EPS numbers showed that Twitter had an incredible quarter in comparison to analyst estimates. The incredible part is that revenues beat analyst estimates of $607.56 million by an incredible 9.5%.

The key to the story is not to distinguish between a cyclical stock like Caterpillar (CAT) and a non-cyclical like Twitter. In the case of the latter, the social media company is only getting started on a turnaround story.

Twitter's CFO spooked the market with discussion of sequential growth for the remainder of 2018 resembling the growth rates of 2016. Back in 2016, the company reported the following quarterly revenues:

Q1 = $594.5M

Q2 = $602.0M

Q3 = $616.0M

Q4 = $717.0M

So the first quick observation is that Twitter isn't talking about a high-water mark like Caterpillar. Rather, the company is mostly suggesting that Q1 results were so strong that sequential gains won't be as dramatic as the analyst community originally thought.

Analysts only forecast Q2 revenues of $636.7 million, so any sequential gain at all leads to a huge bump up in estimates. A similar 1.3% sequential gain as 2016 leads to Q2 revenues of $673.6 million. The 2018 estimates would top $2.8 billion on those sequential gains versus current estimates of around $2.7 billion.

The other big key is that Twitter has beaten analyst estimates by at least $36 million in 4 out of 5 quarters since the start of 2017. The company might not reach the 5% sequential revenue growth target in Q2 from analysts, but that isn't a negative when the revenue targets are rising dramatically. Similar beats in 2018 would place revenues closer to $2.9 billion for the year.

Be Careful With MAU Negatives

Twitter reported MAUs grew 6 million sequentially to reach 336 million. The growth rate isn't headline grabbing, but the gains are actually one of the best in the last couple of years. The only better quarter was the 8 million MAU gains in the prior Q1 to reach 326 million.

The market is picking apart the results by focusing too much on the US MAUs that saw limited growth and is basically stuck at 69 million. The one reason this doesn't matter too much is the double-digit DAU growth and the low monetization rates.

Twitter only received $2 in revenue per MAU for the quarter while Facebook (FB) is up above $5 per user. Analysts forecast the social networking giant to generate over $11.4 billion in revenues with MAUs approaching 2.2 billion.

In theory, Twitter has a more influential user base that could monetize at higher rates. The additional MAUs move the bar higher but don't alter the fact that the social media company has tons of room to monetize the existing user base at roughly 2.5x higher rates to match Facebook.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is a solid buy now trading back under $30. The stock has an enterprise value of roughly $20 billion now and offers an appealing valuation with revenues set to soar beyond $3 billion in 2019. In peak valuation years, Facebook reached 10x revenue estimates leaving plenty of upside for Twitter with revenues back to solid growth rates.

