AMD: 5 Reasons The Shorts Will Be Changing Their Shorts Shortly.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) just reported Q1 2018 results and they were exceptional. Revenue QoQ was up an amazing 40%. Yes 40%! And they are projecting 50% next quarter. Name another tech stock showing that kind of numbers.

As a result, shorts must be reconsidering their position since that kind of numbers seldom works out for short people.

1. Short interest has increased by more than 60% in the last year.

As the following chart shows short interest rose from 119 million to 192 million shares in the last year. After a revenue increase of 40% over that time period and a projection of an even higher increase next quarter, shorts are probably ready to take any profits they have and move on.

2. The EPYC battle has not even started yet.

Without question, the highest margin product AMD has is the EPYC server ship. Although it is receiving rave reviews and contracts, shipments are certainly at the low end this quarter. Just a few of the acknowledgments and recent orders have come from, ho-hum, Microsoft Azure, Cray Research, Baidu, Dell, HP, et al. However, shipments will probably ramp up each quarter over the next year at least. Therefore, sales and margins will ramp up too.

See here for more info from anandtech.

3. AMD is the only company in the world with membership in two high-tech duopolies, graphics and x86 CPUs.

As most people know, AMD competes with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in graphics and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in CPU’s. Intel has even admitted it will not be able to compete with AMD in graphics and has recently inked a deal to use AMD’s Radeon graphics in its 8th generation H-series Core chips (see here). So when AMD sells a Radeon AMD makes a profit and when Intel sells a Radeon AMD makes a profit. Good deal.

As for Nvidia, it is sticking to its knitting by concentrating only on graphics chips.

So the only company in the world who can produce APU’s with both a GPU graphics chip and a CPU chip is none other than well-shorted AMD. Perhaps now the shorts will recognize the huge advantage AMD has in the APU market as demonstrated by the recent release of the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G.

As gizmodo.com said “AMD's Newest Processors Are So Good You Can Skip the Graphics Card”.

Betting against that monopoly of duopolies could be a big mistake for shorts.

4. AMD has a viable product development cycle through at least 2020.

I am certain some of the short bets were based upon AMD’s rather tawdry history. I will be the first to admit AMD has continuously overpromised and under delivered since probably the Athlon 64 in 2003. But that ended with the promotion of Dr. Lisa Su to CEO in 2015. Now AMD can go to large customers (Microsoft, Baidu etc.) and show them a well-defined future of constant innovation and improvement. This is a first for AMD.

In the future are a series of products that go from 14nm to 12nm to an amazing 7nm in 2018 and beyond. And if AMD produces a 7nm product in 2018 that will tell the world that AMD is among the most advanced tech companies extant. That will not be just a feather in their cap it will be a full headdress.

5. Lisa Su will keep AMD focused on the future.

When Dr. Lisa Su became CEO AMD had such an unfocused, disparate future product line that it included the Seattle micro-server using ARM chips not AMD’s proprietary x86 chips. Oh, and something called “Fabric Weaving” too. This from a company that had few viable products and not much to sell.

But my favorite new leading-edge product was “Project Skybridge” combining both an ARM chip and an x86 chip on the same motherboard. What?

Fortunately for AMD shareholders, Dr. Su got rid of those two Frankenstein’s (and other misbegotten ideas) before lunch on her first day as CEO. Because otherwise, AMD would not be here today.

Dr. Su has since day one focused the entire company on one thing: make products we can sell and compete with and that means x86 and Radeon graphics. Everything else was a distraction. Thank goodness, she prevailed.

Conclusion:

Once again AMD has proved doubters wrong and as each quarter passes and results exceed expectations more and more investors will take notice. AMD is an arrow pointed up and nothing will change that except a massive management mistake.

And with Dr. Lisa Su in charge, that ain’t going to happen.

AMD remains a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.