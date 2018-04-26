Old Media Is A Great New Investment: Part 1

This is the first article in a two-part segment on two very well-run “old media” companies. The companies bear certain similarities: strong brands and competitive positions, significant insider ownership, defensive moats, and strong cash flow. Despite this, the market has discarded them due to a variety of factors, and their valuations reflect this. Both present excellent opportunities for disciplined long-term investors. The first of these two companies is Entercom, Inc.

Business Summary

Entercom (ETM) was founded in 1968 by Joseph Field with the belief that FM radio, not AM, would one day dominate the airwaves. The company grew through acquisitions and improvements to existing stations and listed its shares in an IPO in 1999. That same year, Entercom acquired 43 stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group (yes, the same one with all the Fox affiliates) and became the fifth-largest radio broadcaster in the country. At the end of November 2017, the company completed its acquisition of CBS’s (NYSE:CBS) radio properties (net of a couple divestitures for regulatory clearance) continuing its growth trajectory. Now, with 112 million monthly listeners across 235 stations, Entercom has assumed the number-two broadcaster spot behind bankrupt iHeartMedia, Inc.

Entercom generates revenue almost entirely through advertising sales on its various radio stations. This is comprised of local advertising (the largest portion), handled directly through the local station-specific sales staff, and national advertising, handled by a national advertising firm on Entercom’s behalf. The company’s advertising customers are a diverse group, and no one customer makes up a large chunk of their revenue.

First, A Word on Radio

At first blush, an investor may want to steer clear of the radio business. After all, who wants to listen to radio when they can stream Spotify or Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) or play their own downloaded library. But after digging a bit deeper, it becomes clear that radio is neither dead nor dying. At worst, it is stagnant due to lack of attention from advertisers. However, this should change in the future. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) ventured back into the radio waters in late 2017 after declaring about $100 million in digital advertising ineffective (InsideRadio). They had previously written the medium off compared to digital among others.

The truth of radio as a medium can be found in the research done by reputable firms Nielsen and Edison Research. Radio is unparalleled in its reach compared with other mediums, reaching over 92% of all demographics.

On top of its immense reach, the radio industry has, in fact, been slightly growing weekly listeners over the past 3 years.

And, in the most technologically advanced cars we have ever made, many with streaming technologies made easily accessible, people still listen to radio.

Sir Richard Branson is quoted saying “People want personality, local insight and a feeling of connection - all qualities great DJs on radio stations can share, and streaming sites can’t replicate.” To further his point, it is highly unlikely that radio is going anywhere soon. And, the companies that can operate intelligently within the industry will not either. I would even go further to say it’s my personal opinion that Procter & Gamble will not be the last company to realize the inadequacies of many digital ad platforms and return to increase their spending on traditional mediums.

Four-Point Analysis

Competitive Moat

It could be argued that there are not many competitive advantages to be had in the radio business, let alone a competitive moat to insulate a company into the future. However, Entercom’s results would prove that it does possess sufficient competitive leverage.

As the now-number-two radio operator, Entercom has a formidable position in the industry. If a company wants exposure to the radio medium, it’s pretty difficult to avoid dealing with Entercom. To compound that, Entercom has made it its mission to compete and win in the top-50 largest markets across the country, reaching the most important populations for most advertisers. The company owns 7 of the top 8 most-listened-to all-news stations and is also (after the CBS transaction) the largest sports radio broadcast partner with 44 professional teams and numerous collegiate programs. One can imagine the efficiencies that come with 112 million monthly listeners across 235 stations as opposed to iHeart’s proclaimed 250 million monthly listeners across 855 stations.

That said, economies of scale by itself is not a strong enough competitive advantage to hold a company to strong returns in the future. Competition is fierce among FM stations, and Entercom is not above that competition. Entercom’s properties are, however, by and large, performing very well. Quite a few are leaders in their market such as 1043 JAMS in my hometown of Chicago, which is number one in almost all demographics (Q4 2017 Earnings Call).

This begs the question of what Entercom’s competitive advantage really is and how has it driven such strong results thus far. The answer is the superb management that is disciplined in both cost and long-term mindset (most likely aided by the Field family’s ownership and, more importantly, significant voting power.)

There are many ways to see these factors at work. Entercom is well-versed in researching markets and ensuring their stations are giving consumers what they want, something that Mr. Field has stated was enormously lacking at CBS Radio. But what’s even more crucial is the fact that the company has made large format changes whenever necessary and economically feasible, lowering current revenue for a significant period until ratings are reassessed and advertisers recommit. This shows the long-term mindset that is not necessarily present at all of Entercom’s competitors.

