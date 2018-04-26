Shire's Share Prices And Takeda's Deal Price Are Getting Closer

To get a better handle on what's going on between Takeda ((4502 JP)) and Shire PLC ((SHP LN)) and the securities prices of both companies, it helps to put everything into a single currency and, preferably, in a single graph. In brief, Takeda (a pharma company based in Japan) has proposed buying Shire (a pharma company based in Ireland) by using both cash equal to $30.33 per SHP LN share and 0.839 Takeda share per Shire share. Complicating matters is that Takeda shares trade in Yen, SHP LN shares trade in British pence, and the package of cash and securities in the deal is priced in US dollars. And if that isn't enough complexity for you, in addition, the version of Shire stock which many US investors own is in the form of US dollar denominated American depository receipts which trade under the symbol (NASDAQ:SHPG) and each of the SHPG depository receipts represents 3 ordinary SHP LN shares. As noted below, we are positioned in SHPG depository receipts.

If we translated Takeda's share price and Shire's ordinary shares into US dollars we can get a clearer view of the relationship between the two. Next we need to multiply Takeda's share price by 0.839 and add $30.33 per share to see what the deal price looks like. Last, we'll want to compare those two price results with the SHPG depository receipts by dividing the SHPG share price (already in US dollars) by three. Here's a price history which puts all of this into one graph:

Once you've collapsed the Takeda bid into US dollars per Shire ordinary share, you can see that its worth about $65.35 apiece this morning. That compares to the $53.73 price on SHP LN shares, implying 21.6% upside if the transaction closes.

The question is whether that 0.839 piece of Takeda stock Shire shareholders are receiving will keep declining in price until the close date. We would bet (and are betting) that Takeda's share price is more likely to rebound than to fall a good deal further. Here's why. As of today, Takeda's market cap is $33.2 billion. Sell side target returns average 43.3% for its shares. Second, a dividend discount model IRR for the Takeda shares suggests a 10.9% return from here. Third, Takeda is undervalued on a bunch of other metrics: it is now trading at 20.6x its blended forward P/E multiple versus its other Japan large pharma peers which trade at 26.3x. Takeda's PEG ratio for the next estimated two years is 1.6x versus a median 2.1x. And Takeda's blended forward Enterprise Value to EBITDA of 10.4x is a 31% discount to the average for its peer group.

When an acquisition transaction is structured with acquirer stock providing such a hefty component of the deal consideration, the end result will look more like a merger than a takeover. Under those circumstances, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the target's share price will bounce around with the acquirer's share price. But in this case, we think its worth betting on two things: that Shire's ordinary share price will continue to close in on the Takeda deal price and that the Takeda deal price will either stabilize or improve from here.

