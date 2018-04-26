Stitch Fix: The Psychology Of Exclusivity

Trending in the final two quarters of fiscal 2018 should illuminate whether Stitch Fix is losing momentum or gaining traction.

These shoppers may be shopping online but that certainly doesn't mean they don't value human connection.

The Road To A Fix

Shortly after its IPO, my investment club decided to invest in Visa (V). This success encouraged us to pay attention as other companies opted to go public.

When we invested in Visa, we were following a GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) model for our portfolio. But, in 2016, the club revamped our strategy to focus on DGI (Dividend Growth Investing). Our portfolio model is now based on a self-defined GRAVY criteria - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth.

I conduct most of the research and analysis for my investment club. It's heartening when another member offers a suggestion for research, even if it doesn't match our strategy and criteria. Despite the mismatch, I'll forge ahead with an analysis for discussion. Because it had executed its IPO just last fall, a member suggested we look at Stitch Fix (SFIX).

The Stitch Fix Service

The service combines the convenience of online shopping with the customization achieved from a personal shopper experience and wraps it in the anticipation of a mystery. A “fix” or “haul”, as some have dubbed it, can be scheduled routinely or can be scheduled on demand. The fix includes five items specifically selected for the client. Selection of the items are based on several factors – details provided by the client's profile including size, age, lifestyle, budget, needs and taste, predictive algorithms, merchandise data, feedback from previous interactions, specific requests, inspiration from personal social media and current fashion trends.

The matchmaking process of selecting items for clients is a finely-tuned marriage of machine and human decision-making. Stitch Fix engineers have blogged about the complexities of styling a fix. The broad steps are oversimplified below:

Machines run a variety of algorithms and rank items matching client data from an inventory of nearly 300 brands. Client preferences are filtered. Machines look at a client's social media photos to match similar items from the inventory. Items are scored multiple times using different algorithms.

When machine ranking completes, machines run algorithms on the fix request to match a stylist to the client. The stylist adds a human touch and personalized styling based on client data. The stylist finalizes which five items will be included in the fix. The stylist builds styling notes and fashion advice.



The client pays a $20 styling fee. If the client opts to keep any of the items, the styling fee is credited toward the purchase. If the client purchases all five items, a 25% discount is applied as well as the styling fee credited. Unwanted items are to be returned within three days and can be returned without a shipping fee.

With its second quarter reporting, Stitch Fix introduced an annual membership option. Style Pass offers unlimited fixes for an annual fee of $49. The annual fee, like the styling fee, can be applied toward purchase costs.

Stitch Fix provides clothing in women's sizes, inclusive of petites, maternity and plus sizes, and men's sizes as well as extras and accessories. The company serves the United States including its territories but does not ship internationally.

The Demographics

For some, shopping is a chore. Many in retail credit millenials for the shift away from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. Convenience, pricing and availability are the driving factors.

“These aren’t your mall rats of yore. In a study from ad agency DDB Worldwide, 40 percent of men and 33 percent of women in the age group say buying everything online would be ideal. More than a third of millennials already say that they rarely or never go to an enclosed mall, according to a study last year by the Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit focused on responsible land use. As many as 60 percent seldom visit apparel-focused department store chains like J.C. Penney Co.”

Stitch Fix, very obviously, would appeal to those who dislike shopping or simply don't have time to shop.

The service could also appeal to clients driven by fashion. Some may have a hesitancy about their own personal style. Others may wish to ensure they are stylishly on trend. Either way, the burden of style is shifted from the consumer to the stylist.

But, it's also very possible Stitch Fix is appealing to another psychological factor – exclusivity. Not too long ago, having personal shoppers was considered a service available only to the wealthy.

“In the last few years, these services have trickled down from the luxury sector to the mass market, where brand loyalty is harder to come by and the average customer spend isn’t so high.”

Remember the premise of the movie He's Just Not That Into You. Stitch Fix offers exactly the opposite – the stylist “gets” the client, wants to please the client. The belief that someone understands and validates you can be heady.

It would be a discredit to ignore the experience or entertainment factor. The anticipation of opening the box and the surprise of what's actually inside is enticing.

Now, add to all of this that each client receives an exclusive combination of items customized specifically for her or him. The rarity of the combination adds fuel to the client's desire to purchase. Even the monikers “fix” and “haul” imply something transforming and valuable.

Justified Hesitation

On the other hand, for others, shopping is a cherished pastime. It's a sensory experience. Avid shoppers want to see the colors, feel the textures, check the craftsmanship. It can easily be argued every shopper in the United States should not be considered a potential Stitch Fix devotee.

