Weekly CEF Roundup: April 13, 2018

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday April 13, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 31 sectors were positive by price (down from 16 last week) and the average price return was +0.38% (up from +0.01%). Equity funds took the fore, led by energy/resources at 3.09%, health/biotech at 2.19% and global equities at 2.12%. The two chief laggards were U.S. real estate (-1.43%) and emerging market equities (-1.42%).



21 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 10 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.65% (down from -0.25%). MLPs led with a +3.07% return, while U.S. real estate lagged with -0.80%.



The sector with the highest premium is multi-sector income (-0.41%), while the sector with the highest discount is NJ munis (-12.89%). The average sector discount is -6.70% (down from -6.43% last week).

U.S. utilities showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.49%), while MLPs showed the largest premium/discount decline (-2.13%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.26% (down from 0.26% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. general equities (+0.84) while the sector with the lowest z-score is NY munis (-2.05). The average z-score is -0.67 (down from -0.51 last week).

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (11.18%), followed by global growth & income (9.51%), global equity dividend (8.94%), multi-sector income (8.87%) and U.S. real estate (8.76%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.84% (down from 6.85% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (RCG) -5.72% % -10.39% -0.4 -3.50% 2.67% (TYG) -5.06% 10.26% 5.15% -0.8 -0.55% 4.25% (NOM) -4.31% 4.20% -1.04% -1.8 -4.39% -0.22% (IGI) -4.26% 4.92% 2.79% 0.2 -3.80% 0.20% (ACV) -3.91% 8.96% -1.76% 1.3 -2.06% 1.83% (NTG) -3.80% 10.37% 5.23% 0.9 0.68% 4.31% (KED) -3.51% 10.34% -1.65% 0.8 -2.33% 1.16% (NML) -3.50% 8.01% -1.32% 2.3 -2.14% 1.33% (JMLP) -3.34% 12.61% -0.97% -0.8 -2.59% 0.70% (SMM) -3.26% 10.52% -8.93% -0.6 -0.32% 3.24%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (GGO) 6.64% 3.95% 3.53% 3.6 8.18% 1.24% (BST) 4.12% 4.91% 7.29% 3.4 7.22% 3.10% (MMD) 3.06% 5.50% -1.36% 0.4 3.15% -0.05% (GCV) 2.88% 7.72% 11.67% 2.3 4.71% 2.01% (SPPP)">SPPP) 2.85% % -0.57% 1.6 7.97% 4.87% (OTCPK:FXBY) 2.53% 0.45% -25.08% 2.6 4.19% 0.67% (ASA) 2.42% 0.37% -10.86% 2.1 3.64% 0.83% (HQL) 2.31% 8.37% -3.14% -0.8 4.03% 1.54% (DNP) 2.30% 7.41% 20.07% 3.3 1.25% -0.69% (OXLC) 2.20% 15.30% 5.69% 1.8 2.12% 0.00%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 22, 2018 | The Cushing® Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) (the "Fund") announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"). The Offer commenced on February 16, 2018 and expired on March 22, 2018 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 1,951,286 of the Fund's common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares"). The subscription price was $14.88 per Common Share and was determined based upon a formula equal to 78% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Common Shares will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all shareholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Shares in respect of the over-subscription privilege. Gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $29.3 million. The Fund intends to invest the net proceeds of the Offer in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 16, 2018 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (DSU) announced that it has today commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer"). As previously announced, the Fund will purchase for cash up to 10% of its outstanding shares of common stock, at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value ("NAV") per share, determined on the first business day after the Tender Offer expires. The Tender Offer will expire on April 17, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, unless otherwise extended. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Issuer Tender Offer Statement and related Letter of Transmittal that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). March 14, 2018 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (AGC), and Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (LCM), each a closed-end fund (together, the “Funds”) announced today that each Fund’s Board of Trustees has approved the mergers outlined below [AGC and LCM acquired by AVK]. The mergers are intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Following completion of the mergers, AVK will continue to pursue its investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible and non-convertible income-producing securities.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 12, 2018 | The Board of Trustees for both the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) and the Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) has approved an additional investment policy for each fund as detailed below which will become effective today, April 12, 2018. The new policy can be changed only upon the provision of at least 60 days’ prior written notice to common shareholders. JQC Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company’s capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. This new policy is separate from and in addition to the fund’s existing policy that it will invest at least 70% of Managed Assets in adjustable rate senior loans and second lien loans. JSD Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company’s capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. This new policy is separate from and in addition to the fund’s existing policy that it will invest at least 70% of its Managed Assets in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. “Assets” in each case means net assets of the fund plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. “Managed Assets” in each case means the total assets of the Fund, minus the sum of its accrued liabilities (other than Fund liabilities incurred for the express purpose of creating leverage). Total assets for this March 29, 2018 | Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: PAI) reaffirmed that effective today, March 29, 2018, the Fund’s name has changed from Western Asset Income Fund to Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. The Fund’s shares of common stock continue to trade under its existing New York Stock Exchange symbol “PAI”. The Fund’s CUSIP, 95766T100, has not changed. In addition, also effective March 29, 2018, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are rated in the Baa or BBB categories or above at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the adviser). The Fund’s investment objectives remain unchanged.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information for newly added funds. However, note the yield, coverage, discount and z-score information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

I'm making another change to the section this month. I'm only going to be including the distribution changes announced this month as I believe that this what investors would be most interested in, if they are wont to to keep track of the distribution changes of their portfolio. Any changes announced in the week are shown in bold.

Cutters

Fund Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Managed Duration InvGrade Muni (MZF) -11.1% 0.045 0.04 3.49% -5.24% 1.5 109% 4/2/2018 4/13/2018 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -5.0% 0.05 0.0475 5.72% -1.29% 1 101% 4/2/2018 4/11/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -2.4% 0.041 0.04 4.58% -14.25% -2.1 -118% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -1.7% 0.02139 0.02103 9.11% 3.36% 0.5 61% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -1.6% 0.04919 0.04842 8.70% 15.57% 2.2 29% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.1% 0.1098 0.1086 11.06% -6.21% 1.7 25% 4/3/2018 4/12/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -1.1% 0.04295 0.04249 8.84% -9.84% -1.7 54% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.9% 0.06022 0.05965 8.74% -8.90% -1 51% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (NYSE:MIN) -0.9% 0.03036 0.03008 9.14% -6.84% -0.9 26% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.9% 0.0995 0.0986 11.15% -7.82% 1.6 27% 4/3/2018 4/12/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.6% 0.02973 0.02956 7.74% -6.34% -1.7 38% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018

Boosters



Fund Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Templeton Global Income (GIM) 93.1% 0.0174 0.0336 4.51% -12.18% -0.9 90% 4/2/2018 4/12/2018

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Stay The Course And Look For Opportunity In This Volatile Market (Apr. 13)

Jeff Miller Weighing The Week Ahead: Do Stock Prices Already Reflect Strong Earnings? (Apr. 15)

Lance Roberts presents 8 Reasons To Hold Cash (Apr. 15)

