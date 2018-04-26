Current Economic And Regulatory Backdrop For Utilities

Pricing is increasing, which should lead to higher gross revenue in second quarter earnings.

Although natural gas prices increased last year, they're still contained within a longer historical trend that most utilities have probably hedged against.

This article was written to provide utility investors with a general background of the current fundamental backdrop for the utility industry. First, let's take a look at the economic background for this sector, starting with overall production and capacity levels (data from the Federal Reserve):

Overall output for utilities has been steady for the last 10 years. Every advance in output has been followed by a contraction to previous levels (data from Federal Reserve).

And total capacity utilization (the amount of capacity used to produce power) has been declining since 2005. This means that utilities are under less pressure to add to their physical plant.

Raw material costs are contained (chart from Barchart.com).

As a result of the fracking explosion, natural gas prices have been very low for the duration of this expansion. However, according to the latest "State of the Market" report, they have recently increased on a Y/Y basis:

These increases are relative to low levels. And there's been a fair amount of visibility in the price picture for a number of years, allowing utilities to effectively hedge against these hikes (chart from Quandl.com).

Coal is also inexpensive.

Low raw material prices mean gross utilities' gross margins will be under little pressure for the foreseeable future.

Utilities, like all businesses, can only grow if the regions where they sell power are growing; an expanding economy leads to increased power demand. The US economy is currently growing at a solid pace (data from BEA):

The Y/Y percentage change in US GDP has continually increased since the 2Q16.

And the Philadelphia Fed's state-level LEIs point to continued growth for the next 6-12 months. Estimates from the latest Federal Reserve projections also point to continued expansion.

Electricity demand is also dependent on weather forecasts. Here is the 3-month outlook from the NOAA (data and chart from NOAA):

Here's how to read the map:

The national 3-month Temperature Outlook map shows areas with an enhanced chance for Above Normal temperatures shaded in red hues, for Below Normal, the areas are shaded in blue hues, and, for Near Normal, in grey hues. Important note: The national map shows only the most likely temperature category for an area, this means that there is still a chance (33.3% or less) for the average 3-month temperature to fall in one of the other two categories. Please see example below.

So, according to the above map, most of the country -- save for the upper Mid-West -- could experience higher than normal temperatures in the second quarter. This will lead to increased demand for most utilities.

There are two events that should lead to increased profitability for utilities in the next few months. First off, a high level of inclement weather led to price spikes (From FERCs latest State of the Market report for April):

And day-ahead pricing has inched higher (From FERCs latest State of the Market report for April):

The overall situation for the utility industry is modestly bullish. Demand recently increased due to inclement winter weather. Forward prices are also moving higher. Both facts should contribute to increased utility earnings. Raw material prices have been transparent, allowing utilities to effectively hedge risk, allowing them to more efficiently manage their gross margins. And the economy continues to grow at a solid pace, which should increase demand for power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.