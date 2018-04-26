Brilliant Analysts Who Get The Market Direction Right

No one knows for certain what the market will do, but here are three who are more successful than others.

I then went back to the projections issued in the first quarter of 2008 and viewed the Street consensus. The overlay was almost perfect.

No one knows what the market will do tomorrow, or in two weeks, or in 6 months. But it makes for good copy, higher newspaper or newsletter sales, and more appearances on CNBC to speak with gravitas as if one does know.

The problem is most prognosticators are mostly wrong most of the time. But don’t take just my word for it. Here are their typical results as chronicled by investigative journalists:

Most Wall Street gurus are more bullish than ever right now. As earnings season rolls on, they are extolling the earnings comparisons for Q1 2018 versus those in Q1 2017 and extrapolating those into the future as if such a surge must continue all year.

In physics a body in motion may stay in motion until acted upon by a stronger force (like when you leap into the air but gravity pulls you back down.) These analysts may speak with gravitas but they act as if gravity doesn’t exist.

An analysis by Bespoke Investment Group in 2016 noted that from 2000 to 2016 the consensus was bullish during the first quarter of every single year, predicting that the market would rise, on average, more than 9% per year. Including the Great Bull Run from 2009 to 2016, it rose only 3.9 percent a year, on average, in that period.

Bullish predictions encourage investors to put new money into the markets, helping asset management companies and brokerage firms to enjoy rising profits. Even if returns don’t match the expectations set by forecasters, they can depend upon the fact that memories are short -- who remembers a year later which TV expert led them astray?

During those 16 years in Bespoke’s study 5 of them were negative years (2000, 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2015) and 2011went nowhere; it was within a whisker of being completely flat. I don’t know enough to say that we will see a calamitous downturn like 2008, when the S&P 500 dropped 38.5 percent in 12 months (and 50% counting from its high to low from Oct 2007 to March 2009.) But I do know enough to ask “what if…”

Did Wall Street’s experts warn of this disaster? Not a chance. There were, as always, a few non-Wall Street bearish Stopped Clocks who did warn of impending doom, but their track record is even worse. Since the market rises more often than not, these perennial bears would have lost you even more money than the perennial bulls! These pundits regularly appear after a bear market to crow about their “success” but their success only depended on being a Stopped Clock – right twice a day but no more.

(By the way, the consensus forecast for 2008 was for an 11.1% gain that year – after the decline of the prior quarter in 2007 had served as an early warning indicator.)

It is actually worse than even these facts might suggest. Salil Mehta is an independent statistician and blogger who was previously the director of research and analytics for the United States Treasury’s Troubled Asset Relief Program and for the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Mr. Mehta says, “It’s not easy to be as bad as they are. They are much worse than random chance alone would predict.”

So if these regulars on CNBC and financial radio are so good at shilling for their firms and so bad at analyzing the market, who out there does a better job? I have been in this business a very long time and I have come to believe there actually are a few. You may know of others that are honest about their shortcomings, don’t claim any sort of infallibility, and yet continually manage to increase their and, if in the business, their clients’ net worth. There are others but I’ll at least mention these.

Before I mention these three, let me note a website run by an individual who is not a brokerage firm employee and therefore has no vested interest in selling you anything. Quite the contrary, this site sticks pins in the balloons of all those stupid come-ons you receive via e-mail and when you respond to click-bait. The site is “Stock Gumshoe (www.stockgumshoe.com) and the gentleman behind it is Travis Johnson. I imagine many SA readers are already familiar with this superb site.

Stock Gumshoe pierces the hogwash written by high-paid Headline Writers to save you having to actually respond to these – some of which charge thousands of dollars per year. You know the type I’m referring to. Here are just a few recent titles that Mr. Johnson shines his spotlight on and digs into the hype to ferret out real information:

Cabot’s “Already Growing its Earnings 81 Times Faster than Amazon” Stock

What are “Trump Bonus Checks?” (this from the “Infinite Income” newsletter)

(Motley) Fool’s “Next Netflix” Pitched as[JS1] “Best IPO I’ve Ever Seen”

StockGumshoe is a free site which also offers a premium service that condenses the fluff in so many of these “tease” pitches that make you read 20 pages to find a hint of what company they might be talking about. Often, you subscribe in sheer exhaustion. I have found the occasional wheat among the chaff in some of these newsletters; when I have it is usually thanks to the honesty and transparency Travis Johnson brings to the fore.

First up is one so obvious you will be tempted to say, “Yeah, yeah, yeah… of course.” Please don’t. Everyone talks about the brilliance of the dynamic duo of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger but few bother to actually read their annual letters and listen to Warren’s somewhat-frequent and Charlie’s almost-never interviews and appearances.

There is no hype here and no attempt to pretend they know anything other than how to value a company on its merits and pay a fair price for the very best of those companies. But if you listen carefully, these value plus growth investors will regularly remind us that they believe many fine companies’ stocks are attractive or they simply can’t find anything to invest in. Whether it is the former or the latter, they are most often right. You could do worse than to follow their lead.

Right now the portfolio of companies they and their probable replacements are investing in has a ton of cash. That would be, for me, a pretty good indicator that valuations are higher than the best of the best want to invest in. (Which conclusion may be a sure way[JS2] to see them invest $50 billion somewhere tomorrow!)

