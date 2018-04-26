GNC Holdings (GNC) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Matt Milanovich - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Hello, everyone, and thanks for being on the call. This morning Ken will offer some color on GNC's first quarter performance and give you an update on the progress of our strategic initiatives, Tricia will walk you through our financial results, and finally we'll take your questions. Please remember that everything we cover during the call, including questions and answers, is subject to the forward-looking information statement included in our 10-Q.

Now I'll turn it over to our CEO, Ken Martindale.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. Before we get into our discussion of the quarter, I want to provide a brief update on the proposed investment by Harbin. First, I'm happy to report that earlier today Harbin's shareholders voted in favor of the investment in GNC, marking an important step forward in the process.

Second, as you saw from our release yesterday, we adjourned our meeting to allow additional time to solicit proxies and to obtain a quorum for the meeting. We are encouraged by the show of support from our shareholders who have already voted. As we indicated in our press release, over 92% of the votes received as of yesterday's adjourned meeting were in favor of the share issuance. Unfortunately, given the dispersed nature of our shareholder base, we did not receive enough total votes for a quorum.

We continue to believe that the Harbin investment is the best path forward for GNC, and expect that we will obtain the votes necessary to establish a quorum and approve the transaction. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be reaching out to these shareholders that we haven't heard from to get them to cast their votes. For those of you who may be on that list, your vote's important as we work to complete this transaction. Please make sure you cast your vote before May 9.

With that let me turn to our results for the first quarter. We feel good about our recent performance and I want to thank the entire GNC team for their ongoing focus and commitment that drove these positive results. For the third quarter in a row, same-store sales were positive and we drove the highest gross margin in six quarters. That speaks to the power of the GNC model and the strength of our strategy. Throughout much of 2017, we worked diligently to build, refine, and solidify our strategic initiatives. They are now taking hold and can be seen in our most recent results.

In addition, the extension and laddering of our debt maturities has solidified our balance sheet and gives us the financial flexibility to continue investing in the initiatives that will deliver profitable growth in the future. As part of our ongoing commitment to the development of innovative products and services, we launched Slimvance by BodyDynamics, a category-defining weight loss supplement in late December. Slimvance, which is all natural, stimulant-free, and has clinically proven results, addresses an untapped need in the $6 billion weight management market. Slimvance successfully attracted new customers, drove a larger basket, and increased our market share in the weight management category. Nearly half the customers buying Slimvance are new to GNC and nine of the top 10 items in Slimvance basket are GNC-branded products.

In addition, we recently re-launched AMP, one of our highly successful sports performance brands with new products, reformulations, and new packaging, such as the GNC-exclusive Smart Scoop to drive an improved customer experience. We're pleased with the early performance of this re-launch and look forward to updating you on additional innovation in future quarters.

In the first quarter, GNC-owned brands represented approximately 50% of our sales on a domestic system-wide basis, up from 43% in the first quarter of 2017. By leveraging our own brands along with other innovative products supplied by third-party suppliers, we are able to build differentiation and stronger gross margins.

Our vendor partners are critical in providing exciting, exclusive products that attract new customers to our brand. Collaborating with these creative forward-thinking suppliers, while continuing to build upon our own product portfolio, will be vital components of our ongoing strategy.

Our International business is continuing to perform well. In the past several months, we signed agreements with a new franchisee that will expand our existing business in India as well as a new partner that will introduce our products in Australia. In addition, we expect to launch our China joint venture with Harbin simultaneously with the equity closing target for the back half of 2018. Capitalizing on growth opportunities in our international markets remains a high strategic priority.

Our loyalty programs again showed steady consistent growth, and we're especially pleased with the progress of PRO Access, our paid loyalty offering. Total membership is now nearly 13 million, of which 935,000 are PRO Access members. PRO members continue to be our most highly engaged customers, shopping twice as frequently and spending four times as much throughout the year as compared to an average customer.

