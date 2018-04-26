Hochschild Mining Stands Regal And Immaculate With Inmaculada Completion

Hochschild is finalizing the development of Pablo vein which is close to production stage.





Investment Thesis

Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCPK:HCHDF)(OTC:HCHDY)(LON:HOCH) greatly expanded its operating cash flow capability following the completion of its Inmaculada project. The company also concluded its cycle of high investments. Collectively, these factors helped the company to significantly improve its capital structure relative to industry peers.

However, the company’s mine life, scale and diversification are quite weaker compared to its industry peers. HOCH has a very low production of gold and silver relative to its industry peers, however, it stands tall. HOCH’s growth strategy is acquisitive in nature. It relies heavily on brownfield exploration despite the small asset size relative to larger industry peers.

In this credit research, we will explore the outlook for HOCH after its successful completion of its Inmaculada project and its cycle of high investments. We will also follow through on the Pablo vein in its Pallancata mine which is currently being developed.

Production

Core operations produced over half a million attributable gold equivalent ounces and 38 million silver equivalent ounces for the first time since the company’s initial public offering (IPO). HOCH achieved its fifth year of output increases and improving on the original 37.0 million ounce silver equivalent target.

In 2017, the company delivered a record production of 19.1 million ounces of silver and just over 254,000 ounces of gold marking its fifth consecutive year of output increases. The record production ensured a 5% year-on-year increase in revenue to $723 million in 2017 ($688 million in 2016).

The prices of both gold and silver moved in the same direction since 2011. But the gap in the gold-to-silver ratio has widened. In quantitative terms, a single bar of gold would get you almost 80 bars of silver. However, in 2017 this trend accelerated as the price of gold appreciated by 10% while silver prices flat-lined.

All-In Sustaining Cost

HOCH has the ability to slash down its exploration costs in order to lower its all-in sustaining costs (AISC) during periods of a weak commodity price environment. Analyst consensus shows HOCH will book AISC of nearly $12.4 per ounce for 2018 thus maintaining its strong cost position.

AISC of $12.3 per silver equivalent ounce in 2017 versus $11.2 per ounce in 2016 reflected an increased investment in brownfield exploration and one-off project costs in Inmaculada. Earlier last year, the removal of the Patagonian port rebate in Argentina, lower output at the Arcata mine and increased costs at Inmaculada and San Jose mines impacted the company’s cost position.

AISC Analysis

Liquidity

Solid cash flow generation from mining assets allowed the company to maintain its liquidity position and repay $18.5 million of short term loans. The company posted cash and cash equivalent of $144 million as of the first half of 2017 versus $140 million in December 2016.

The company has been aggressive to lessen its debt levels as highlighted by the $250 million of debt repaid over the last thirty months. HOCH’s remaining debt is tied up with the $295 million of notes maturing in 2021, which are callable in January 2018. The company plans to refinance its notes with a combination of cash and bank loans in order to improve its capital position. It is also expected to post a net leverage neutral position by year 2019.

Free Cash Flow

The company will continue to benefit from its low-cost Inmaculada assets. It will offset the rising capital expenditures for brownfield explorations. It would also increase its life of mines at each operation.

Operating cash flow decreased from $316.1 million in 2016 to $233.9 million in 2017. Lower operating cash flow is due to:

Income tax payments of $26 million in Argentina during 2017, of which $17 million corresponded to income tax from 2016 and the rest to income tax advances for the 2017 period;

Reduction of working capital achieved in 2016 (excluding the income tax effect) of $37 million and maintained during 2017;

Higher production costs and exploration expenses partially offset by stronger revenue.

Strong cash flow generation has resulted in reinstating dividend payments with $21 million pain in 2017. Analysts expect HOCH to generate $96 million in 2018. The cycle of high investments ended with total capital expenditure of $128.5 million in 2017 with lower decrease versus 2016’s $131.6 million.

Deleveraging

Analysts had a consensus forecast for net leverage to drop to 0.1X in 2018 from 0.4X in 2017. This is on the assumption that there is no change in the company’s cost structure, no significant acquisitions, or higher-than-expected dividends.

Early this year, the company was able to redeem the remaining $295 million of its 7.75% senior notes. It replaced a portion of these bonds with short-to-medium term debt from local banks in Peru with an average rate of 2.2%. Around $100 million worth of debt was settled from existing cash resources. Following this transaction, cash balance remained healthy at $85 million. Hence, the company is expecting its interest costs to become lower by $20 million annually from 2019 onwards.

Pablo Vein

HOCH has completed portions of the infrastructure development process necessary for access to the Pablo vein, which the company discovered near its Pallancata mine. This should further bolster its production and extend the mines life.

Additional capital is being spent to build a ramp to access the vein coupled with the need to secure a mining permit. According to Barclays, Pablo vein is expected to have an AISC estimated at around $12 to $13 per ounce of silver equivalents.

My Takeaway

I believe that HOCH has a low debt profile, ongoing deleveraging trend, decreasing capital spend and sound liquidity. However, the relatively small asset size of HOCH compared to its global industry peers, its scale and geography and limited portfolio diversification in metals weigh on the company’s capacity to absorb financial shocks, and thus increases its susceptibility to precious metal price volatility.

The stronger prices of precious metals, however, also contributed to the company’s more robust performance during the most recent quarters. The lower costs and capital intensity, less concentrated business profile and the deleveraging strategy offered a stronger cushion for possible economic stress scenarios when compared to previous years.

I believe the Chinese industrial restructuring, the demand outlook, the European consolidation and trade protection can continue to support steel prices in 2018. Based from the latest report of the World Steel Association, global capacity utilization is constantly rising and is expected to reach greater than 75% in 2018. Therefore, it could begin supporting the pricing power for steelmakers and allow some sustained profit margin expansion.

Electric vehicles offer promising demand growth for metals but sustained supply shortages remain unlikely.

However, there are potential risks that may impact the outlook of HOCH. The foreign exchange markets emerged from a period where commodities were extremely sensitive to USD/yield moves due to oversupplied markets. Strained balance sheets in turn left companies extremely sensitive to moves in commodity prices. More particularly, if Earnings Before Interest & Tax (EBIT) margins fall below 5% due to foreign exchange losses, leverage ratios would trend towards 4.0X or interest coverage would fall below 2.5X.

I noted that the importance of yields and the direction of the US dollar will remain modest in 2018. A strong view on real yields would most successfully be expressed through precious metals.