The company’s rigorous cost controls can be seen, for example, in the value unlocked by a sale of a $46MM building in Chicago near O’Hare airport, relocating the CBS station previously operating there to a new location with a cost of just $2MM. There’s no question management’s discipline and tight-fistedness have contributed to the company’s excellent EBITDA margins with a fairly steady record and a 5-year average of just over 25%.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Entercom Communications 29.5% (Pro-Forma) 21.6% 22.9% 24.6% 26.8% Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. 23% 50.2% 16.8% 13.6% 26.5% Emmis Communications 16.7% 11.5% LOSS 12.9% 8.5% Cumulus Media, Inc. LOSS LOSS LOSS 22.4% 25.9% iHeartMedia, Inc. N/A 35% 29.3% 27.7% 26.8%

Readers may notice a large bump in Beasley's 2016 EBITDA margin. This is due in large part to a one-time $45.5MM gain from their merger with Greater Media. Absent this one-time benefit to earnings, their EBITDA margin would be 16.9%. Cells with "Loss" reflect a year with negative EBITDA. It's also important to note that iHeartMedia does carry strong EBITDA margins as well due to its lower-cost operations in the digital space akin to a Pandora boosting its radio efforts. Unfortunately, those benefits are negated by the breathtaking interest expense they carry which pulled them into bankruptcy.

Management

Entercom is led by David Field, son of founder, Joseph Field. David joined the company in 1987 after working as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. He served in various positions within the company, including COO and CFO before taking the spot as President in 1998 and assuming the role of CEO in 2002 (Entercom Leadership). It’s safe to say his knowledge of the various parts of the business acquired by serving in such varied roles has aided in making him an excellent leader.

The company’s CFO, Richard Schmaeling, joined the company in the past year after serving as CFO of the largest travel agency in the US, Travel Leaders Group. Prior to that, he held the CFO post at LIN Media as well as VP of Finance at Dow Jones. Entercom’s COO, Louise Kramer, has been with the company for 18 years. After starting as a regional VP, she took on the role of COO in 2014.

Management compensation seems fairly aligned with investors. The C-suite is rewarded with a base salary plus equity awards (except for the CEO) plus cash performance incentives tied to earnings thresholds in two out of the four stated metrics. For the CEO, the performance incentive is 200% of base salary ($1.2MM in 2017), the CFO’s incentive is 80% of base salary ($525K in 2017), and the COO’s incentive is $500k flat. In 2017, the metrics and thresholds for the cash performance incentive were the following:

Revenue growth of 0% on a same station, pre-CBS-merger basis

Station operating expense of less than $345 million also determined on pre-CBS stations

Adjusted Earnings per Share** of at least 50¢

Free Cash Flow per Share** of at least $1.00

**See pg. 17 of most recent proxy for definition of Adjusted Earnings and Free Cash Flow per Share

Since the company exceeded adjusted earnings and free cash flow, cash incentives were fully earned for the year. It would be my preference to see more stringent and specific metrics i.e. station operating expenses vs. general earnings per share or free cash flow which can be achieved with numerous methods. With that said, the metrics are still long-term value drivers. Also, Mr. Field’s pay is quite substantial taken in context with Entercom’s earnings and FCF, though I do not think it’s very far off the value he brings to the company.

Management is very well-aligned with shareholders from an ownership standpoint. David Field, as of March 6, 2018, owned or controlled 3,318,409 A-shares and 749,250 B-shares, roughly 6.2% of total voting power and market value of roughly $40.8MM (2017 Annual Report). Joseph Field, as of April 17, 2018 (most recent Form 4) owned or controlled 7,469,850 A-shares and 3,295,949 B-shares, roughly 22.7% of total voting power and market value of roughly $113MM. Mr. Schmaeling holds 50,000 shares from an equity award, and Ms. Kramer holds 625,882 shares, $6.2MM in market value. Though the high ownership by David and Joseph is stated in Entercom’s annual reports as a potential risk, I see high ownership by insiders as positive virtually all the time, especially when they have a track record of being excellent stewards of their business.

It’s also quite important to note that founder, Joseph Field has been a voracious acquirer of shares recently. Of his ownership or control of 3.3MM B-shares, 2.45MM of them were acquired in March or April of this year through open-market purchases. It is true, after all, that there may be many reasons for an insider to sell, but only one reason to buy.

Financial

A quick look at Entercom’s balance sheet yields no surprise for the media industry: the company is fairly leveraged compared to the rest of corporate America. Though debt load is an important factor in an investment, it must be taken in context of the company’s cash flows. It is typical of media companies to be quite tangible-asset-light but deliver significant cash.

While I have a strong preference not to use management-created non-GAAP measures, Entercom’s “adjusted” EBITDA is the best indicator to work with for a pro-forma CBS and Entercom measurement of 2017. With net debt at the end of the year of $1.84B and adjusted EBITDA of $450MM, the company is operating with leverage of 4.09x. This is not overly troubling as the company’s target leverage is around 2.5x as mentioned in the Q&A portion of Entercom’s Presentation at the Wells Fargo Media & Telecom Conference.

