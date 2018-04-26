Census survey may understate retirement plan participation

By Jon Vogler, Senior Analyst, Retirement Research on Apr 25, 2018, in Retirement

A recent Investment Company Institute report reveals that plan participation increases with age and income

In a recent analysis of US tax data, the Investment Company Institute (ICI) found that in 2014, 63% of workers between the ages of 26 and 64 participated - or had a spouse who participated in - a retirement plan. This number is higher than the findings from the US Census Bureau's Current Population Survey (CPS), the ICI says.

Ever since the Census Bureau changed its survey in 2014, it has shown a sharp drop in retirement plan participation - first to 44%, and then to 39% in 2016. In contrast to this decline, the ICI's analysis of tax data shows that participation has in fact held steady since 2008.

This isn't the first time the ICI has questioned CPS data. About a year ago, a similar study by ICI drew many of the same conclusions. Other groups have questioned the results of the CPS survey changes (and resulting changes in data), as well. In 2016, the nonpartisan Employee Benefit Research Institute noted that CPS data appeared to significantly undercount how many people participate in an employment-based retirement plan.

In its most recent analysis, the ICI notes that comparisons between tax data and the CPS's Annual Social and Economic Supplement (ASEC) "… suggest that the ASEC understated the participation rate by about 5 percentage points from 2008 to 2013," and that between 2013 and 2016, "… the ASEC participation rate fell 12 percentage points following a revision to the survey questionnaire, a drop that is not corroborated in any other data source."

In its most recent analysis, the ICI looked beyond the overall participation rate to show that participation increases with age and income. In 2014, 56% of workers between the ages of 26 and 64 participated in a retirement plan, and another 7% had a spouse who did. For workers between the ages of 45 to 64 with an income of $30,000 or more, participation by the worker or by their spouse jumped to 77%. Only 24% of workers with an income of less than $20,000 participated in a retirement plan, whereas 85% of those with an income of $100,000 or more did so.

According to ICI Senior Economist Peter J. Brady, who coauthored the paper with ICI Associate Economist Steven Bass, there's a growing consensus that better sources of data on retirement are needed. But even when total participation rates are accurately documented, Brady believes that measurement falls short when assessing the health of the country's private retirement system.

A static participation rate fails to account for a life cycle model of consumption, he observes. While younger workers tend to prioritize saving for a home or education over retirement, priorities change for mid-career and older workers. The ICI's data shows that 81% of households aged 55 to 64 had accumulated some retirement assets in 2016, including IRAs.

"More American workers are benefiting from employer plans than the conventional wisdom would suggest," says Brady. "This is for two reasons. First, the most widely cited statistics undercount retirement plan participation. Second, many only look at the headline statistic, which provides a snapshot of participation at a single point in time. But preparing for retirement is more like a movie than a snapshot, and what matters are the resources that accumulate throughout a career. Many of the younger and lower-income workers who are not participating today will do so later in their careers, and as a result, will reach retirement having accumulated employer plan resources."

