Kick Your Portfolio Up A Notch With McCormick & Company

Probability would have it that McCormick & Company (MKC) has a monopoly in the flavor profile department of your kitchen. Look in the spice drawer and other than a jar of "authentic saffron" from your trip to Europe years ago, the MKC logo is everywhere. McCormick owns the mainstream spice market leaving the vast majority of consumers to choose between bland chicken or relying on McCormick to make their pitiful excuse of cooking palatable.

Next time, while shopping at the local Kroger (NYSE:KR), Publix, Safeway etc., take a gander at the brands in the spice aisle. Just using back of the envelope math, you will see McCormick branding on 90% of the options. Shopping for spices is not like shopping for orange juice. When considering between Minute Maid, Simply Orange, or Tropicana, you are really deciding between Pepsi (PEP) or Coke (KO). When it comes to cinnamon or paprika, there is no true Pepsi competitor to McCormick's Coke.

The Buy Case for McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company distributes more than just spices. Their assortment of brands is truly impressive and a huge market opportunity. Outside of "traditional spices," their labels include French's Mustard, Old Bay Seasoning, Thai Kitchen, and Zatarain's (just to name a few). With $4.8 billion in annual sales, MKC has positioned itself to be the global flavor leader as shown below:

Late last month, McCormick reported first quarter 2018 earnings and they look to be a blowout. Overall sales for the quarter compared to last year increased 19%. It is worth taking note that 12% of this increase is due to the product sales of recent acquisitions, most notably, the $4.2 billion purchase of RB Foods which produces Franks Red Hot and French's mustard. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $3.18 compared to $.74 for the same period a year prior. Once adjusting for the recent U.S. tax legislation, adjusted earnings per share were $1.00.

To top things off, McCormick gave investors the one-two punch they wanted to see with not only an earnings beat but also increased sales guidance moving into the second quarter. Management upgraded their sales growth guidance from a previous range of 12-14% to 13-15%.

Compounding on the success of their increased sales, earlier this month, McCormick declared a quarterly dividend to $.52 per share for an annualized increase of 11% over the previous $1.88 annual return. MKC is an easy dividend aristocrat, and this most recent dividend marks the 94th year of consecutive payments, of which the last 32 years have been successive annual dividend increases for the company. With a payout ratio of 52% for the most recent quarter, based on adjusted earnings, McCormick's dividend appears healthy and sustainable for the long run.

In an environment of rising rates where future borrowers may have less discretionary income, McCormick appears postured more than most, based on their brand portfolio, to weather the storm. Much like toilet paper, people will always need spices and other products from McCormick's flavor-enhancing arsenal. Whereas to save money, a consumer may skip the premium deli counter in favor of Oscar Mayer, McCormick's product categories restrict consumer choice more than most.

Lastly, McCormick's expanding international presence looks quite promising. First quarter consumer sales in the Asia/Pacific region rose 12%, primarily driven by China and India. McCormick did not break down how much of this was driven by the recent acquisition of RB foods. They have even opened up a TMall page to take advantage of direct to consumer sales, though time will only tell how much this will impact the bottom line.

Investor Risks

With all that said, McCormick's increase in sales could be a double-edged sword for investors who are not looking to hold the stock for the long run. Since the majority of sales growth was driven by the acquisition of RB Foods, this could make similar organic growth for comparable earnings next year a tall order. Expanding upon this, though the acquisition of RB Foods appears to be a smart addition, future buys may not prove quite as fruitful. Though McCormick has what could be deemed a monopoly in the spice category, the further it drifts to other aisles in the store by acquisitions, the more competitive the environment becomes for the spice maker.

Additionally, McCormick seems to maintain a weaker presence in stores that are not traditional and mainstream grocery retailers. Walmart (NYSE:WMT), for example, has their own "Great Value" brand of spices that are very affordable and are available for purchase in both organic and non-organic varieties. Additionally, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) all offer other generic brands of spices. Though these retainers still carry a fair amount of McCormick products, MKC could lose significant market share in the spice category.

Lastly, in the 2017 annual presentation to shareholders, McCormick leadership directly pointed to millennials as an expanding domestic market opportunity. Yes, it could be argued that millennials prioritize fresh food with great flavor maybe more than previous generations. With that said, the millennial argument may not be a sustentative buy case for the stock. Two major grocery stores (Whole Foods and Trader Joe's) that attract the urban, avocado-toast eating millennial, carry less of McCormick's products than their typical distribution channels. The potential of this generation to impact the company's bottom line is potentially overstated.

In Closing

As it stands now, the company trades for trailing-twelve-month price to earnings of roughly 26 and a price to book of roughly 4.5. Looking at the market as a whole and the consumer non-cyclical category, it appears investors are willing to pay a slight premium for the flavor maker. Considering the dividend history, however, and large moat in the industry, for the buy-and-hold investor, McCormick & Company is a safe bet to add a little spice to your portfolio.

