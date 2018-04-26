TCF Financial's Specialty Lending Business Should Help Ease A Big Transition

It takes time for banks to remake themselves, but TCF Financial (TCF) is underway with what will be a multiyear process of becoming a more focused, higher-quality bank focused on middle-market depositors and specialty lending. Although there will be some headwinds from this transition, TCF’s above-average asset sensitivity will ease some of those challenges. My biggest issue with TCF at this point is the valuation – while I’m on board with the idea of paying more for asset-sensitive banks at this point in the cycle, TCF has enjoyed a very strong run over the past year and banks like Comerica (CMA) and First Horizon (FHN) have fewer issues for similar premiums relative to fair value.

Good Performance Despite A Significant Transition

Running off the auto portfolio (close to 20% of the loan book at the start of the process) is going to create some headwinds and challenges for TCF, but management nevertheless delivered a good first quarter result that really didn’t have the “yeah, but’s” of other banks.

Revenue rose 9% year-over-year and fell 3% quarter-over-quarter, coming in a little better than expected. Net interest income was up 9% yoy, with growth in the balance sheet fueling about two-thirds of the growth and spread expansion (NIM up 12bp yoy) doing the rest. Fee income was up 8% yoy, but down 7% qoq, as the company saw some seasonal weakness in deposit charges, some contraction in card revenue, and a sizable decline in gains on sales of auto loans (once close to 10% of fee income).

Core operating expenses were up just 3%, allowing for an impressive jump in core pre-provision income of more than 20%. TCF also didn’t need to rely upon lowering provisioning to plug gaps in its performance, although provision expense was notably lower than expected.

Loans rose 8% yoy on a period-end basis and around 2% qoq, despite a double-digit decline in auto loans. TCF is having no trouble redeploying capital into its inventory finance operations, with growth of more than 20% in this loan segment in the first quarter. Deposit growth more or less followed loan growth (up 7%), with double-digit growth in non-interest bearing deposits. TCF’s loan/deposit ratio remains above 100%, but has been stable for a couple of years now.

Remaking The Business

I don’t want to push the comparison too far, but there are some similarities between Comerica, First Horizon, and TCF – both Comerica and TCF have made good use of a core base of Midwest deposit franchise to fund a national lending business, and all three banks have chosen to focus on specialty commercial lending to drive growth.

Unlike Comerica, TCF is still operating with a Midwest deposit franchise, and the bank has seen its deposit share in Minnesota (its co-core market) erode over the decade to less than 3% (good for #4). TCF has always operated with an above-average loan/deposit ratio, but unlike Comerica TCF doesn’t have a strong core of low-cost commercial deposits, nor First Horizon’s solid low-cost retail deposits. With that, TCF has to rely on more expensive CDs (more than 25% of deposits) and borrowings to fund its loans.

TCF is in the process of restructuring its business, though, and this could drive some meaningful changes in time. The first major change is the company’s decision to get out of the indirect auto loan business. Once close to 20% of the loan book, TCF is running off this business in what will probably be a three-year process. TCF’s exposure to auto lending was among the largest of the larger banks (higher than the likes of Fifth Third (FITB) and Huntington (HBAN), and although it generated above-average yields, it created a lot of earnings volatile and credit quality has been a growing concern within auto lending over the last few quarters.

Fortunately TCF has other specialty lending businesses that can profitably redeploy this capital. Like U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC), TCF has a large leasing/equipment finance operation where it punches above its weight (it’s the 30th-largest player in the market). TCF also has a large inventory finance business that provides loans to dealers of products like ATVs, lawn and garden, and so on – a business that is “kinda/sorta” like Comerica’s auto floor plan financing operation.

Management has also spoken more broadly of their desire to refocus the bank around growth and quality in its core operations. I believe the bank could benefit by refocusing on improving its retail deposit franchise. TCF has never targeted particularly affluent depositors, but that may not be a bad thing – as competitors like U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, and PNC (NYSE:PNC) go after those more affluent depositors, TCF could fill the gap. I could also see TCF as an acquirer; there are numerous small banks out there with attractive low-cost core deposit franchises that are seeing tough loan competition.

That said, I’d note that TCF is still working to resolve litigation with the CFPB over TCF’s overdraft policies. TCF has long generated a startlingly high amount of fees from overdraft charges and overdraft protection programs (an area where First Horizon also has above-average exposure), and the CFPB has accused TCF of regulatory violations in this business.

The Opportunity

Like Comerica and First Horizon, TCF has both an above-average asset beta and a below-average deposit beta. That’s a strong combination in a rising rate environment, and TCF’s above-average asset sensitivity should help offset some of the headwinds of its auto loan run-off. I would note, though, that TCF’s reserving looks a little thin, so this could be a future earnings headwind as well.

Although losing the high-margin auto loan business will hurt, expanding specialty lending operations like equipment and inventory finance looks like a good move for the long-term. If TCF can pair that with an improved retail deposit franchise, so much the better.

I don’t expect TCF to grow as strongly as Comerica or First Horizon, but I don’t think long-term earnings growth in the mid-to-high single digits is anything to apologize for. The bigger issue is that TCF’s strong run since the fall of 2017 has captured most of the value I see here. I expect good earnings growth and improving ROTCEs, but that’s already in the share price.

The Bottom Line

At today’s price TCF looks like a hold to me, but the bank’s above-average asset sensitivity is a significant driver. If management can continue to drive strong growth in its specialty lending franchise, it will help offset the impact of the run-off of the auto business. I would also look for progress on resolving the CFPB issue, but I think the share price already anticipates a lot of these items.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.