Our loyalty platform is developing into a rich source of information and insights that we need to create compelling customer communications and align our product and service offering with their existing and emerging wants and needs.

Our goal is to create a consistent and satisfying experience for all customers, no matter the outlet in which they find us, whether it be a retail store, online, or on a mobile device. In stores, our associates are now leveraging their tablets to enroll customers in our loyalty programs, manage rewards, research products, and recommend solutions and regimens, features that they used more than 3 million times in the first quarter alone.

GNC.com sales, including Amazon, grew 27% over last year's first quarter, even as we lapped the move to simplified pricing across all our channels as well as the launch of GNC on Amazon. Our presence on Amazon puts the GNC brand and our exclusive offering directly in the path of new potential customers. Our Amazon marketplace is a growth opportunity, and we will continue to partner with them to maximize this.

GNC has a strong recognizable brand, known and trusted for quality, expertise, and science-backed products. We're proud of what differentiates us, and we're working to translate these distinguishing strengths into value propositions that resonate with the consumer.

Our research tells us that we have a real opportunity to gain share among actively engaged health and wellness customers, a large addressable market in which we are underpenetrated, while at the same time retaining our core performance motivated customers and increasing their loyalty and share of wallet. This work is still in the early stages, but over the next several quarters, it will begin to inform our marketing initiatives and customer communications.

Coming out of the first quarter of 2018, it's clear that the business is fundamentally and materially stronger than it was 12 months ago. We continue to work at leveraging our core strengths and differentiators in pursuit of meaningful growth opportunities in the wellness category, something we believe we are uniquely positioned to do.

With that I'll hand it over to Tricia who will take you through our first quarter financial performance.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Ken, and good morning, everyone. In line with our expectations, first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $59.3 million compared with $73.7 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year includes a one-time $23 million benefit from the termination of the Gold Card program as well as higher marketing expense of approximately $6 million in connection with the launch of One New GNC.

Consolidated revenue was $607.5 million in the first quarter compared with $654.9 million in the prior year. The decrease is attributable to the sale of Lucky Vitamin in September 2017, which resulted in a $22.7 million reduction in revenue and the termination of the Gold Card program, which resulted in a $23 million reduction in revenue.

First quarter same-store sales, including GNC.com, were up 0.5%, marking the third straight quarter of positive comp store sales. We experienced growth in performance supplements, herbs, and food and drink categories, while seeing declines in proteins, vitamins, and weight management. Weight management is down slightly year-over-year. However, the launch of Slimvance drastically improved the category sales trend and increased our share of the U.S. market. Sales at GNC.com, including Amazon, increased 27% in the first quarter, driven by growth in revenue from our Amazon marketplace. We are channel agnostic in our approach due to the increased GNC brand mix on both platforms, which yields a higher gross margin rate. We expect comps to be flat-to-low single digits for the year.

Revenue in domestic franchise locations was down $7.8 million due to a 1.9% decrease in same-store sales and a decrease in the number of stores. Operating income in our U.S. and Canada segment decreased $7 million to $43.5 million in the first quarter. Excluding the impact of the termination of the Gold Card program and the incremental marketing cost to support the launch of One New GNC in the prior year quarter, operating income as a percent of revenue increased 200 basis points, largely due to higher GNC brand mix.

Our International business grew during the first quarter with a 0.8% increase in revenue, driven by a higher cross-border e-commerce sales in China. Operating income decreased by 2.7% due to a higher mix of China sales, which have lower margins relative to the franchise business. Manufacturing and Wholesale revenues, excluding intersegment sales, were down 1.4% driven by lower contract manufacturing sales. Operating income decreased $2.3 million, primarily due to lower margin rate from contract manufacturing. Our proven results in driving GNC brand mix will generate higher margins from intercompany sales that will mitigate declines from third-party margins.

