Is Tesla's Western European Director About To Leave?

What does this mean for the World's second-largest region for EV sales after China?

Could the UK’s Companies House be telling us Tesla's Director of Western Europe is about to leave?

Introduction

I’d like to point readers toward the UK’s online system for tracking both financial and key personnel information for any limited company. This system is hosted by Companies House, the ultimate registrar for any incorporated company in the UK. This includes subsidiaries of large international corporations and can offer some additional, but often overlooked, insight.

For example, while official announcements of senior employee departures by international companies can be timed to manage investor sentiment, prior to these being finalized/announced these staff have to clear their inboxes. One such task is resigning from overseas holdings.

I’d like to dig in to Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent changes against these filings..

This would seem to point to Tesla’s European head man, Georg Ell, joining Jon McNeil, Susan Repo and Eric Branderiz in walking out Tesla’s door this year.

Lazy Susan?

I’ll use an example of Susan Repo, the last senior person to make the headlines in the string of Tesla departures.

Her officially announced departure from Tesla Motors Inc. was the 8th of March 2018. However, it would seem from UK records, her desk started getting cleared back in February 2018 as Susan officially resigned her directorship from Tesla Finance UK ltd.

So, was Susan being lazy? No. This is just day-to-day exit planning for senior staff members.

Production ‘Ell?

This brings me onto Georg Ell. Tesla’s Director of Western Europe. I first met Georg at the UK launch of the Model S, at which time he was the head of Tesla UK, sharing the stage with Elon Musk himself. Subsequently he was promoted to head up Western Europe.

From the above source we can see Mr. Ell resigned his directorship of the very same Tesla Finance Services Ltd as Susan Repo a couple of weeks ago on the 14th March 2018.

To date nothing has hit the news feeds and Georg’s LinkedIn Profile still states he’s working for Tesla in the role.

However what caught my eye was Georg setting up his own company, GE Advisory Ltd, back in November 2017.

Ordinarily I’d just chalk this up to people moving on.

What's making me pause for thought though is Europe right now must be a very challenging place for any senior manager within Tesla looking to progress their career.



Europe – The Clock Is Ticking

Whoever steps in to the role has a Herculean task ahead of them. We are at least three whole reporting quarters before the Model 3 is delivered here, with estimates on Tesla’s official site predicting 2019 as the earliest.

Unsurprisingly with only two offerings, both of which have been on sale for years, we are seeing a stalling sales growth story. Tesla Europe desperately needs something new to maintain sales momentum and enthuse European buyers.

No news has surfaced of Model 3 EU crash testing, and it’s still not 100% clear significant changes won’t need to be made to meet the subtle differences between US and EU regulatory vehicle requirements.

So, while NEV adoption is accelerating in the region with many predicting the sales volumes will exceed the US market before 2018, Tesla has zero new product to bring to capitalize on this growing market.

(full slide deck can be found here)

One would think Tesla, which let us not forget is aiming to be a global brand (and priced as such), should be doing everything they can to tap into the region. If for no other reason than to tactically shift the looming cut off point before they hit 200k units delivered on US soil.

This situation can only get worse until the EU Model 3 is delivered. Even then it’s an odd vehicle for Europe, given the choice of trunk access – Europe loves hatchbacks. Forget the Camry or Accord, the top seller for decades has been the VW Golf. Putting this into perspective: 2017 saw VW sell 482k Golfs in Europe, the Jetta not even 7k.

Tesla in Europe really needs the Model Y.

Charging on?

(image source: Volvo, FCA, PSA and Jaguar In Talks To Join IONITY, Tesla Too )

The charging network consortium, primarily set up by VW, Mercedes and Ford, is likely to be bolstered with the addition of Jaguar, Volvo, Fiat Chyrsler and Peugeot. These names really aren’t all that surprising - they all have or will shortly have CCS enabled cars and to compete against Tesla will need a viable long-distance charging provision.

What however is surprising are the rumors Tesla also are in talks with IONITY. This is very confusing news. Why, when a driver of any CCS enabled car can use the IONITY system on a "pay as you go" basis, would Tesla actively seek to devalue one of their biggest sales advantages?

Conclusion

With most Tesla focus on the US automotive market I would strongly encourage Tesla longs to ask themselves these questions:

Is the head of Europe leaving a proxy red flag for the European market?

If Tesla continues to lose their momentum in Europe, can they ever regain it?

Is the North American market big enough to drive Tesla’s valuation alone?

There's a very real threat Tesla will get shut out of Europe by 2020. Through a combination of a standardized high-speed EV charging network and a choice of cheaper, better built, more European focused cars available to use it.

I don’t believe Tesla’s valuation fairly reflects this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.