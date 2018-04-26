Chipotle: Time To Sell

As seen in the chart below, Thursday's biggest winner so far is Chipotle (CMG). Shares of the company are soaring after an earnings per share blowout for Q1, although revenues were just in-line. While investors seem to think the turnaround is on thanks to a new CEO, shares are now up more than 68% from their lows, which I think is a big risk based on the potential for the US economy to slow down as 2018 progresses.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The company was able to beat bottom line estimates handily primarily thanks to a drop in food/beverage/packaging costs. Also, comparable restaurant sales were up 2.2% as compared to a 1.3% estimate. Part of the increase was due to a January price hike, which led to a rise in average check. In the end, however, revenues only were in-line with overall estimates.

Everyone seems to be in love with the new CEO and his ability to potentially turn around the company. However, there is always the risk that one more food illness case knocks down the company a notch. The bigger risk in my opinion is a slowdown in the US economy as this year progresses. Consumer spending likely benefited in Q1 thanks to employee bonuses after tax cuts, as well as lower tax rates boosting short term spending. Unfortunately, take a look at the following two charts:

(Source: St. Louis Fed 30-year mortgage chart)

(Source: gasbuddy.com gas price charts)

Interest rates have risen quite a bit in the past year, whether it be US Treasuries, LIBOR, etc. That's led to a sizable jump in mortgage rates, and it's not a good thing for a consumer base that's so reliant on debt. Gas prices are approaching a 20% increase over the prior year period, with the national average potentially heading towards $3 as we enter summer.

It won't take a sharp slowdown in consumer spending for Chipotle to be impacted just a little. It's not just a slowdown in sales traffic that can curb top line growth, but also things like reduced add-ons. When you combine the impact of this year's price raise, I don't like the setup for the rest of this year. It's not just Chipotle I'm worried about, you can make the argument for the whole sector as well.

The real problem I have is how much the stock has risen now, up more than 68% from its yearly lows below $250. A rally of 20% today might have been justified for a decent report, but as I showed above, look how much shares had rallied into this quarter. Even if I assume $10 of EPS this year, which may be a stretch, you're talking about a more than 40 P/E for this company whose revenues are only expected to grow in the high single digits. Any slowdown in the economy likely means investors will reduce holdings in momentum stocks, and Chipotle certainly fits that category. Take a look at most of the street price targets, many of which remain in the low to mid $300 level even after today's hikes.

In the end, I think it is time to sell the rally in Chipotle. Despite the huge earnings beat, revenues were only in-line despite the price hike and stronger than expected comparable store sales. With items like higher mortgage rates and gas prices likely to hurt the US economy in the coming months, there are those expecting a slowdown that could result in a recession. That's not a good place to jump into a food name trading at more than 40 times this year's expected earnings, especially after a 68% rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.