First quarter gross profit as a percent of sales was 34.1% compared with 33.6% in the prior year, which includes the prior year quarter recognition of $23 million in net deferred Gold Card revenue. The increase was primarily due to the increased portion of revenue coming from GNC branded products. GNC brand mix in the first quarter was 50% compared to 43% in the prior year on a domestic systemwide basis. And as Ken mentioned earlier, we will continue to focus on differentiation through quality, exclusivity, and innovation in our private label and our third-party brands. We expect gross profit to range from 33% to 34% for the remainder of this year.

Before moving on to SG&A, I would like to briefly touch on freight. Not unlike the rest of the retail environment, we are experiencing some pressure from a tightening freight market. However, we are a bit more insulated than many retailers due to the nature of our contracts and transportation profile, and we expect the impact of price increases to be immaterial. Keep in mind, truckload costs are a very small portion of our overall transportation costs.

Adjusted SG&A was 26.3% of sales in the first quarter, which was a 130 basis points above the prior year. The increase is primarily driven by incremental incentives, store commissions associated with an increased GNC brand mix, and to a lesser extent the sale of Lucky Vitamin.

Late in the first quarter, we launched a retention program to retain senior executives and other key personnel critical to the execution of the company's strategy. The total amount awarded was approximately $10 million vesting in four installments over the next two years, which will continue to be treated as an add back.

As discussed on the fourth quarter 2017 call, full-year 2018 SG&A will likely be impacted by incremental marketing spends and incremental costs associated with the annual bonus plan and long-term incentive plan. Excluding the retention program that I just discussed, we expect SG&A as a percent to range from 26% to 27% for the remainder of this year.

Free cash flow increased $4 million from the prior year quarter to $37.4 million. We generated $25.1 million in cash from operating activities during the first quarter, which includes $15.8 million of third-party fees paid related to the refinancing. We invested $3.7 million in capital expenditures. We expect our free cash flow to range from $90 million to $110 million for the full year of 2018.

For the 12-month period ending March 31, 2018, our total net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which includes adjustments for our credit agreement, is five times. We reiterate our long-term lease-adjusted net leverage target of three times with rent capitalized at five times.

The successful completion of extending the maturity of our term loan and laddering our debt maturities in the first quarter has improved our financial flexibility. In addition, the company's strong sustainable cash flow will continue to be used to pay down debt. Our new debt structure enhances our ability to continue executing on our strategies due to the laddering of the maturities from 2019 through 2022.

As we continue to generate strong cash flow and pay down debt, our financial flexibility will improve further. We expect our interest rate to range from 10.5% to 11.5% and the tax rate to range from 21% to 23% for each of the last three quarters of 2018. Our cash tax rate is expected to be 48% to 50%, primarily due to limitations on interest deductions.

Before wrapping up my prepared remarks, I will touch on the changes to revenue recognition and that standard. At the end of the release, we have outlined the impacts to each quarter of 2017 in aggregate and by segment. And additionally, given that the company was already using the new standard to account for our loyalty program, there will be no impact from loyalty.

With that, let's open up the call for your questions.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, good morning, and thank you for taking my questions.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, Sean.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. The 700 basis point increase in private label is obviously a pretty big swing, which I'm sure had a impact on the comp. So I'm just wondering, of the negative 1.9% domestic comp, if you could just break out the components between traffic and basket?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. So last year we did include the components of traffic and basket because the introduction of the One New GNC approach was a significant departure from how we had treated the customer in the past. On a go-forward basis, we are going to focus on the key measure and that is comp store sales. Traffic is certainly not at the levels that it was in the prior year and that was expected because of the changes in the program as well as the investments that were made in marketing particularly in the first quarter.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Maybe you could give some color on this, maybe on a two-year basis, can you give us an indication maybe how traffic maybe moved sequentially, if that's something you can (17:41) provide?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, the two-year stack for comps is improving as you look from quarter-to-quarter sequentially and traffic is on a two-year basis down. Actually traffic on a two-year basis is still up, but it's certainly impacted by the change in traffic patterns that we saw, that I mentioned earlier from the investments we made and the changes in the program that we launched in January of 2017.

