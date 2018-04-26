Boeing Bullish On Production Plan

The Boeing Company (BA) reported its first quarter earnings on the 25th of April before the opening bell. We discussed the results in another report, which you can find here. The results were simply impressive and Boeing even guided up for the remainder of the year. While the earnings, strong cash flow, Boeing 787 deferred production balance improvement and improved guidance leave little to the imagination, it is very interesting to look at the other program specific elements that were discussed during the earnings call. During the call we usually tend to hear new things or slight changes in wording that might affect Boeing’s plans and outlook either positively or negatively on the longer term beyond the financial guidance that Boeing provides. So while earnings and guidance are nice, we pay a lot more attention to Boeing’s earnings call to spot new snippets of information or observe changes in wording.

Commercial Airplanes

On Commercial Airplanes level, Boeing had several milestones with the first delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 to Lion Air, the first Boeing 787-10 was delivered to Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) and the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 had its maiden flight.

On the Boeing 767 program, Boeing has decided to increase production from the current 2.5 aircraft per month to 3 aircraft per month in 2020. For an aircraft concept that is 4 decades old by now, this is truly impressive. The rate increase is supported by strong growth on the air cargo market and the military market. The rate increase will increase production by 6 aircraft annually. Though this is not a big deal, it still will allow Boeing to boost revenues by $300 million to ~$900 million depending on what the increased production capacity will be used for. Also, similar to what we saw on the Boeing 787 program, this is a sign of confidence that Boeing might see additional orders for the Boeing 767 that would indeed require higher production rates.

Boeing is still working on increasing production on the Boeing 737 program later this year with a further increase in 2019 to 57 aircraft per month. These plans have been in place for quite some time now and Boeing is also assessing further upward pressure that would allow the jet maker to increase production beyond current announced rates but no decision has been taken yet.

On the Boeing 737 program, Boeing continues to believe that 40 to 45 percent of its single aisle deliveries will be 737 MAX delivery. A somewhat good sign was that despite challenges with the CFM LEAP 1B turbofans and fuselage deliveries, Boeing has been delivering aircraft on time and there seems to be some pressure points in ramping up production but it is still going to happen. So Boeing is confident that risk has been mitigated to the extent that it can increase production as planned.

On the Boeing 777 program, Boeing is still working on filling delivery slots as it transitions to production of the Boeing 777X. Manufacturing of the first Boeing 777X fuselage for structural testing has started and production rates for the Boeing 777 will slow down to 3.5 per month in 2018 and 2019. Important to be noted is that there are no Iranian aircraft scheduled for delivery this year meaning that the first out of 15 Boeing 777-300ERs deliveries scheduled for this year are no longer part of Boeing’s delivery plan. At this point, we think it might very well be the case that close to nothing from Boeing’s tentative agreement with Iran will materialize.

Boeing also addressed the possibility of a trade war and unsurprisingly pointed out the importance of the global economy and trade for Boeing as a company:

Turning to our 747 and 767 programs. With our unmatched freighter product lines, we are well positioned to capture the increased cargo demand. During the quarter, UPS ordered 18 incremental freighters including 14 747-8s and 4 767s. We remain focused on our long-term strategy to capitalize on the strength of the aerospace industry fundamentals. It is important to have this in perspective as we navigate through global trade discussions.

Boeing is a global company with operations around the world supporting commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. We are continually working in a range of geopolitical and business environments. We maintain strong relationships with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders around the world and continue in our own efforts to proactively engage the different governments. A strong and vibrant aerospace industry is important to global economic prosperity.

The message is a clear signal to President Trump, but also to China and other countries that would participate in a trade war.

Boeing is still discussing the potential of a New Midsize Aircraft with customers. Contrary to previous earnings calls, Dennis Muilenberg hinted at a possible service entry in 2025 instead of the 2024-2025 timeframe previously guided. That’s a big change, but one we actually did expect given the required technological improvement on the propulsion systems and the complexity required to achieve desired efficiency. In the current earnings call, we also felt that Boeing is rightfully putting more stress on the business case, because Boeing will need the correct production system there in order to develop and manufacture the NMA with the price tag and efficiency that airlines desire.

Defense

Source: The Boeing Company

The only Defense program we really want to have a deeper look at is the KC-46A. The program experienced a cost growth of $81 million during the quarter, but the bigger news was that despite several reports including one from the Government Accountability Office, Boeing still expects the first 18 KC-46A tankers to be delivered this year. The GAO is expecting deliveries to commence this year but the last delivery to be completed by May 2019.

Boeing will benefit from Increased funding for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense program as well as increased procurement of the F-18 Super Hornet.

Boeing still list the JSTARS recapitalization program as an opportunity. The US Air Force wanted to kill the $7B program earlier this year, but Congress seems to be preventing this. It likely is a classic example of the aerospace industry using politics in their favor.

Conclusion

Important elements during the Q1 earnings call were a confirmation that Boeing continues to increase output on the Boeing 737 program and will increase production on the Boeing 767 program. On the Boeing 777 program, Boeing no longer intends to deliver the first aircraft to Iran this year, but this will not force Boeing to adjusts production on the program. The NMA has been discussed countless times over the past months, but we are now seeing Boeing being a bit more cautious on the timeline of the aircraft and emphasizing that the math has to add up to warrant a product launch.

When it comes to Defense, Boeing is enjoying interest for its Super Hornet and still expects to fulfill its delivery requirement for the first KC-46A tankers this year which was somewhat surprising to me.

Boeing’s earnings call seemed to be focused on emphasizing the robustness of current production plans in the years 2018-2020 and the risk mitigation efforts on the Boeing 777X program that should minimize cash bleeding on the program in 2018-2019.

