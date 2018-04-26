Bearish Sentiment Drops Again

Despite the weak performance for equities over the last week, individual investor sentiment didn't show any spike in negative sentiment this week. According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment dropped less than one percentage point falling from 37.78% down to 36.91%.

While bullish sentiment barely budged, bearish sentiment saw a relatively large decline, falling from 29.22% down to 25.55%. That decline of nearly four percentage points follows a drop of nearly 14 percentage points last week, making it the largest two-week decline in bearish sentiment since last September.