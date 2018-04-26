Compass Diversified -- Undervalued Preferred Stock Now Yields 9.7%

Introduction

This article is recommending the Series B Preferred Stock issued by Compass Diversified Holdings ("Compass" or the "Company"). Before getting into the investment analysis, here are the key parameters of the investment:



Stock Ticker Symbol: CODI (this is the ticker for the common stock of the issuer, not the preferred stock).



Preferred Stock Details: CODI-B (check preferred symbols with your brokerage, it could be CODI PRB, CODI-PB, CODIpB, CODI/PRB). The issue trades at $25 par value, with a $100 million IPO completed March 6, 2018. Dividends are not qualified and the holders will received a K-1 (which seems to induce dread in some investors).



Dividend Rate: 7.875% fixed rate through 4/30/2028, and thereafter at a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR+4.985%. Based on current 3-month LIBOR of about 2.36% this would mean about a 7.35% rate if calculated today.



Price and Yield: The preferred is available at about about $21.05 or 84% of par. Investors can consider a few yield metrics. Current yield, or the distribution divided by the current price, is robust at 9.35%. If we look at the date upon which the issue converts to floating rate, 4/30/28, which is the same date the issue can be called, the yield to this date assuming a par call is 10.4%. Finally, we can make the assumption that the issue remains outstanding long term at the current rate, and is redeemed at par, in let's say 20 years. In this case the yield-to-maturity is 9.7%.



Payment Dates: CODI-B has quarterly payment dates on 1/30, 4/30, 7/30 and 10/30 and for holders of record on the 15th of the same months. There is currently about 1 month of embedded dividend in the current price, or 16 cents -- making the yields noted above even higher.

Cumulative: The preferred stock in this case is cumulative, which means that if the board does not declare a dividend, they are obligated to eventually pay it prior to any common dividend. The Company would not be able to pay any dividends on the common stock before paying them on the preferred stock, which is an important advantage for preferred stock holders, since the 8.9% current dividend yield on the common in this case is quite important and likely the only reason investors own the common stock. The business would have to be in a distressed situation for management to cut both the common and preferred dividends. I generally don't consider the cumulative feature important for high grade preferred issues, but in this case it's good to have. Note that CODI has another preferred stock issue, CODI-A, which is a 7.25% fixed issue with a June 2017 IPO date. Interestingly the A series is not cumulative and thus places the B series in a superior position in a downside scenario. I recommend the B issue over the A.

CODI-B caught my attention recently as the price of the issue has done nothing but go down, virtually every day since it hit the market in early March, see the chart below. Sure, treasury yields have risen above 3.0% and many higher yield income segments have declined. But a 16% decline in less than two months on a preferred issue? There must be bad news at the company to cause the tumble, right? But a quick analysis shows that earnings were released prior to the preferred IPO, and the next earnings release for Q1 2018 is scheduled for May 2nd. There is no negative news about the Company since March, and no change in the ability of the Company to pay its distributions since early March. Yes, the common stock is down, but only by about 5%-6% since the preferred stock was issued (including April 25th's 3.7% drop), far less than the preferred stock, which has payment and liquidation preference over the common stock. It seems to me that the declines have become irrational and that the mid-9% yield is now at a level where the risk/reward is quite attractive. I see the recent selling pressure spurred along by prior selling; the retail investor sees the sharp decline and assumes that something must be terribly wrong with daily declines, and "capitulates" with a view of "getting out at any price." This has created a buying opportunity in my opinion, and a good way to layer in a 9%-10% yield into your fixed income portfolio. The ultimate reason is that the credit quality of the issuer is strong and the high preferred distribution is very well covered, as described below.



Company Overview

Compass owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Another way of putting it, Compass is simply a publicly-traded private equity investment company. The Company, which was founded in 2005 and went public in 2006, purchases a controlling interest and manages small and middle-market businesses headquartered in North America. The public structure is not typical for a private equity sponsor, certainly with a middle-market focus, and management touts that the stock offers investors a chance to invest in this type of entity. Over the life of the Company, it has invested $2.9 billion in 19 platform investments, 24 add-on investments, and has sold 9 entities with $770 million in realized gains.



While Compass has some features similar to a BDCs, Compass is not structured as a BDC and does not have many of the features and requirements of a BDC, like the requirement to distribute cash flow. Some of the credit analysis is similar, since asset coverage is important. A key difference is that Compass has direct access to the cash flow of the underlying companies to service debt and dividends. Compass currently owns ten companies which comprise the asset base and cash flow generation of the Company. Lenders & preferred stock holders of Compass are effectively backed by the cash flows and asset values of ten diverse companies, each independently managed and each having nothing to do with the other except for common ownership. The management presentation and financial statements offer great detail on each entity, so potential investors are encouraged to access the investor relations website for more detail. Here is a quick overview of the portfolio companies:



5.11 Corp. is a leading provider of tactical apparel and gear for law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, and military special operations as well as outdoor and adventure enthusiasts. 5.11 Tactical was acquired for $408 million in 2016.

