Statoil: Impressive Results From This Solid Energy Company

The company still needs to expand internationally further in order to derive the growth that it is capable of.

The company hiked its dividend for the first time in several years. It does not have the yield of some of its peers, but the new yield is still respectable.

On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Norwegian oil and gas giant Statoil ASA (STO) announced its first quarter 2018 results. Many energy analysts, myself included, expected to see fairly solid year-over-year results due largely to the higher oil prices that were prevalent in this quarter versus the year-ago one. That is exactly what we saw, with the company showing very strong quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. Statoil also showed some progress at expanding its business beyond simply fossil fuels, in preparation for the Green Energy Revolution. Overall, it was a very good quarter for the company.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights serve to provide background for the remainder of the article, as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Statoil's first quarter 2018 earnings results:

Statoil reported total revenues of $19.884 billion in the quarter. This represents a 28% increase over the $15.528 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2017.

The company achieved an operating income of $4.960 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 17% increase over the $4.250 billion that Statoil earned in the year-ago quarter.

Statoil had an average production of 2,180 mboe per day in the quarter. This represents a 2% increase year over year.

The company reduced its net debt ratio from 29.0% to 25.1% year over year. This was partly due to a very strong operating cash flow in excess of $7 billion.

Statoil declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, an increase over the previous quarter.

The company reported a net income of $1.285 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 21% increase over the $1.064 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

Without a doubt, the first thing an investor perusing these highlights is likely to notice is the strong year-over-year growth in all of the company's financial numbers, driven primarily by revenues. There are two reasons for the company's revenue growth, the first of which is oil prices. As nearly any watcher of the oil markets could attest, the price of Brent crude has increased significantly over the past year:

Source: NASDAQ.com

As a seller of oil, Statoil can be expected to be affected by this trend, and that was indeed the case. In the first quarter of 2018, Statoil achieved an average sales price of $60.20 for a barrel of its oil. This was 23% higher than the $48.90 per barrel average that it received in the first quarter of 2017. This higher sales price naturally had the effect of boosting the company's revenue.

However, a higher sales price would not necessarily increase the company's revenues if its production declined. Fortunately, this was not the case here. As mentioned in the highlights, Statoil produced an average of 2,180 mboe per day in the quarter, representing a 2% increase over the first quarter of last year. Thus, not only did Statoil sell its product for a higher price but it also sold more of it. This is the cause of the company's strong year-over-year revenue growth, which then had the effect of boosting Statoil's income and cash flow figures.

While no longer as ambitious as it was prior to 2014, Statoil continues to maintain its growth ambitions. Over the 2017-2018 period, the company intended to grow its production by 1-2%. Thus, the company appears to be on track to achieve that if it can maintain its current higher level of production. However, it will need to boost its growth rate significantly over the coming two years if it is to stay on track to achieve its projected 3-4% compound annual growth rate over the 2017-2020 period. This growth rate, if achieved, should amply reward investors in the company should oil prices remain strong over the next few years, as I predict that they will.

While Statoil has been making a push over the past several years to expand internationally, its home country of Norway still makes up an outsized portion of its profits. This is shown clearly here:

Source: Statoil ASA

There are two problems with this. The first is clearly visible on the slide above - Norway's high tax rate. As we see here, the company earned $3.372 billion in the nation but was only able to keep $960 million due to taxes. That gives the company an effective tax rate of 71.5% in the country. While oil and gas companies do tend to bear some of the highest tax rates of any industry, I would still prefer that a company in which I am invested does not have to give away the majority of its profits to taxes.

The second reason to be concerned is that Norway's oil fields are generally considered to be mature and past their production peak. This is one reason why the company has been making an international push throughout much of this century. With that said, Statoil has been able to use new technologies to extend the life of its Norwegian fields and has discovered a few new fields in Norwegian waters, but it is still generally regarded as only a matter of time before Norway's resources dry up.

Statoil has historically paid out a relatively solid dividend to its investors, a tradition that it continues to this day. Although it does not have the highest yield in its peer group, it is nothing to sneeze at either.

Company Ticker Dividend Yield Statoil ASA STO 3.69% ExxonMobil XOM 4.05% Chevron CVX 3.66% Total S.A. TOT 4.82% BP BP 5.57% Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A 5.51%

As shown here, Statoil boasts a dividend yield of 3.69% following the dividend increase this quarter. This dividend has varied somewhat over the years for a few reasons. The first is that Statoil paid its dividend annually until 2014, when it started paying a quarterly one. The second reason is the fact that dividends were previously declared in Norwegian kroner, until the second quarter of 2015 when the company began declaring it in U.S. dollars (as most oil companies do).

Source: Statoil ASA

Interestingly, we can see here that the kroner dividend has trended down in recent quarters, despite remaining flat in U.S. dollar terms. This is largely due to weakness in the U.S. dollar as the economy has been recovering, but it is understandably annoying for people that own the Norwegian-traded shares. We will have to see in a month or so whether or not the dividend hike helps those investors.

In conclusion, Statoil's latest quarterly results were quite good, with rising oil prices and production contributing to strong year-over-year revenue growth. The company should be able to continue growing its revenues further over the next few years if oil prices remain stable or increase. In addition, the slight dividend increase should also please investors. Overall, the first quarter of 2018 was an excellent one for the company.

