Pending Orexigen Sale Should Serve As Warning Sign

This week Orexigen (OREX) announced that the company has received an offer to buy out the company for a total of $75 million. The offer came from Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals and the company has entered into an agreement relating to the possible sale. Before we get to far ahead of ourselves, it should be noted that the deal needs to be approved by the bankruptcy court, and a higher offer is possible. The company is accepting bids through mid June.

Under the Agreement, Orexigen has agreed to pay the Purchaser a break-up fee equal to $3,500,000 and to reimburse the Purchaser for certain expenses in an amount not to exceed $2,000,000 upon certain triggering conditions, including if the Agreement is terminated because the Purchaser is not the prevailing bidder at auction or the Company consummates another sale or restructuring transaction.

Orexigen has over $200 million in debt, so it goes without saying that the monies received will do little to shareholders that were unfortunately invested in this company when the bankruptcy filing was made. That being said, there are some important lessons in what has transpired with Orexigen.

A company can file for bankruptcy rather suddenly despite prognostications prior that they are trying to plow forward.

Keeping a close eye on debt obligations, debt serviceability, and cash situation is always critical

Understanding the revenues and sales figures is an important metric when assessing a company.

Thinking that a drug has a high value is a frequent mistake. Keeping valuations conservative is always prudent.

Orexigen marketed the anti-obesity drug Contrave, which was the third new anti-obesity drug behind Qsymia from Vivus (VVUS) and Belviq from Arena (ARNA). Despite being last to market, Contrave was able to be the best selling of these new drug entries into the market. The problem was that longer standing treatments such as generic phentermine dominated the space. Despite its category leading (of the new treatments) sales numbers, the revenue generated was simply not enough to sustain operations as well as service looming debt.

Arena saw the proverbial writing on the wall and divested most of its interest in Belviq to Eiisai (OTCPK:ESALY) despite the drug possibly having future value for other indications. Vivus has been struggling with Qsymia and an erectile dysfunction drug and trades well under $1 per share.

Orexigen's Contrave did $75 million in sales for 2017. This means that the potential buyer could be getting a branded drug at what equates to fire sale prices. While many metrics could be used to project a true valuation, the bottom line is that if this is the best deal on the table, Contrave could be a nice acquisition for the new owner.

The possible interesting play here related to Contrave is that Nalpropion is funded by Pernix Therapeutics (PTX). If you believe that sales of Contrave can grow by 25% a year to peak revenue, you would be looking at annual revenue of $230 million in the 5th year. That is not something to ignore. For its part, Pernix invests $7.5 million into the deal with a promise of 5% of net sales. As stated earlier, net sales of $75 million were reported in 2017. If sales remained flat for 2018, then Pernix would recoup almost half of its investment in just 1 year.

Investors in Vivus should monitor these developments closely, as should investors in other pharmas that are debt laden and struggling to deliver compelling sales numbers. If Orexigen's Contrave commands just $75 million on annual sales of $75 million, what are drugs in some other struggling companies really worth? With Vivus, which has been trying to find strategic partners, the news of a Contrave sale at just $75 million has to be troubling. This possible sales takes a lot of leverage away from Vivus.

The bottom line is that Orexigen is working its way into the history books, while its drug Contrave may get a second chance at life as a viable treatment for obesity. Investors that are learned in the anti-obesity space have a fairly decent play in Pernix, which could possibly help create some value from an expensive investment lesson. Listen to the sales pitch on any company, but watch the fundamentals like a hawk. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.