You did mention the increase in GNC brand mix and how that may have had an impact on comps, and there isn't a particularly significant impact on overall comps as a result of the change and GNC brand mix, it certainly is a shift in comps between GNC brand and third-party, but does not have a significant impact on overall comps.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, that's helpful. And then historically it seems that the seasonal cadence of the business has EBITDA in the second quarter fairly similar to the first quarter. Obviously, there are sort of puts and takes there but fairly similar overall. So clearly a lot of changes going on in the business, but I'm wondering if there's going to be any departure from the seasonality in the second quarter here or if you think it'll be similar to that historical cadence?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, I think the historical cadence could be very similar to what you've seen in the past. I would keep in mind that prior year second quarter included some one-time benefits related to vendor funding that we received. But absent that, I would expect that you'd see similar trends quarter to quarter.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And maybe one more last one for me. And can you maybe just talk a little bit about how you're driving such large increases on private label? Obviously a big increase like I referred to before, is that really due to space changes within the stores? Or obviously there's a lot going on with online and obviously a higher private label penetration there, but I'm curious as to how much of that's really due to online versus changes in stores.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So, certainly, when we look at our private label increases, a significant portion of that's driven by innovation. So in 2017, we launched a new line Beyond Raw that we've seen very good strong performance on in 2017 and into 2018. That's a category in pre-workouts, performance supplements, and proteins. And then on top of that, we launched Slimvance in the first quarter of 2018, which is another proprietary product that Ken talked about on the call and that certainly is a contributor. I would say that the placement of the product in the stores has not changed significantly. It's been a focus on the differentiating factors around innovation, the quality and performance around our products and how we communicate that to our customers.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

And you mentioned online versus stores...

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

...really not a big shift necessarily driving the mix, as a result of online or store. It's more around the innovation and the products and our focus on that.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Makes sense. Thanks a lot.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Curtis Nagle from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Jason Haas - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. This is Jason Hass on for Curt Nagle. Thank you for taking the questions. It looks like the new rules on co-op advertising recognition may have had a big lift to gross margin, how large was this in the quarter? And it sounds like it wasn't so (21:07), was there any impact to gross margin in the first quarter from the new rules governing the recognition of membership fees?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Hey Jason, it's Tricia, thanks for the question. I'll start with the last one first. There was no impact to revenue or margins as a result of the loyalty program. And regarding your question on advertising fees and how those are reflected, to give everyone some context, the revenue recognition rules require for us to include in revenue the monies we receive from our franchisees. Historically, we had netted those funds against the marketing expenses for which those funds supported. And so yes, you're correct, revenues now increased and so there is an impact to margin of about 60 basis points. But note that all of prior year information have been restated. So they're on a comparable basis and all the future quarters were included in our release. So you should have access to that information as well.

Jason Haas - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. And then as a follow-up. Why do you think there was such a large variance between the percentage of shareholders that supported the deal and then the number of proxy votes that have actually been submitted? And then what would happen if you don't receive a majority vote?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So certainly the impact on the number of votes is driven by the mix of our investor base, so we have a high percentage of retail investors that are impacting our ability to get them in the time that we previously allotted. We're certainly working hard to make sure that doesn't happen again, but we do have the ability to adjourn again to provide us with more time to get the vote and we feel comfortable that we'll be able to achieve that in the appropriate time allowed.

Jason Haas - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks. And if I could just add one quick one in. So I noticed that the PRO member growth slowed fairly substantially in 1Q. What do you think drove this? And is it the case that you may be hit or hitting a plateau in terms of the growth rates here?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

PRO membership actually grew significantly, it was up 27% from the fourth quarter, and we didn't really have it launched fully in Q1. So the number was very, very significant, but not very meaningful, so we didn't even disclose it because we launched the program in March of 2017. So maybe we can catch up offline to reconcile those numbers, but there certainly is a significant increase in PRO Access membership, and we're encouraged by what we're seeing there.

