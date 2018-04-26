Topdanmark's Q1 2018: The 6% Yield Is Still Safe For 2018

In my view, the company will continue to surprise the market throughout 2018.

In spite of the decline in the net income, the company has shown excellent margins in the P&C activities.

On 23rd of April, Topdanmark published its results for the first quarter of 2018.

Notes for readers: Topdanmark (TPDKY) is primarily traded on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange under the ticker TOP:DC. I will be referring to the Danish symbol for the article. Most figures are based on the financial reports of Topdanmark and the other mentioned stocks. Currency amounts are in DKK unless mentioned otherwise. As of April 25, 2018, the exchange rate was DKK 1: USD 0.16325

Executive Summary

On 23rd of April, Topdanmark published its results for the first quarter of 2018. The net income declined by 36% to DKK 267 million ($44 million), while the underwriting profit of the non-life activities was excellent. The primary driver of the drop was the decline in the investment income.

Still Excellent On The P&C Side

There is no doubt regarding the underwriting know-how of the Danish insurer; Topdanmark knows how to price a non-life insurance policy and steer the non-life activities. With a combined ratio of 85.2%, the technical profit in Q1 was excellent.

The expense ratio was stable at 17.3% while the loss ratio improved slightly by 0.6 percentage points to 67.9%.

Furthermore, the company succeeded to increase the level of the premiums earned during the first quarter. The earned premiums increased by 1.7% to DKK 2.23 billion ($364 million).

The personal segment accounted for a 0.4% increase, and the SME segment accounted for a 3.4% increase.

On the segment side, the personal segment reported a premium growth of 0.4% to DKK 1.3 billion ($212 million). The low increase could be explained by a decline in premiums on illness/accident insurance, as a consequence of the terminated distribution agreement in life insurance with Sydbank (OTCPK:SYANY). Nevertheless, the technical result declined by 14.4% to DKK 172 million ($28 million).

The expense ratio improved marginally from 17.1% to 17.0% in Q1 2018, while the loss ratio increased by 2.4 percentage points. The reason for the worsening in the loss ratio is the lower run-off in Q1 2018 than in Q1 2017. Adjusted for run-off profits, the claims trend improved by 1.2 percentage points.

With a 3.4% increase in the premiums to DKK 1.0 billion ($163 million) and an improved combined ratio of 83.8%, the technical result enhanced by DKK 50 million ($8 million) to DKK 165 million ($30 million).

The 4.6 percentage point improvement in the combined ratio was driven by an improved claims trend, mainly derived from larger run-off profit (representing a positive impact of 3.7 percentage points on the combined ratio).

Furthermore, Topdanmark has initiated an exclusive agreement with Coop, the largest supermarket chain in Denmark. Topdanmark has established an independent brand named Coop Forsikringer (Coop Insurance), a digital insurance solution for sales as well as service and claims handling. As mentioned by the management, Topdanmark is trying to create new digital means to increase the revenues and enhance the margins accordingly. On the underwriting side, I remain extremely confident in the ability of the company to generate more profits or to maintain the same level of profitability (i.e., an annual combined ratio below 90%).

Unfortunately, the investment return was lower than in Q1 2017, affecting the non-life results and the life profits as well.

A Strong Commercial Momentum In Life Insurance

In Q1 2018, the earned premiums of the life insurance activities increased by 18.6% to DKK 2.4 billion ($392 million), despite the termination of the distribution agreement with Sydbank. The largest part of the growth was driven by the single life segment which grew by 29.7%. The regular life business increased only by 3.2% to DKK 881 million ($144 million).

However, the profit on the life insurance declined by 39% to DKK 44 million ($7 million). The profit decline was mainly due to the lower investment return which dropped by DKK 15 million ($2.4 million) to DKK 24 million ($4 million), and a DKK 12 million ($2 million) decline in the risk result.

However, Topdanmark's management is confident to deliver a pre-tax result of DKK 240 ($39 million)-DKK 270 million ($44 million) for 2018.

A Forecast Upgrade

As always, Topdanmark's management is very prudent on the guidance. When the 2018 profit was forecasted, the assumed combined ratio (run-off excluded) was 90-91%. The assumption was reviewed, and Topdanmark considered that the combined ratio (run-off excluded) would be in the range of 88% to 89%.

Hence, the forecasted pre-tax profit would be in the range of DKK 1,050 million ($171 million) to DKK 1,150 million ($188 million).

Regarding the new forecasted figures, I am pretty sure that the management of the Danish insurance company remains prudent. In my opinion, the pre-tax profit will be higher than previously forecasted. If the non-life premiums grew by 2% and the combined ratio amounted to around 85%, the technical result of the non-life activities would be at least around DKK 1.4 billion ($229 million).

Hence, the pre-tax profit would be at least DKK 300 million ($49 million) higher than forecasted by the management. And I guess I remain prudent on the level of the budgeted combined ratio. Under the best case, the pre-tax profit of the non-life segment would amount to DKK 1.8 billion ($294 million) at least. Then, Topdanmark would be able to reiterate the profit performance reported for 2017.

Conclusion

With an improved book value per share, earnings which remain robust in spite of the decrease in the investment income, Topdanmark has proven that it was able to combine growth with higher margins. Depending on the level of the investment return, the FY 2018 results could be higher than in 2017. Furthermore, the dividend will undoubtedly be increased to meet Sampo's (OTCPK:SAXPF) demands regarding the capital distribution.

