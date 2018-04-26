Nvidia: Setting Expectations Straight

But keep an eye on the bigger picture and don't focus too much on the noise.

Nvidia (NVDA) is scheduled to report its Q1 results in less than two weeks. The chipmaker has been surrounded by a lot of fear, uncertainty, and doubt as the analyst community appears to have varying opinions about where the company's business and its shares could be headed next. While some have recommended going short on the name, others believe that it can comfortably sustain, and maybe even accelerate its stellar growth momentum going forward. So, I wanted to discuss a few key items that investors should be watching closely in its Q1 earnings report to have a better understanding about where its shares could be headed next.

Keeping up with the growth

There's this widespread concern that cryptocurrency miners would switch from GPUs (graphics processing unit) to ASICs (application specific integrated circuits) as the latter offer better performance-per-watt metrics. While this is still being debated and there are also arguments being pitched to modify cryptocurrencies so that they become ASIC-resistant, the market seems to be responding very harshly to Nvidia - its shares hammered by as much as 15% over the past month alone.

For the record, Nvidia doesn't divulge the sales contribution from cryptocurrency mining demand with each passing quarter, but it's estimated that the chipmaker sold about $180 million to $230 million worth of cards to these miners during Q4 - representing 6% to 8% of the chipmaker's overall revenue in the period.

Interestingly, in spite of certain commenters spelling doom for the company, analysts haven't really lowered their expectations for Nvidia by that much. A consensus of 27 analysts covering the chipmaker, including the ones having a bearish view on the company, suggests that the chipmaker's Q1 revenues will be about $2.89 billion which is nearly the same as Nvidia management's guided figure of $2.9 billion.

If there was truly a credible threat to the company's growth trajectory in Q1 and beyond, then these "elite" analysts would have certainly lowered their projections for the respective periods to levels that are far below the guided figures. But clearly, that hasn't happened yet. Why is that? Is it possible that bears, speculators, and click-bait sites are overplaying the news for their personal agendas? I leave it up to you guys to draw meaningful conclusions.

Besides that, one might argue that a revenue figure of $2.9 billion actually marks a sequential decline of about 0.3% to advocate their bear argument. But that's also not really a negative development. The fact of the matter is that Nvidia's Q1 figures have been historically weaker than their prior Q4 results due to seasonality and its product release cycles. So, the decline in Q1 is largely expected as well.

I've attached the chart above to put my point across better. It clearly indicates that Nvidia's Q1 revenues have been significantly weaker on a sequential basis. But here's the thing. Notice that the sequential sales decline in Q1 2018, as guided by management and collectively projected by 27 analysts, is of a lower magnitude this time around than what we've generally seen in the chipmaker's history.

It seems like Nvidia's Q1 2018 is poised to be one of the strongest quarters in seven years, so I suppose this perspective would make it harder for perma-bears to come up with a convincing counterargument. But as far as price action goes, the market seems to have beaten Nvidia's stock at a time when the broad swath of analysts is actually modelling for a robust first quarter earnings report.

But that's not it. The chart attached below presents another story. Nvidia has exceeded its own guidance and the Street's forecasts in all of its past 8 quarters. We rarely get to see companies with this kind of an exceptional track record of outperformance. But speaking from a statistical standpoint and this isn't a predictive statement by any means, it's likely that Nvidia is going to outperform again.

Another revenue beat would suggest that the company's growth story is still intact and unhinged by all the FUD-related to the crypto slowdown, while a revenue miss would suggest that the market was right in hammering the stock. So, I would be closely tracking Nvidia's revenue figure and Q1 comparables when it reports its next earnings report on May 10.

Guidance

With that said, the second key item to watch would be the chipmaker's guidance for the next quarter. Digitimes just reported that Taiwan-based card manufacturers are seeing a plunge in sales during April as crypto-miners are reportedly holding off on their purchases to buy ASICs instead. Here's an excerpt from the report:

Channel distributors and larger mining farm operators have cut orders with makers of mining graphics cards and mining motherboards or asked them to suspend shipments due to the crypto mining craze waning abruptly from the beginning of April, the sources said.

But two paragraphs later, the same report says:

They hope the market demand can rebound in May or June.

This brings up a few questions:

Why is it that more analysts don't see this coming? If they see this coming, then why don't they lower their sales forecasts for AMD and Nvidia? Has the demand for mining machines temporarily waned because of Bitcoin prices have plunged or because miners are shifting to ASIC solutions by companies such as Bitmain? If ASICs are a legitimate and a long-lasting threat, how are these companies hoping that the market will rebound in "May or June"?

I suppose the answer to all these questions would lie in Nvidia's revenue guidance for Q2. If the management thinks that the cryptocurrency mining demand slump has the potential to hurt its overall growth trajectory, then it might issue a rather dull guidance.

Top Two Divisions

Now, Nvidia has grown at an exceptional pace and has managed to grow its revenue streams in almost all of its operating division over the years. But the fact of the matter is that it generates about 80% of its overall revenue from two of its five reporting segments. I've attached a chart below for your reference.

Fortunately, for long-side investors, its two largest divisions have been growing at a blazing pace that has driven the company's overall growth over the past several quarters now. Until something drastic happens, there's no reason to suggest that this trend will be broken anytime soon.

The fact of the matter is that the chipmaker started shipping its Volta-powered Tesla cards in mass quantities three quarters ago. These new cards haven't yet registered their Q1 sales yet. This sets up the data center division up for outperformance - the segment comprises of Tesla card sales - on a year-on-year basis.

In fact and it's evident from the chart above, the data center division has been posting a year-on-year sales growth in excess of 100% in all four of its four quarters. So, chances of the trend continuing are quite high, especially since last year's Q1 didn't include the sales contribution of the new and faster Volta-based Teslas.

So, investors should be closely tracking this segment mix as well when the chipmaker comes out with its next earnings report on May 10.

Your takeaway

Nvidia is expected to release its GTX 11-series GPUs later this year, almost two years after its Pascal cards (GTX 10-series) started shipping in mass quantities. The chipmaker registers the sale of its GTX-series cards in its gaming division, which represents about 60% of its overall sales, so this is going to be an important release from a financial standpoint. It can drive the company's overall growth for many quarters to come. Hence, I would recommend readers to keep an eye on the bigger picture and not to get distracted by the noise.

With that said, tracking the key items discussed in the article above would certainly provide insights on how the company is performing and how it could perform in the next quarter. But I believe that any potential weakness in its shares (if there's a revenue miss) would translate into a buying opportunity.