On a pro-forma basis, using the adjusted EBITDA of $450MM and interest expense computed below based on December 31, 2017, outstanding debt balances, the company would have operated with interest coverage of roughly 4.95x if the acquisition was completed January 1, 2017. This assumes the weighted average rate for the variable rate debt of 4.2% from the company’s 2017 10-k.

Outstanding Balance as of 12/31/17 (In Millions) Rate Pro-Forma Interest Expense (In Millions) Term B-1 Loan $1,330 4.2% $55.86 Revolver $143 4.2% $6.01 Senior 7.25% Notes $400 7.25% $29.00 TOTAL $90.87

Perhaps the adjusted EBITDA is a bit high. However, Entercom has covered its interest charges with EBITDA on average 2.57 times over the past three years (using GAAP numbers for 2017), leaving little concern for default. Compare this to the now-bankrupt Cumulus (2017 10-k), which had negative EBITDA for the past three years and also bankrupt iHeartMedia, Inc. (2016 10-k), which operated with average interest coverage of a razor-like 1.07x for the three years ended 2016 (they have not yet reported their 2017 10-k.) It’s also important to note that, for every 1% increase in LIBOR, Entercom’s interest expense will increase roughly $15.8MM.

Though cash flow is what I pay attention to most in all businesses, it is especially important as compared to earnings in the radio business, as well as other segments of the media industry. This is because common non-cash charges and the IRS’s vs. GAAP’s handling of intangible assets lead to frequently-skewed net income from changes in tax assets/liabilities. A look at Entercom’s free cash flow in the below table (simple cash flow from operations net of capital expenditures) shows that the company has had a rough compound yearly increase just over 3%. This has been achieved through acquisitions and flat to low single-digit same-station revenue increases.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 $66,782,000** $64,694,000 $57,747,000 $56,888,000 $59,024,000 **Excluding $41.3MM in CBS merger costs and $16.9MM in restructuring costs.

Valuation

Giving Entercom a precise intrinsic valuation would be extremely difficult considering the cash flow and profits of the combined Entercom/CBS entity have yet to be officially reported. An approximate range would do an investor the most good as long as he or she could purchase shares with a margin of safety to that range.

In order to figure out a reasonable valuation range, there must be some value attributed to the CBS stations acquired. Instead of using Entercom management’s pro forma numbers, we can see in CBS’s 2017 annual report that CBS Radio’s results for the year (up until merger close on Nov 17) are broken out separately in broad form under discontinued operations. The report gives enough information to determine CBS Radio’s free cash flow of $70MM, a significantly depressed number versus their prior years also shown in the annual report. This echoes Entercom management’s statements on their 4th quarter earnings call that CBS severely neglected their radio segment leading up to the merger.

The depressed 2017 CBS-reported free cash flow of $70MM, combined with Entercom’s 2017 free cash flow adjusted for merger costs, yields $136.78MM. Using this amount as a base for a discounted cash flow valuation with 10% discount and 2% growth rate results in a valuation of $1.744B or $12.30 per share (141,546,435 shares outstanding).

There’s no question this valuation is on the conservative side. Most likely, the 2017 free cash flow estimate of $136MM is materially understated as CBS’s depressed operations should get reinvigorated in both the short term and long term with Entercom ownership and attention. Entercom and CBS have also already realized significant synergies and, in all likelihood, will realize more as time goes on. If the company instead achieves growth of 3%, the valuation would be approximately $14.20 per share, a level that I think is much more commensurate with a fair and reasonable valuation.

Taking a more pessimistic view, should the company not grow at all from the 2017 free cash flow estimate, then the company may merit a valuation around $1.37B or $9.70 per share giving investors some amount of comfort.

Conclusion

Entercom has been quite an out-of-favor company among investors for the past couple years. There are many reasons for this, including the perceived decline of the radio industry due to digital disruptors like Spotify, Pandora, or Apple Music, as well as the bankruptcies of Cumulus Media and iHeartMedia, two of Entercom’s competitors. Fortunately, for opportunistic investors, these fears as misplaced. Though radio is being disrupted, it is still a formidable force in media reaching consumers on an enormous scale. And Cumulus and iHeart are not symptoms of an underlying disease in the radio business. They are simply reaping the results of a less-disciplined growth strategy with too much leverage.

Investors can take comfort in the margin of safety to the fair value of the company of between $12.30 and $14.20 per share afforded in the current share price of roughly $10.25. And though shares may stumble as the company works through merger hiccups in the first half of this year, those that join founder Joseph Field in purchasing shares at these levels have the deck stacked in their favor for excellent long-term results.

