VLGC Share Price Weakness An Unseasonal Gift To Investors

LPG Shipping Market Update: Do Not Liquidate Palatable Growth

Recent chatter on the street is that the cyclical VLGC expansion has been cancelled for 2018. Shares fell 8% today and are down 16% since our March sector report. Thus, it would be prudent to reiterate why we believe 3Q 2017 marked the cyclical trough and that recent share price weakness presents an unseasonal gift to the opportunistic investor. We stick to our BUY recommendation on LPG Carriers (NYSE:LPG) and believe VLGC shares could rally 93% on average in one year.

Negatives: Domestic US LPG demand was up 13% y/y in 1Q18 while net US LPG exports fell 14% y/y (-18% q/q). Concurrent with a potential trade war (low risk in our view), many market observers are skeptical towards a recovery in 2018 with apparent confirmation in the lackluster spot rates. We see risk to our 7% q/q demand growth forecast in 2Q18 but stick to our aggregated 7% demand growth forecast for 2Q18 through 4Q18.

Positives: Buoyant global energy prices are supportive of both US LPG supply and Far Eastern LPG demand growth. US LPG production is at all-time-high (+8% YTD), and EIA forecasts net US LPG exports to rise 37% from 1Q18 to 4Q18. The Far Eastern price differential between naphtha and LPG is currently record-high, which should induce crackers to switch feedstock mix and increase LPG demand/Far Eastern prices. Compared with negative net shipping supply growth of -1% in 2Q18-4Q18, we thus expect significant improvements for VLGCs y/y in 2018.

Investments: Recent share weakness allows investors to buy modern vessels at a 21-24% discount to all-time-low asset prices getting the operational organization for free. Avance Gas Holding (AVANCE) (BUY, 56) is our #1 pick, but we also see significant upside in Dorian LPG (LPG) (BUY, 14) and BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) (BUY, 69).

Extract from our 34-page report published on GersemiResearch.com 24 April.

Why Should 2018 Be Better Than 2017?

Significantly lower net supply growth

Potentially 37% increase in US net exports from an abysmal 1Q18 and to year end

Far Eastern Naphtha / LPG spreads at record highs, which should induce LPG demand

Supply

Most market participants should be fairly aligned on the net supply growth for 2018, which was 1.7% q/q in 1Q18 and which we forecast to fall 1% for the remainder of the year. Against this backdrop of negative supply growth, demand growth has to post only modest gains to lift average utilization above 2017 with utilization at 78.3% in 1Q18 only marginally below 80.1% in 1Q17.

Demand

We believe the most important driver behind demand for LPG shipping is global energy prices. On the LPG supply side, US LPG production is a by-product of shale oil & gas production which is increasing with higher WTI crude oil prices. With current oil prices exceeding our expectations and the US rig count rising steadily, we expect increasing US LPG production to persist.

US LPG production has been around 8% higher YTD vs. 2017 and is according to EIA expected to average 10% above 2017 for the full year. However, domestic LPG demand is growing even faster, up 13% y/y in 1Q18 and forecast +12% for the full year. Together with net LPG exports -14% y/y (-18% q/q) in 1Q18, this has led many market observers to discard any meaningful increase in earnings in 2018.

Assuming net zero inventory changes in 2018, there is still significant room for net export growth based on EIA’s forecast, 2.7% for the FY’18 to be exact. Adjusting for the -18% q/q fall in net exports in 1Q18, implied growth for the remainder of the year is thus 37%, from 680k bbl/d average in 1Q18 to 930k bbl/d in 4Q18. Even assuming zero growth from other export sources such as the Arabian Gulf, this demand growth should be more than sufficient to lift VLGC earnings significantly above the 2017 average given the negative supply growth.

Looking to LPG demand, the Brent crude oil price is highly correlated (R²=0.99) with Far Eastern Naphtha prices, which in turn is tightly correlated with Far Eastern LPG prices (R²=0.96). Many crackers can use naphtha and LPG interchangeably to a certain degree which is one main reason we see this correlation. We find in our analysis that this switch historically occurs at around $50-100 price differential. Currently, the price spread between Far Eastern Naphtha and LPG is $115 which is record-high (data back to Apr/2013).

Dorian LPG: Investors Are Overly Pessimistic

Dorian LPG continues to focus on restructuring its balance sheet, but we do not share the concerns currently priced into the share price. Further sale/leasebacks might be in the short-term pipeline, but we are confident that the company will find a sustainable solution that is not too costly for shareholders given our forecast of rising earnings from 2Q18 and beyond. We reiterate our BUY recommendation with a $14/sh target price.

Company overview: Dorian LPG ordered a massive fleet of VLGC newbuildings in the expansionary phase of the last cycle, which were delivered into the peak cycle from 2014 to early 2016. The company currently has 22 VLGCs on the water of which two are under sale/leasebacks. The fleet is mainly operating in the spot market, although a few vessels are chartered out for longer durations. BW LPG is currently the second largest shareholder at 14.2% after picking up shares during HNA’s exit in January.

Investment case: With three-year-old VLGCs trading at all-time-lows, the current share price in Dorian LPG lets investors buy the same vessels at an additional 24% discount and getting the operations for free. We expect focus in 2018 will continue to be on the balance sheet but improving earnings from 2Q18 should support a sustainable solution. We forecast an EV/EBITDA of 4.8 in 2019 and a dividend yield of 21%.

Extract from our 31-page report published on GersemiResearch.com 12 March.

Disclaimer: The publisher currently owns shares in AVANCE-NO, BWLPG-NO and LPG-US. More disclaimers at the end of the full report

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVACF, BWLLF, LPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.