GE Stock: Situation Simplified

To cautious bulls' credit: Flannery does appear to be righting the ship by cutting costs and playing to GE's strengths.

I've discovered an investment opportunity you might be interested in.

With the stock market just off record highs and uncertainties starting to weigh on the minds of Wall Street, now is the perfect time to consider investing in a private business.

The company I have in mind for you, dear reader, is a 100+-year-old enterprise comprised of a myriad of businesses accumulated over the years. As with any enterprise of any meaningful size and scope, this company has hit a few bumps in the road as of late. And that's what I'd like to talk to you about today.

It is a leader in many of the markets in which it operates. Indeed, many of the niche products it manufactures were invented by them. Alas, a lack of focus and a foray into industries it had no competitive advantages in led to lackluster growth, a bloated balance sheet, and sliding profitability.

But therein lies our opportunity.

Since Benjamin Graham, teacher of Warren Buffett, first pioneered a value-minded approach to investing his followers have sought to invest at prices far below their value - no matter how dire the situation. And it just so happens that I have the hook-up with an owner that's looking to sell his 10% interest. That is if you're willing to meet his price.

Interested?

You will, of course, require more information to make the investment I'm offering. You'll want to interview management, talk to suppliers and customers. Do some market research on where the company's segments fall in their respective markets and what those industries are likely to do in the years ahead.

I completely understand.

To get you started, here's a run-down of some basic facts and financials.

Company name: Standard Manufacturing Inc.

Business description: Advanced tools, parts, and machinery manufacturing for industrial markets.

Employees: 3,130

Standard Manufacturing Inc. Recent Results:

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 Revenues $11.59 million $11.99 million $12.05 million COGS $7.75 million $8.02 million $8.45 million Gross Profit $3.84 million $3.96 million $3.59 million GAAP Net Income $1.46 million $9.42 million ($6.37 million) Free Cash Flow $12.58 million ($7.44 million) $3.06 million

Standard Manufacturing Inc. FY 2017 Balance Sheet as of 12/31/2017:

Current Assets $10.63 million Property, Plant & Equipment $5.39 million Total Assets $37.79 million Current Liabilities $7.74 million Long-Term Liabilities $11.06 million Total Liabilities $29.26 million Shareholder's Equity $6.43 million

Now the minority investor that's looking to cash out their shares is flexible on price, but he was thinking somewhere in the range of $1.2 million for his 10% interest. Valuing the whole enterprise at around $12 million.

I know the price sounds a little rich, but those GAAP losses you see above are a thing of the past!

The company has a new manager, and he is cutting costs with abandon. Executives are also "getting back to basics" and looking to grow their respective businesses organically. This truly is a golden opportunity. In fact, the last time someone invested in the company was three years ago, when they bought it at a price valuing Standard Manufacturing Inc. at over $25 million!

In case you haven't guessed...

The reader has no doubt guessed by now that there is no Standard Manufacturing Inc. The above is a variation on Benjamin Graham's famous "Mr. Market" analogy. The company detailed is none other than General Electric (GE). I simply hacked off a few decimal places off its financial results of the past 3 years.

Surprise(?)

The purpose of my "fictional" medium-sized manufacturing company that one has the opportunity to invest in is to illuminate a point about GE that seems lost on many: it remains uncompelling as an investment even after its stock has fallen as it has.

Yes, I know that "It's GE!" and that "The General" holds dominant positions in numerous, vital markets to our increasingly engineered and connected world. I don't have a problem with the company.

What's concerning is that GE's stock, at two-times book value and a stubbornly high multiple to its earning power, just doesn't seem to be worth it.

Why do we invest?

Warren Buffett has instructed his beneficiaries to do two things with the proceeds of his estate: Place 90% in a low-cost S&P 500 Index Fund, the remainder in U.S. Treasury bills.

The reasons for this are well documented. To aid my argument, I'll relay the basics: stocks return around 8% over the long-term. Trying to beat this average (which, by the way, produces spectacular results) requires a level of focus and talent that few possess (Buffett being one of them).

But this simple financial logic contains another lesson.

To be worthy of individual investment by anyone that can simply buy a Vanguard ETF, a single stock needs to not only offer a chance of trouncing the market's long-term average (~8%) but also needs to guarantee safety of principal with a high level of certainty. Anything less just isn't worth the stress.

What investors need to know

Of course, there's a strong case to be made regarding a GE turnaround. Its power segment could indeed become a major profit-center once again. And it's not hard to imagine GE, which was arguably one the first "tech companies", churning out a string of winning technology products that reignite growth and profits. There are also a number of "chips on the board" that can be used to lighten its balance sheet load, namely GE's stake in Baker Hughes and possibly its locomotives business.

But as highlighted in last month's "No, Buffett Is Not Buying GE" none of these events is assured. Could GE turn its operations around by focusing on the basics that made the company great, thus leading to a rebound in its share price? Absolutely. Shareholders that believe, and turn out to be right, would likely see their GE shares double to ~$30.

But is GE worth the risk?

Are there any other stocks one can think of that stand a higher-probability chance of doubling over the next 2-3 years? Of course there are. The dividend-argument doesn't quite hold water either. After all, one could buy any number of dividend-paying stocks with 4%+ yields that have nowhere near the difficulties that "The General" is saddled with.

Or one could rest easy and simply buy an index fund, lying in wait for a "better pitch" to borrow another Buffett analogy. If there is a shred of doubt in the back of the reader's mind regarding GE's stock, it would be wise to wait for a pitch that's "right down the middle."

After all, there's a reason our fictional 10% owner was willing to sell his stake in Standard Manufacturing. Just as there's a reason someone is willing to sell you their shares in GE today.