Crosman Corp. is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of airguns, archery products, laser aiming devices, and related accessories. Crosman was acquired for $150 million in 2017.

Ergobaby Carrier, Inc. provides a broad range of award-winning baby carriers, strollers, car seats, swaddlers, nursing pillows, and related products. Ergobaby was acquired for $85 million in 2010.

Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium home, office and gun safes in North America. Liberty Safe was acquired for $70 million in 2010.

Manitoba Harvest, headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a pioneer and leader in the manufacture and distribution of branded, hemp-based foods and hemp-based ingredients. Manitoba Harvest was acquired for $103 million in 2015.

Compass AC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of small-run, quick-turn and volume production rigid printed circuit boards, or “PCBs”, throughout the United States. PCBs are a vital component of virtually all electronic products. Advanced Circuits was acquired for $81 million in 2006.

AMT Acquisition Corporation or Arnold Magnetics is a global manufacturer of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets. Arnold Magnetics produces high performance permanent magnets, precision foil products, and flexible magnets. Arnold was acquired for $129 million in 2012.

Clean Earth Holdings, Inc. is a provider of environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials. Clean Earth provides a one-stop shop solution that analyzes, treats, documents and recycles waste streams generated in multiple end-markets. Clean Earth was acquired for $251 million in 2014.

Candle Lamp Company, LLC ("Sterno") is a leading manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming devices and creative table lighting solutions for the food service industry and flameless candles and outdoor lighting products for consumers. Sterno was acquired for $160 million in 2014.

In January & February 2018 the Company made two acquisitions. Foam Fabricators, Inc. closed in February for a purchase price of $247.5 million, comprising the 10th business owned. Foam Fabricators is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom molded protective foam solutions and OEM components made from expanded polymers such as expanded polystyrene and expanded polypropylene. In January 2018 Compass's existing Sterno business agreed to acquire Rimports, Inc. for $145 million. Rimports is a manufacturer and distributor of branded and private label scented, wickless candle products used for home decor and fragrance. The Company raised new debt financing and the Series B preferred stock to pay for these acquisitions.



Here is another way to see the portfolio and acquisition dates:

In mid-2017, the Company sold Fox Factory Holding Corp. for $136 million. Over the life of the business there have been many exits, as discussed below.

Financial Performance



Financial performance analysis for Compass is unique in that it is effectively the financial performance of ten separate companies aggregated together. Fortunately the Company provides key performance metrics for each business so we can quickly assess the general direction of each entity. As would be expected from a diverse groups of holdings, some will be up, some down and some flat. Here are the EBITDA figures for each business from 2015-2017; sorry for the detailed charts, key findings are summarized below.

Key takeaways:

2017 total EBITDA, after corporate expenses, was $195 million, with the largest business, 5.11, comprising 19% of the gross total. Proforma for the two 2018 acquisitions, Sterno is now the largest entity comprising 24% of EBITDA.



On a "same store" basis adjusting for businesses owned in both 2017 and 2016, 2017 EBITDA declined by 8%-10%.

The decline was primarily due to particular weakness at one portfolio company, Arnold, and softness in some retailers who are customers of the consumer products entities.



Importantly, the largest businesses are doing well. 5.11, the largest component based on 2017 EBITDA, showed a 6.5% EBITDA gain in 2017. Clean Earth, comprising 17% of gross EBITDA saw a 2.5% increase in EBITDA in 2017 and flat in 2016. Ergobaby, comprising 16% of gross EBITDA, had modest increases in EBITDA in both 2016 and 2017. Sterno and Advanced Circuits, comprising about 15% and 13% of gross EBITDA, respectively, showed flat to slightly rising EBITDA in both 2016 and 2017.

Overall, the largest businesses comprising 80% of gross EBITDA as of end of 2017 all performed well in the past two years, a positive sign. The new platform company, Foam Fabricators, saw a 16% rise in EBITDA in 2017, so EBITDA comprising 84% of the total businesses today are performing well with the inclusion of Foam Fabricators.



Two smaller units, Liberty and Arnold, which as of April 2018 comprise 8% of gross EBITDA, saw the largest declines and comprise the majority of the EBITDA drop in 2017.

The conclusion on performance is that all the key businesses appear to be performing well. While same-store EBITDA was down in 2017, it was attributable mainly to two smaller units. The diversity of the portfolio protects against major downside scenarios in EBITDA.

As a private equity business, we can also evaluate performance based on the returns on the sale of the underlying portfolio companies. This is ultimately how a private equity firm generates returns. The chart below shows the 9 dispositions since firm inception, about half of all acquisitions (net proceeds to Compass does not equal sale price due to minority positions and transaction expenses):

As can be seen Compass earned major returns from 5 sales, essentially break even on two others, and a loss on a small investment (comprising only about 3% of total net gain). The net gain is significant and generally points to excellent performance by management, before and after the financial crisis. Perhaps even more importantly, there have never been any "blow ups" or total losses of an investment. I have not compared returns to private equity benchmarks and competitor firms, but this is not important for our preferred stock analysis; from a credit perspective these returns are strong.

