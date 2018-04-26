Rogers Communications Should Continue To Grow Despite Increasing Competition

Its shares are currently trading at a discount and has the potential to deliver over 20% return in the next 12-months.

Investment Thesis

Rogers Communications (RCI) (TSX:RCI.B; RCI.A) is Canada's largest provider of wireless and cable services. The company continues to deliver strong wireless growth in the past quarter with strong subscriber adds and ARPU growth. In addition, its churn rate continues to improve year-over-year. Its shares are currently trading at a discount and has the potential to deliver over 20% return in the next 12-months. Given Rogers' growth potential, I believe the company is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

RCI data by YCharts

Reasons why we believe Rogers shares will continue to do well

Strong wireless segment growth

Rogers added about 95 thousand wireless postpaid customers in Q1 2018. This is much better than the postpaid subscriber adds of 60 thousand in Q1 2017. In fact, it was the best Q1 subscriber net adds since 2009. The consensus adds was about 53 thousand. It appears that competition from Shaw's (SJR) Freedom Mobile has not interrupted Rogers' wireless business at all. Its wireless EBITDA also grew by 9% year-over-year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Continual ARPU growth and lower churn rate

Rogers continue to increase its average revenue per user ("ARPU"). Its blended ARPU increased to C$62.67 in Q1 2018 from C$59.96 in Q1 2017. This represents a growth rate of 4.52% year-over-year. This is also the second quarter in a row that its ARPU growth rate exceeded 4.5% year-over-year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The company's postpaid churn rate also improved to 1.08% in Q1 2018. This is an improvement of 2 basis points year-over-year. The result was much better than Q4 2017's churn rate of 1.48% (an increase of 13 basis points year over year). For readers' information, Rogers' management attributed the spike in churn rate in Q4 due to a technical issue of its system during its peak promotional period that disrupt its own customer's renewal requests. Investors should be comforted by the improvement in churn rate in Q1 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reiterating its 2018 Guidance

In the conference call, management reiterated its fiscal 2018 guidance that it published a quarter earlier. As can be seen from the table below, Rogers expects its revenue to grow by 3% to 5% driven by strong demand in its wireless segment. Its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow is expected to grow by 5% to 7% and 3% to 5% respectively. Compare to its adjusted EBITDA growth rate of 11.1% in Q1 2018, Rogers' 2018 guidance appears to be conservative. Based on its Q1 result, it appears that Rogers has a good chance to beat its own guidance.

2018 Guidance (Source: Investor Presentation)

Share buybacks will support its share price

During Rogers' latest conference call, management announced its C$500 million share buyback plan. At today's share price, this is equivalent to about 8.2 million shares or about 1.6% of class B shares. Although it is possible that the company will repurchase the entirety of C$500 million of shares, management seems to suggest in the conference call that they will take an opportunistic approach to repurchase its shares. This means that the company may not be active in purchasing its shares especially if its share price continues to trend upward. Nevertheless, Rogers' share buyback program will help support its share price.

Valuation

Despite its share price surging by 8% since Rogers released its earnings, its share price is still down by 12% from its high reached in late 2017. Rogers is currently trading at a price to earnings ("PE") ratio of 17.5x. This is about 2.5x multiples below its 5-year average of 20.0x. Its current enterprise value ("EV") to EBITDA ratio of 8.9x is slightly above its 5-year average of 8.7x. Based on Rogers' current PE ratio, Rogers appears to be trading at a discount. If the company can continue to deliver strong growth, the market will likely revise its PE ratio upward. To provide some margin of safety, we will apply a PE ratio of 19.0x instead of its 5-year average of 20x. Using the consensus 2018 EPS of C$3.88 per share, we derive a target price of C$73.75 per share. The total target return is about 24.2% including dividend.

Current 5-year Price to Earnings Ratio 17.5x 20.0x Enterprise Value to EBITDA Ratio 8.9x 8.7x

Source: Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

While shares of Rogers have climbed by about 8% since reaching the one year low a month ago, investors should be aware that we are in a rising interest rate environment. In this environment, telecom stocks tend to underperform as they are often perceived by investors as bond proxy stocks. Below is the chart that compare share price of Rogers (black line) and Canada's 10-year government bond yield (blue line). As can be seen from the chart, share price of Rogers has a strong inverse correlation with the bond yield. Investors should continue to monitor this trend to find a better entry point.

Source: MarketWatch.com

Investor Takeaway

Rogers continues to deliver strong growth in its past quarter. It delivered the best first quarter wireless postpaid subscriber adds since 2009. It continues to grow its ARPU and improve its churn rate. Based on its impressive Q1 earnings, management's fiscal 2018 guidance appears to be conservative. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its 5-year average and has the potential to deliver over 20% return in the next 12-months. I believe Rogers offers investors the opportunity to invest in high-quality assets at a good price with strong growth potential.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

