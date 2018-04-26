AMD: Even More Undervalued After Major Q1 Beat

Guidance for the next quarter is much higher than expected, despite all the warnings related to slowing crypto sales.

AMD stock has been in negative trend over last months

AMD stock (AMD) has not offered a great return over last year, as the price has been on a downward trend during the period. Notably, right before earnings, short interest surged to a significant level of about 200 million shares, representing about 20% of the float. As a result, it could be expected that earnings report would trigger a significant reaction in the stock, as strong results would force short sellers close their positions.

AMD data by YCharts

AMD reports stellar Q1 results, beating on EPS and revenue. The stock surges 10% after-hours

(Source: Earnings slides)

Luckily for buyers, AMD reported another stellar quarter, crashing expectation across the board - the company beat on EPS by $0.02 (or 20%) and on revenue by $80 million. Sales increased hefty 40% year over year, setting a promising trend for the year, margins continued to grow in the quarter and the level of debt went down. As a result, the stock surged 10% during the after-hours trading, which was probably triggered by bears closing their short positions.

(Source: Aurora trading platform)

The main success driver was again Computing and Graphics segment. The revenue for this division went up by 95% year over year, reaching the level of $1.12 billion. Lisa Su, AMD CEO, mentioned during the earnings call that client processor sales were "significantly better than seasonality, as Ryzen processor shipments grew year-over-year and sequentially." Notably, Ryzen processors accounted for 60% of AMD's overall client processor revenue, up from 40% in Q4, "with desktop and notebook client processor ASPs increasing." This shows how strong the company's product line for 2018 is, meaning the growth is very likely to continue in the next quarters. The company sees gaming and machine learning as primary growth areas in the case of CC segment.

Looking forward, we are confident that we have the right long-term strategy to deliver sustained revenue and profitability growth. The market TAM in high-performance computing will grow to over $75 billion over the next few years, including high-growth segments like gaming, data center, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Another important point is that server revenue increased double-digit sequentially and "nearly doubled" year over year. Enterprise segment continues to be crucial for AMD's future success, as the addressable market for EPYC processors is huge, which I mentioned in my previous articles. The company reportedly continued to win new designs across several players in the industry, including Dell (NYSE:DVMT), which announced the use of EPYC processors in its servers.

Financially, the execution was again solid in Q1 2018. Revenue went up 40%, reaching the highest level in many years. If the seasonality in 2018 remains similar to the one observed last year, the company's sales will achieve more than $7 billion this year. With about $9 billion in market value, AMD trades at about 1.3 forward price-to-sales ratio, which is very low for a semiconductor corporation with such a level of growth. For instance, Intel (INTC) has a forward P/S ratio of 3.7 and Micron (MU) trades at 1.9 P/S.

(Source: Earnings slides)

Moreover, margins continued to improve in Q1, with gross margin growing 4 pp year on year. Coupled with growing revenue, higher margins should ensure the company stays profitable and generate enough cash for its operations. AMD was also able to slightly reduce its long-term debt burden in the quarter, however, the cash position also went down from Q4 2017, still remaining above the crucial level of $1 billion mentioned in previous quarterly reports.

The guidance shows the company is on right track. Crypto seems to have little impact on sales

Another important topic is the upside guidance provided for Q2. According to the management, revenue will be from $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion versus the consensus of $1.58 billion. Therefore, revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 37-46%, which would put AMD closer to the aforementioned level of $7 billion of annual sales.

The positive surprise in guided numbers shows the company is not afraid of slowing sales related to cryptocurrency. It was reported earlier in April "Taiwanese graphics card makers expect April shipments to drop 40% on the month due to drastically slowing demand for cryptocurrency mining," which would also impact AMD and Nvidia (NVDA). It was stated some mining firms stopped purchasing graphics cards to wait for Bitmain's mining machines, which should launch in Q3. My opinion is that investors should ignore any negativity related to this topic, especially in light of the fact that AMD states crypto exposure does not exceed mid-single digit percentage range. The growth in gaming and server businesses will offset any negative development in sales related to crypto mining.

DCF shows AMD is undervalued significantly, as margins and revenue grow faster than expected

In light of Q1 results, I updated my DCF model, incorporating higher revenue growth, higher margins, new risk-free rates, and beta. I also updated the information on cash and debt positions.

The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 16%, with a 25% increase in 2018 and 20% growth in 2019. I believe the assumptions are relatively conservative, considering revenue increased 40% year on year in Q1 2018. The growth from 2020 to 2022 is expected to be on the level of 10%. EBITDA margin will grow from 10% in 2018 to 20% in 2022. I increased my assumptions for the growth of gross PP&E to 14%, which should reflect a need to ramp up the facilities for ensuring future growth. The effective tax rate is estimated to grow from 10% in 2018 to 20% in 2022. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 6.3%. The cost of equity capital (28.1%) is calculated using CAPM, with 2.8 beta, 2.9% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 26%. The number went up from the last time due to higher beta and the increase in bond yields. This is likely to affect all the stocks, not just AMD.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

(Source: the author's model)

As a result, the model shows $18,329 million equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 22 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). I reduced the exit multiple here as AMD is likely to become a mature company faster than previously expected. In this case, the fair value of the stock is $18.9.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $18.1-19.7, which represents massive upside potential. The price range is similar to the one calculated in my previous article, as higher revenue growth and better margins would be offset by much higher bond yields, higher risks due to the increase in beta, and the fact that AMD could achieve the status of a mature company faster than expected.

Final Words

AMD continues to be one of the most undervalued corporations on the market. Due to a solid execution and a strong product line, AMD was able to increase its revenue by 40% in Q1 2018, despite all the warnings from major analysts, such as Susquehanna. The chipmaker also guided Q2 numbers much higher than it had been estimated, which shows AMD will not likely suffer from the aforementioned crypto weakness. AMD seems to be on the right track to achieve sales of over $7 billion in 2018 and such areas as gaming and enterprise servers will likely provide a solid boost for the company's performance.

As a result, the stock remains to be a solid buy, and the current price of $10 provides an even higher margin of safety than after last earnings, especially in light of the fact that AMD continues to significantly improve its profitability. DCF analysis reinforces this opinion, as the fair price range of $18-20 reflects massive upside potential, despite increasing bond yields.

My detailed analyses of AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and other tech companies can be found on my profile page. If you like my article and would like to stay up to date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.