The current portfolio and percentage of EBITDA proforma for the 2018 acquisitions is shown in pie chart below:

Balance Sheet Analysis and Credit Metrics

On a public market basis Compass has about a $970 million market cap and $1.65 billion enterprise value based on the 12/31/2017 balance sheet.



As of April 2017, the numbers are different due to the 2018 acquisitions and related debt and preferred stock financing transactions completed in March and April. On April 18th the Company announced a financing package of a $500 million term loan due in 2025 and a $600 million revolver with $73 million drawn at closing (with about $500 million of availability, so plenty of liquidity). Earlier in April the Company closed on $400 million of 8% notes due 2026. Total proforma debt is thus about $973 million, and added to $200 million of preferred stock (including the A and B issues), total debt + preferred stock is about $1.17 billion. Total enterprise value for Compass today is thus about $2.14 billion (which is in-line with current estimated book value), with debt+preferred comprising a reasonable 55% of the total, leaving plenty of equity cushion. (Note that unlike most private equity firms that finance each acquisition separately, Compass finances all acquisitions with its corporate credit facilities).

The recent acquisitions moved up EBITDA from $195 million in 2017 to about $279 million on a proforma annualized basis according to a recent management presentation. Based on $973 million of proforma debt, leverage comes to about 3.5x (debt/EBITDA), and 4.2x through the preferred stock. These are quite reasonable credit statistics and result in about 2x asset coverage (based on about an enterprise value of about 8x EBITDA) through the preferred stock. Proforma interest expense comes to about $61 million (~5% cost on the bank loans, 8% on the 2026 notes) and preferred distributions $15 million, for $76 million in total obligations. EBITDA/Interest+Preferred Dividends comes to a healthy 3.7x, providing plenty of cushion.



Free cash flow is strong with cash flow from operations of $82 million in 2017, $111 million in 2016 and $85 million in 2015 (these figures are of course after payment of interest expense). This is not surprising, since most private equity targets of groups like Compass are high cash flowing businesses. Capital expenditures are light, at $25 million maintenance cap-ex per annum. As noted above, this leaves plenty of cash flow to cover preferred dividends of about $15 million per annum. The remaining cash flow is being distributed to common shareholders ($86 million in 2017), but of course the preferred dividend comes first and the common distribution can be cut or suspended at any time if necessary to preserve cash flow (this will only happen in a major downside or distressed scenario).



Credit Strengths

Diversified portfolio of 10 companies, none which are connected except for ownership. This diversity protects against a bad outcome in any one unit.

Long track record of successful operations, managing through the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The Company touts the fact that it has never reduced its common stock distribution, even during the crisis. The chart below attests to this positive performance:

Good history of portfolio exits representing 9 companies, or about half the total acquired since inception, with overall solid returns. There have been no major losses.



The top holdings representing 84% of proforma EBITDA have all shown growing or flat EBITDA growth in 2016 and 2017.

Strong asset coverage of about 2x through the preferred stock.

Solid credit statistics of 4.2x leverage through the preferred and 3.7x interest+preferred dividend coverage. Management has stated its goal of keeping leverage modest and has demonstrated its ability to do so. The chart below prepared by management attests to this.

Conclusion

Compass presents a solid credit profile through the preferred stock, which does not seem to justify a 16% tumble in the preferred stock and a yield in the mid-9% range. Like BDCs, the nice thing about these types of companies is that each underlying investment stands on its own, so the failure of one investment has no impact on the others. This mitigates against the key risk, which is poor performance or bankruptcy of portfolio companies. Given the track record of no "blow up" investments in 12 years, major portfolio loss risk appears very low. The Company has a good track of exits and managed through the 2008-2009 crisis, which is always a major positive data point. Both leverage and asset coverage through the preferred stock are at comfortable levels.



A combination of stock market volatility, rising interest rates that hit many income securities including preferred stock, and a privately placed senior note issue at an 8% rate issued soon after the 7.875% preferred stock seems to have affected the preferred stock prices. I think the declines have gone too far at this point. The underlying business results are strong, the Company remains active buying two new companies, and lenders are supportive refinancing the entire debt structure with attractively priced loans -- hardly a situation that would warrant a 16% decline in the preferred stock, as if it were distressed. While the market is unpredictable and further declines in the preferred price are easily possible, the $21.05 price seems to present a good entry point offering a mid-9% yield. I consider somewhere in the low-to-mid-$23 range as fair value at the current time (resulting in a mid-8% to low-9% yield depending on which yield figure your prefer). Some investors might not view the floating rate feature as beneficial, but in my view it provides "tail period" interest rate protection, so a long term buy and hold investor will not be stuck at a below market rate perpetually. In 2028 an investor knows that their investment will either earn a market adjusted rate, or be redeemed in full.



While CODI-B should not be confused with a bond with a fixed maturity date, if seeking to boost portfolio yield, CODI-B offers an excellent risk/reward in my opinion. The key risk right now is continued price fluctuation risk, with markets continuing to be volatile and income investors "on edge" with interest rate risk on the rise. But on a pure credit quality basis, CODI-B is easily within range of a quality high yield bond issuer.