I feel even more strongly about both the depth and the breadth of the research offered by The Leuthold Group. A caveat: Leuthold provides its in-depth research to institutions and investment advisors that also invest with them in some manner. But that doesn’t mean that you won’t find Leuthold management being interviewed in print, online or on TV – you will. And Chief Investment Officer Doug Ramsey even posts quite regularly on Twitter. Leuthold is a top-drawer firm that does the best in-depth analysis over a country mile of indicators to form their opinions.

James W. Paulson, Leuthold’s Chief Investment Strategist, also holds forth on TV and in interviews quite often. He is the “big picture” individual who places the economic and financial news into an understandable context. I have had a relationship with The Leuthold Group for nearly 30 years. (I once had a political bet with founder Steve Leuthold. When he lost, he went to the bank and got a crisp new $100 bill and mailed it to me. That’s how long I’ve trusted these people and this organization – and how well we could trust the US mail!)

Finally, someone you may hear about less occasionally is someone whose integrity and research ability I also highly respect. Seth Masters is the Chief Investment Officer for Allianz Bernstein’s private client portfolios, more commonly referred to in the US as Alliance Bernstein or simply “Bernstein.”

If you believe the world should be your oyster, not just the US or just the US S&P 500, as I do, then Seth Masters his someone whose work you want to see or read. He has frequently been cited in print and appeared on television programs dealing with investment strategy, has published numerous articles and, most importantly, his guiding hand is behind the A/B Context website/blog (Context: The AB Blog on Investing | AB). As befits someone who manages international wealth, Mr. Masters is fluent in French, English and Mandarin. (He taught economics in China back in the 1980s.)

I could name others that quietly do their best rather than strut and crow for attention. I will instead encourage readers to submit their own nominees for honest, transparent, and humble analysts who have gotten the market direction right considerably more often than not.

Excluding Travis Johnson of StockGumshoe, who doesn’t make calls on the future direction of the market but instead pokes those bulls who constantly hype their latest “secret find,” it is important to note that all three of these are currently flying the caution flag on the market for this year.

Having sent a few bravos and brickbats, the least I should do is ‘fess up my own record. I recognize my own fallibility, one reason why I often employ trailing stops on my positions. I know I will never bat a thousand though I aspire to. (“A man’s reach should exceed his grasp.”)

I believe you make most of your returns when you don’t lose money. Sound like we should alert Captain Obvious? Hear me out… By that I mean that if you protect your gains when you sense / feel / believe / are convinced the market is tired and needs a rest, you will be most likely to ratchet forward rather than roller coaster up in up markets and down in down markets. Here are a couple examples:

I have made my share of mist-steps but I have managed (or been lucky enough) to get the big changes in market direction right for the past 19 years, during which time I have published our Growth & Value Portfolio. It is up 5-fold during that time compared to the S&P 500’s slightly better than double.

In 1999, as a value investor I was derisive of the dot.com boom which quickly deteriorated into the dot.com bomb. Fortunately, I advised readers and took action for clients to sidestep the fiasco that followed. (A quote from Investor’s Edge ® back then: “YAHOO sells for 800 times earnings, AMERICA ONLINE for 400 times earnings. And if you're not in The New Nifty Fifty (the "Twenty is Plenty"!) you are viewed as some sort of subterranean dodo-head. If history is any guide, it may be time for Ricky Ricardo to say, ‘Lu-ceee. Somebody's in big troubles....’!!”)

By mid-2001, however, I was beginning to look into the ashes of the dot.com bust, finding “tech” survivors like Silicon Valley Bancshares as a much safer way to enjoy what I believed to be the coming rebound.

In late 2006 I began to warn that the real estate boom was built on sand (In California and Florida, literally in some cases!) and began to tighten our stops.

Then on March 3, 2009, in one of my first articles for SA I wrote an article titled, “Can You Hear the Bell Signaling a Bottom?” (Can You Hear the Bell Signaling a Bottom?) As Yogi Berra probably never said, “You can look it up.”

So much for ancient history. How about right now? Until January I was long. My most recent article then was “These Companies Are Dogs – Buy Them Now in This Way.” (These Companies Are Dogs - Buy Them Now In This Way) This was an article of recommendations for cheap fallen angels – some worked out, some were sold in early February.

For all of 2018 I have, however, heeded the warning signs of rising rates, excessive corporate debt (especially in the US,) trade wars, record price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios, imminent wage inflation, imprudent valuations, etc. I have instead offered readers solely articles on alternatives to the “traditional” market – ETFs that rise when rates rise, bank loans that rise when rates rise, institutional preferreds that rise when rates rise, mortgage servicers and holders that reset when rates rise, etc.

There is a trend here. I am positioning my family portfolios, clients and subscribers to try to gain 5%+ in steady income, accepting only minimal likely drawdown – if any at all – while the rest of the market takes a much-needed breather.

Even if I am wrong, and the Wall Street analysts now touting a 9% return this year are correct(!), my approach will likely leave me off that mark by just 4%. But if it declines 20%, or 25%, or worse, my path will leave us with our funds intact and able to buy at or near the next great entry point. It doesn’t hurt that the kind of analysts whose work I respect most agree with my assessment.

Good investing,

[JS1]

[JS2]

If you are interested in seeing specific investments tied to these themes, I invite you to take a look at our Growth & Value Portfolio on our Investor's Edge Marketplace. Subscribers to Investors Edge receiveBuy/Hold/Sell advice, total amounts invested at what price and when, and any trailing stops we place. You are welcome to join us for a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.