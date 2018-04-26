Preferred Markets Opened By Cohen & Steers - Part 3

With the prime rate on the rise, one of these funds is set to stand out as a better investment moving forward.

Investment Thesis

Getting exposure to the preferred equities market is an excellent avenue to seeing additional income generation. Recently I have reviewed two different closed end funds, CEFs, offered by Cohen and Steers Inc. (CNS). These funds are: Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) and Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc. (LDP). Both of these funds have been successful through the low rate environment within the United States, but which will excel moving forward?

The Funds Themselves

PSF and LDP both exist to provide primarily high immediate income and secondarily to see capital appreciation. LDP has an added element of focusing on short or limited duration preferred securities, this means it has a high rate of change within the fund's portfolio and its individual securities are less rate sensitive. This is the only major difference between the funds but it creates all the differences in the performances so far.

PSF is heavily invested in banking and insurance preferred securities as well as within the United States. This is important to remember since the United States has been experiencing a rising rate environment and additional rate increases are expected. Source: PSF Fact Sheet

LDP is similarly heavily invested in bank and insurance preferred securities as well as in the United States. Overall LDP has a lower exposure to the utility and pipeline sectors as well as maintains more cash on hand.

Source: LDP Fact Sheet

In general, the diversity is extremely similar between the sectors and geographical regions that these two funds are invested in. The key difference again is the type of security that is purchased. PSF contains more rate sensitive long-term preferred securities, whereas LDP contain securities that the rate is adjusted more frequently or adjusted as the rate increases.

The largest two holdings within LDP yield 4% and 5%, however the largest holdings of PSF yield 10% and 10.2% respectively. This disparity is present due to the type of preferred security that is held. LDP invests heavily as mentioned in securities that are less rate sensitive, but that means out of the gate, they often yield less. With rates changing, it is safest to estimate that as interest rates change that a five year duration security would lose 5% of value for every 1% change in the interest upwards.

The Funds' Performance

To fully evaluate the funds compared to each other, we will use two major metrics: 1. Total income returned to shareholders and 2. Net asset value growth. Since both funds aim to earn a high immediate income and secondarily capital appreciation, we will use these metrics to first evaluate their performance against one another.

LDP has returned $8.45 in dividends since its inception late 2012 till the end of 2017. PSF has returned $12.759 in dividends since LDP's first dividend, PSF has existed since 2010 so it has additional years of dividends not included in their comparison. PSF has returned in income, just under 50% more than LDP for the same time period. This is mainly due to the higher yield securities which allow PSF to issue higher monthly dividends and higher year-end dividends.

LDP Net Asset Value data by YCharts

While PSF has paid out almost double what LDP has, LDP has seen significant NAV since its inception and during the same time period has outperformed PSF by double. Retaining funds and seeing the value of their preferred securities rise has helped LDP to increase its NAV.

LDP data by YCharts

Historically, LDP has commanded a higher price per share, even while offering a lower yield. Currently the difference between the two funds share price has closed providing a perfect opportunity to evaluate them moving forward.

Bank Prime Loan Rate data by YCharts

Both funds have performed admirably, however when you compare PSF's performance in its NAV and market price since interest rates have started to climb, its performance has trailed LDP. This is due to the built in design of LDP to benefit from rising rate environments. Interest rate increases are expected to continue as the year progresses, this will further differentiate the value of LDP's holdings over PFS's.

Investor Takeaway

PSF has been a solid fund and has outperformed its own benchmarks but also overall outperformed LDP in providing immediate income for shareholders. I rate both funds a buy, however I fully expect as rates continue to rise that LDP will outperform PSF as its NAV will remain heavily unaffected and will see the benefits of its shorter duration coming to the surface.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.