Jason Haas - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks. I'll check back on that one. Thanks.

Thank you. We will take our next question from Christopher Horvers of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks and good morning.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Good morning.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

On the private label side, can you talk about how that penetration scaled over the year, if you happen to have that handy? And then, do you manufacture the Slimvance, Beyond Raw, and AMP lines?

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

We'll start with the manufacture, I'm not sure what you mean exactly by scale. You might have to give us a little more insight. But we do manufacture the Slimvance products down in our Nutra facility.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

And Chris, perhaps you're talking about the reduction in margin on...

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

The mix.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Oh, the reduction in mix?

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

No, no. I was saying, how the mix scaled over last year, if it was scaled at 50%?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Okay, the mix in manufacturing or in our retail sales?

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

In retail sales.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Okay. So first quarter of 2017, our total system mix was 42.5%, in second quarter of 2017, it was 43%, third quarter it was 45%, fourth quarter it was 48%. And as we mentioned on the call, it was 50% in the first quarter of 2018.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then on the Beyond Raw and AMP, do you also manufacture those lines as well?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

The majority of those products are manufactured by a second party. So we do not manufacture the majority of those items.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. I'm guessing that's the protein side perhaps?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Correct.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. And then, the store closures came in franchise – store count and franchise count came in a bit below where our expectations were set for the first quarter. Is this something that's sort of the run rate decline, something that is realistic in those two aspects going forward?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Certainly we are looking at all of our franchise operators and making sure they're in compliance with all of our standards. So it's hard to say quarter-to-quarter or period-to-period what changes we might see. I don't anticipate any material changes in the number of store closings from what we've been experiencing. Net-net they're up a little bit in the quarter. Franchise closings domestically were slightly up and that was due to a combination of non-adherence to standard as well as to a lesser extent financial performance.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

I don't think we see any material variance from the traditional run rate though.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

I got it. And then I guess the last question is on the Amazon sales, I guess that seems to be, you mentioned, it was a primary driver of growth of e-commerce. Can you perhaps break that out? And is there any pushback from the franchisees in terms of how quickly that's growing because I don't think they share in any of those benefits other than the brand becoming more well-known.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Chris, we don't break out the Amazon GNC.com split, certainly gave color that the majority of the increase was related to Amazon. With regards to your question around franchisees, the franchisees actually do participate in a revenue sharing arrangement. So for all of our e-commerce sales when we can attribute those sales to franchisees through our e-mail database of our free GNC Reward members as well as our PRO Access members, the franchisees actually get a share of the revenue attributed to those customers. So we're able to go in and identify the customers that the franchisee serves and then give them a share of any of the online purchases that that customer may make, whether it's through Amazon or through GNC.com.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

I mean I think the other thing that's important to remember too is that, we generally see a higher percentage of new customers engaging with the brand on Amazon. So to some degree we really see this as a gateway for customers to come into the brand and hopefully from there we move them into the stores and let them experience the overall brand in a little different way. So it doesn't just function in isolation, we really see it as part of our overall strategy.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Understood. That's helpful. And my last question is, if you look at the Nielsen trends in the category, on diet, nutrition, vitamins, and supplements, they're doing a lot better than what you comped and recognizing that you've improved the comp trend. But what do you think the difference is, is some of this maybe some of the brands moving into the mass channel, what other factors do you think could be contributing to the gap?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Certainly, mass has expanded some of their product offerings and that is a factor. But our continued focus on the differentiating components of our business, innovation, the service you can achieve in the store and the quality of our products and as well as our vendors that are in the store are what we're going to continue to focus on and on top of that, the customer experience itself, and making sure that that's something they can't get in mass. But that's our strategy and our focus and we're certainly making progress in improving our performance year-over-year related to that.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Understood. Thanks very much.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thank you.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Layne, are there any other callers with questions?

We have no further questions at this time.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thank you very much. We appreciate everybody joining us this morning. We look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

