Citi: 'Slow, Steady And Safe' According To CEO Corbat

CEO Michael Corbat says Q1 demonstrates "strength and balance" for the rest of the year.

Citigroup (C) reported EPS of $1.68 versus a $1.61 estimate. Revenue came in right on expectation at $18.87 billion.

Citigroup, by the numbers, had a strong quarter. CEO Michael Corbat stated "Our first quarter results demonstrate strength and balance across our franchise and position us well for the rest of the year."

In the video above, analyst Ben Nye discusses Citigroup's earnings report. Nye states:

“A lot of analysts would say [with the difference in performance with Citigroup and JPMorgan], just go with the better operator. With Citigroup though, you’re operating at a much lower valuation versus a tangible book value basis. So, you’re buying a worse company at a cheaper price.” -Ben Nye

Citigroup has done well to grow their card business, although spending on promotions has altered those figures a bit. As Ben Nye states, “there will be some attrition [about 50%] on that card business with the promotional balances, but right now it’s behaving in line with their model.”

With a growing business in global consumer banking, Citigroup is confident after reporting Q1, and is optimistic for the rest of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.