Kimco: Do You Prefer A Yield Over 9%?

The company's preferred stocks offer a safer alternative to the common stock and are trading well below par. KMI-M has a yield to call of over 9%.

I've wanted to buy Kimco (KIM) for a while now. The 8.46% yield is the main attraction, as is the valuation and potential for recovery and capital gains. The concern - obviously - is it keeps falling. It's getting worryingly close to the 2009 lows, which now seems just a capitulation move away.

KIM's preferred stocks offer some insulation against loss of capital. They are less volatile than the common stock, and if called on the call date, your principal will be returned. Scanning through its preferred stocks shows yields in the 5-6% range, which isn't exactly inspiring until the prices are taken into consideration. KIM-M, for instance, has fallen from a par price of $25 to currently trade around $20.7.

Is this an opportunity? Let's look in more detail.

The Parent

Fundamentally Kimco itself is a solid enough company and while its problems are not insignificant, they are at least out in the open. The pressure on shopping centers from online retail has been well covered and mostly priced in. Unfortunately, rising yields are also weighing on REITs and it is hard to tell where the "death of the brick and mortar retailer" sell-off ended, and the rising yield sell-off began. Judging by the below chart of the common stock compared to the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), I'd say interest rates really became a concern since September 2017.

charts by Tradingview

Rising yields have also put pressure on the preferred stocks, and this could be an issue going forward. However, the point here is to identify the health of the parent company and the cause of the decline in KIM's common stock. To even consider buying the preferred stock we must have some confidence in the parent company. In Kimco's case I think we can; the stock's problems are not due to bad management, unmanageable debt loads, or something internal and specific to the company, but rather something out of their control which could well be temporary.

The Preferreds

KIM currently has five preferred stocks trading on the NYSE.

source: Quantum

KIM-I, KIM-K, and KIM-J are all past their call dates, with KIM-I already partially called in September 2017. I find it slightly odd that KIM hasn't completely called these issues and replaced them with lower yielding stocks. After all, they issued the 5.125% KIM-L in 2017 and according to the prospectus,

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, any one or more of the following: (i) in whole or in part, the redemption of depositary shares representing one or more classes or series of our outstanding preferred stock pursuant to the terms of such securities, including the 6.000% Class I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock that became callable on March 20, 2017 and the 5.50% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock that became callable on July 25, 2017...

Perhaps they had bigger fish to fry, but it does mean they are still paying out 6% and 5.5% on old preferreds when they could have been paying 5.125% on newer ones.

Regardless, KMI-L and KML-M are the only real options as they still have years to run till their call dates. Due to the higher coupon, KML-M will be our focus.

KML-M

Here are some of the important metrics of KML-M.

As mentioned in the introduction, the coupon of 5.25% is not all that attractive, especially in the current rising rate environment. Actually, the IPO on 12/11/2017 was timed well as the 10-year yield was still below 2.5% and not near 3% like it is now. There's no way they could place $230m of shares at 5.25% today.

Prices soon fell from par price of $25 to make a fresh low this week of $20.56.

source: NYSE

Buying around yesterday's closing price of $20.74 would lock in a current yield of 6.3%. This is still not great if you compare to the common stock's yield of 8.46%, but there are some advantages.

Firstly, preferred stocks are safer. As per the prospectus,

In regard to the payment of dividends and upon liquidation, the preferred shares rank junior to the company's senior debt, equally with other preferreds of the company, and senior to the common shares of the company.

If KIM had to cut its dividend - and this seems unlikely now given the FFO payout ratio, but no-one knows what could happen two to three years down the road - it would cut the common stock payment first. Even in an extreme case if the preferred distributions were suspended, KIM-M is a cumulative preferred stock and all missed payments would be paid when dividends restored.

Secondly, if KIM-M were to be called on 12/20/22 it would be called at $25 and you would make a gain of 20.5% on your $20.74 buy. Therefore your yield to call is around 9.74%.

source: preferred-stock.com

But before you get too excited about a sure thing, there is one major concern.

As we have seen with KIM-I, KIM-K, and KIM-J, there is no guarantee at all that your shares will be called. There is no maturity date and if it suits Kimco, KMI-M could end up trading in perpetuity. This would happen if interest rates stay relatively high and Kimco had no way of replacing KMI-M with an IPO at a lower yield. Some preferred stocks from the last low rate environment of the 1940s still trade.

Even if interest rates cool over the next few years, 5.25% is one of the lower coupons you will see in preferred stocks and I have my doubts if we will see IPOs at sub 5.25% again for a long time.

As long as you are happy with the 6.3% current yield, then this isn't a major concern, but it is something you should be aware of.

Conclusions

Kimco's preferred stock KMI-M ticks many of the boxes for income investors. The parent company is in good shape, it has a 6.3% current yield and is trading well below par. This may not compare favourably with the 8.46% dividend in the common stock, but there are some advantages to holding preferred stocks, especially if the shares are called in 2022. There is a fair amount of interest rate risk, but this is also true of the common stock. I can't tell you which is better; with many things in life and investing, it depends on what you prefer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.