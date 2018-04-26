FLIR Systems Invests In DroneSense For Public Safety Drone Operations

The deal is part of a continuing strategic direction by FLIR to either acquire or invest in aerial unmanned monitoring and surveillance capabilities.

DroneSense provides comprehensive drone piloting, management and system of record for first responders.

Quick Take

FLIR Systems (FLIR) announced that it has made a strategic investment of undisclosed amount in DroneSense.

DroneSense has developed drone management and operations software focused on first responder markets.

FLIR continues to acquire or invest in unmanned aerial surveillance systems for government customers.

Investee Company

Austin, Texas-based DroneSense was founded in 2015 to design a comprehensive system to help first responder organizations ‘build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs.’

Management is headed by co-founder Christopher Eyhorn, who was previously EVP at software firm Telerik and investor at EngineSense.

Below is a brief overview video about DroneSense’ system:

(Source: Gerard Juarez)

DroneSense’ suite provides three primary elements:

Flight Control - Pilot drones via tablet computer and app

OpsCenter - Real-time view command center

Airbase - Management system of record

DroneSense details four main use cases for its system: Fire Services, Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Neither party disclosed the terms of the investment or its valuation, other than to state that it was a ‘minority investment’ designed to ‘create opportunities for the companies to collaborate and share their respective expertise and customer relationships to develop and bring to market advanced UAS operating, management, and reporting systems.’

As FLIR Systems CEO James Cannon stated in the deal announcement,

This alliance with DroneSense will help bring to market a truly mission-critical solution needed by first responders to effectively deploy a complete UAS program across their organizations. We believe this platform is scalable geographically, across multiple markets, and across multiple FLIR Business Units. While focused today on UASs, we see longer term opportunity for the solution to be extendable to other forms of sensing devices.

FLIR hasn’t been actively investing in technology startups, but was active in M&A activity through the end of 2016.

Corporates invest in startups for a variety of reasons, but given FLIR’s focus on security, monitoring and navigation sensing technologies, it isn’t surprising that it is making another foray into drone operations.

I previously covered FLIR’s acquisition of Prox Dynamics in late 2016. Prox created a pocket-sized, military-grade aerial surveillance system that was already integrated with FLIR’s infrared sensor.

The deepening relationship with first responder-oriented DroneSense also plays into FLIR’s government contractor focus.

The firm has relationships with over 75 military and first responder organizations worldwide and has the ability to introduce DroneSense’ solutions to the most relevant customers.

Although there are many competitors in the drone operations space, government and first responder markets are more difficult to penetrate. FLIR brings more high-level contacts and capabilities more quickly to DroneSense while adding the ability to have new products to present to customers.

So, if the collaboration opportunities with DroneSense bear fruit, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear of an acquisition in the future, as it is likely FLIR obtained a right of first refusal as part of its investment terms.

I view the investment as a window into FLIR’s future orientation and expect to see more of the same from FLIR and its competitors.

While we won’t see any near-term stock effect, the deal provides investors with greater visibility about where FLIR management is investing to gain capabilities and optionality in the unmanned aerial monitoring and surveillance industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.