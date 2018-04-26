Gjensidige: The Q1 2018 Results Could Become An Investment Opportunity For Dividend Seekers

Notes for the readers

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise. NOK-USD 0.1265. Price of 1 NOK in USD as of April 24, 2018. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Gjensidige and of its main competitors.

Executive Summary

On the 25th of April, Gjensidige released its results for the first quarter of 2018. In spite of the improvement in the profitability of the smallest segments, the Norwegian insurer was hit by harsh weather conditions in Norway, with higher snowfall compared with the first quarter of 2017. Hence, the overall underwriting result declined by 56% to NOK 411 million ($52 million). The market expectations were not met, and Gjensidige's stock price dropped by more than 6%. However, I remained confident in the ability of the company to improve its margins and decided to purchase some shares of the Norwegian insurance company, benefiting from the overreaction of the market.

An Improvement In The Profitability Almost Everywhere

With a reported pre-tax underwriting result of NOK 411.2 million ($52 million), the picture is mixed. On one hand, the results reported for the Danish, Swedish, and Baltic segments improved in Q1 2018. On the other hand, the core segments of the Norwegian insurance company, the private and commercial segments were less profitable in Q1 2018 than in Q1 2017.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

Let's start with the bad news.

The results reported for the private segment declined by around 34% to NOK 343.7 million ($43 million). The worsening in the underwriting profitability was mainly driven by the increase in the costs due to the large losses. Then, the combined ratio worsened by 8.9 percentage points to reach 83.4%.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

In the commercial segment, the most significant segment of the company, the costs of the large losses skyrocketed to NOK 117.8 million ($15 million) or a 685% growth. The impact of the weather-related claims was slightly offset by the higher run-off in Q1 2018 than in Q1 2017. Unfortunately, the combined ratio worsened by 15.7 percentage points to 96.2%.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

However, the decline in the underwriting results of the core activities was partially offset by the margin improvement observed in Denmark, Sweden, and the Baltic region.

In Denmark, the underwriting profit amounted to NOK 85.5 million ($11 million) vs. a NOK 11.2 million ($1 million) loss in Q1 2017. The improvement in the combined ratio (93.1% vs. 101.0%) was mainly due to the lower large losses, higher run-off gains, and the increase in the premiums. The growth in the earned premiums was driven primarily by the Mølholm acquisition and the re-underwriting and the general price adjustments in the SME and agriculture portfolio.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

In Sweden, the underwriting result was positive as well in Q1 2018. The margin increase was mainly due to the improved cost control (the cost ratio declined by 2.5 percentage points to 16.6%) combined with new processes and risk selection procedures, which have impacted the loss ratio positively.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

The margin improvement observed in Sweden and Denmark was also seen in the Baltics. The Baltic segment reported an underwriting profit of NOK 8.8 million ($1 million). The positive underwriting result was supported by improved claims and cost development. The cost ratio improved by 0.9 percentage points to 32.6% and was due primarily to restructuring and cost-saving initiatives. On the claims side, the loss ratio showed a significant improvement to 64.1% due to improved tariffs, portfolio restructuring, and better claims handling processes.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

In my view, Gjensidige is on track to improve the margins of its segments. Indeed, the core business was affected negatively by adverse weather conditions. However, I remain confident in the company's ability to restore the margins on its core businesses, where Gjensidige has a leading position.

Furthermore, the other activities of the company, the pension and the bank activities are another way for the insurer to offset the slowdown of the insurance activities partially. In Q1 2018, the profit from the pension activities increased slightly by 2.3% to NOK 31.8 million ($4 million). The profit increase was mainly driven by the improvement in the operating income, due to an improvement in the operating margin.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

On the bank subsidiary side, the cost/income ratio improved by 4.4 percentage points to 39.5%; furthermore, the pre-tax profit increase was the result of higher income driven by the portfolio growth.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

Both gross lending and deposits grew, respectively by 10.3% and 10.0%.

Source: Q1 2018 Gjensidige's report

In my view, both revenues and profit will continue increasing, affected positively by the efforts made on the commercial side and the cost monitoring side. Even if the profit from the bank activities remains negligible compared to the insurance revenues, the FY 2018 pre-tax profit from the bank segment could represent 12-14% of the pre-tax profit of the group.

Be Brave When Others Are Fearful

The Q1 results could be seen by the investors as disappointing. In my opinion, the Q1 results and the reaction of the market are an opportunity to become one of the shareholders of the Norwegian company. On a short-term basis, the profit of the group was lower than in Q1 2017; the earnings per share dropped by more than 51% to NOK 1.07 ($0.14 per share).

On a long-term view, Gjensidige is on track to improve its margins on the non-core activities. Even if the company suffered from the increase in the large claims trend in Norway, the insurer was able to deliver positive results, thanks to a diversified portfolio and a reliable cost monitoring process. The book value grew slightly as well. Furthermore, the dividend will be increased indeed to NOK 7.30 ($0.93)-NOK 7.40 ($0.94) per share for the FY2018 result. I do not say that Gjensidige is the bargain of the century (or even the deal of the decade). However, making at least 8-10% in 2018 with Gjensidige is not an unreachable goal. And I know that I will sleep well with my shares.

Author note: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GJNSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.