Others who are hesitant are of the opinion that the competition in this space is getting fiercer. In March, SA contributor Alanna Harding predicted Amazon (AMZN) would eventually displace Stitch Fix in the digital fashion consultant space. She noted two key competitive advantages for Stitch Fix – a) proprietary algorithms and b) relationships with key fashion partners.

“Amazon is investing in this space with its Prime Wardrobe, Amazon Echo Look, and private label offerings, and has the willpower and the funding to beat Stitch Fix at its own game.” “With pictures of your current wardrobe, data about what you're buying, the ability to communicate with you through Alexa, and vast amounts of cloud computing power - Amazon can easily replicate the curation model that Stitch Fix has by bringing in/redirecting current fashion consultants until the point that the AI is completely able to replace the human element.”

The threat of Amazon dominating a space often sparks negative sentiment.

Wait Just A Minute

I'll admit I started my research with a negative bias. Stitch Fix doesn't fit into our DGI portfolio because it doesn't pay a dividend. Of course, it may someday. But, it doesn't today. Though, we have made exceptions when the potential for total return is irresistible.

It didn't help my objectivity that I do like to shop. Plus, I am not a fan of online purchasing.

Stitch Fix offers an Influencer Program where clients can “champion” the service and offer discounts to new patrons. Influencers post Youtube videos opening their fixes and modeling the selections. So, I watched Youtube videos to try to understand the allure. It worked – at least enough to balance my distaste.

Yet, after reading Alanna Harding's article, despite my newfound understanding, I was ready to influence my investment club to nix the idea of investing in Stitch Fix. Quite simply, the fit seemed off and the risks seemed too great.

But, there were lingering disconnects haunting my thoughts about Harding's analysis. And, they cast doubt as to whether Amazon can truly annihilate Stitch Fix.

The first disconnect is the psychology of exclusivity sprinkled throughout the Youtube videos. While Ms. Harding contends there are just two competitive advantages for Stitch Fix, I would suggest there's a third - intimacy. Vloggers often noted the number of personal references included in their styling notes. It proved the stylists truly cared - there was a connection. And, AI can't replace that human-to-human connection.

That personal interaction craved by Stitch Fix clients will not always be efficient. If timed or limited, it will come off as shallow and hollow. Thus, another disconnect centers on Amazon's reputation. Whether true or not, it is commonly believed the company values efficiency over employees. In 2015, a New York Times article sparked a public debate about the company's culture. It is reported founder, Jeff Bezos, describes the company culture as “friendly and intense, but if push comes to shove, we’ll settle for intense.” In response to the article, Mr. Bezos vowed to address the assertions hurled against the company and its management. And yet, in 2018, the debate rages on.

Viewing The Numbers

Deciding the business is worth a closer look means dissecting the numbers. With just two quarterly reports available, the year-over-year progress of the company looks promising at first glance. Membership numbers increased approximately 30% year-over-year in both the first and second quarters of fiscal 2018. Revenue increased at a slower pace of approximately 25% in the same quarters.

Looking at the additional members by consecutive quarters presents what appears to be a seasonal view. The same is true when viewing the increase in revenue per consecutive quarter.

Source: Author-created from company data

Source: Author-created from company data

However, analyzing the average revenue per member introduces potential concern. The latest quarter equates to the second lowest production in the past six quarters.

Source: Author-created from company data

The annual view bears out the same trend when using projections for 2018 of revenue in a range of $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion and continued membership growth of approximately 30%.

Source: Author-created from company data

It does appear Stitch Fix may be losing momentum. The impacts from adding categories such as extras and accessories and expanding fee options could help the company regain traction. That remains to be seen in the final two quarters of fiscal 2018.

The third quarter numbers should prove enlightening. Stitch Fix estimated revenue in a range of $300 million to $310 million. If membership grows 30% year-over-year again, the average revenue per member will decrease to $113 at the projected revenue midpoint. If the 30% growth continues in the fourth quarter, average revenue per member will dip below $110 based on the full-year revenue projection midpoint. In other words, Stitch Fix' revenue projections may be factoring in a slowdown in membership growth rather than a dip in average spend.

Conclusion

There certainly seems to be strong pros as well as strong cons about Stitch Fix. Because it does not pay a dividend, I suspect my investment club will decide to put it on a wait list until there's more data to analyze. Although an Amazon annihilation may not be imminent, there's enough question marks around the growth trending to warrant pause.

