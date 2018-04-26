AMD: Strong Quarter, But Still No Cash

Investment Thesis

Assuming that you have not previously read my take on AMD (AMD), I am one of the few bears who writes on SA that the company is grossly overvalued. And while AMD's inability to generate positive free cash flow is unchanged, its overall performance improved significantly. Shareholders have reasons to breathe a sigh of relief.

Recent Results

AMD delivered a whopping increase in revenue, up 40%. Also, it scale truly benefited its operations and allowed its gross margin to expand by 400 basis points to 36%. And the good news did not stop there. Because CEO Su's team retained tight control over costs, both GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses fell by 400 basis points to 29% and 27% of revenue, respectively. Finally, during AMD's seasonally weaker quarter, it had an EPS of $0.11. Thus, a truly strong result - with AMD’s top line offering strong operational leverage.

Poor earnings Quality

Now for the bad news. Its GAAP net income is markedly lower. Why? Because AMD claims that its stock-based compensation is not a 'recurring business costs'. Seriously? Has anyone seen their compensation package on the proxy form? Further, if management does not get paid, then who is going to run operations? If we were to consider the fact that AMD's management does indeed need to get its compensation for AMD to deliver these strong results, then its adjusted net income would be closer to $89 million, and not really supportive of its +$10 billion market cap.

Upon further examination of its press statement we can see that, in actuality, the amount of cash from operations that AMD generated was a negative $86 million, which is quite a significant difference from my adjusted net income of $89 million (above) and even further from AMD's non-GAAP net income of $121 million.

Lastly, AMD doubled its CapEx in Q1 (YOY) 2018 to $46 million. So, once again, AMD's ability to generate free cash flow remains weak, and it had a use of $132 million.

Now, assuming that AMD shareholders are still reading, and have not already jumped to the comments section, I will fully concede that AMD's results are a vast improvement over what I have seen in the past year. AMD's PR spin machine will hopefully not feel like they have to work so hard with this set of results. In fact, I hope that my good friend over at AMD, with who I am now on a first name basis will not be notifying of changes needed to this article. However, with all jesting aside, no matter how much of an improvement AMD has made, the fact remains, that it continues to burn cash.

Balance Sheet Remains Troublesome

Further compounding its troubles, if you look on its balance sheet, you will see that $223 million of short-term debt will need to be paid over the next 12 months. And how do you suppose that AMD is going to service that debt? Well, not with free cash flow; because although CFO Kumar had previously stated that AMD expects to generate positive free cash flow in 2018, I concluded in a previous article that,

[...] during its Q4 2017 earnings call, when analyst David Wong questioned AMD's management about its cash movements for 2018, CFO Devinder Kumar guided that AMD would be free cash flow positive in 2018. Now, how much FCF in absolute dollars terms does positive FCF bring in? I don't know and I won't speculate. What I will say, is that realistically, I suspect it will be less than $100 million.

Remember, AMD's total outstanding debt, including its revolving line of $70 million, is $1.7 billion. AMD has total cash and equivalents of $1.04 billion, thus a net debt position of $650 million. So if we assume, for the sake of the argument, that AMD does indeed generate $100 million of free cash flow for 2018 (which is highly unlikely), how will AMD service $223 million of debt?

You guessed right: equity raise. Because at the end of the day, interest rates are going up, which means that it will be more costly for AMD to take on debt. Presently, AMD's weighted average interest rate is 4.67%. Given that AMD will repay its 2019 debt obligation of $166 million, its 6.75% interest rate would have to be replaced with a more onerous one. However, as I highlighted in my article last week, AMD’s proposal number 3 of its annual meeting is a vote on whether it can issue more shares. Presently, AMD is authorized to issue only 1.5 billion shares, and given that its number of non-GAAP diluted shares was getting close to that, AMD will be hoping to get authorization to increase the total number of diluted shares to 2.25 billion. Although, on its Q1 2018 earnings call, when a Goldman Sach's analyst questioned AMD about this proposal, CEO Su was quick to highlight that it was just 'good housekeeping' and that AMD does not have any plans to raise the total number of shares at the moment.

Takeaway

AMD delivered a strong quarter, with a strong improvement in all financial aspects. However, my concerns over its ability to generate free cash flow remain, particularly given the fact that it now has a significant amount of debt that needs to be repaid in the coming twelve months.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

