A 10% Yield, Increased Distribution, No K-1, Goes Ex-Dividend This Week

The yield is 9.97%, with 1.17X coverage in Q4 '17. Goes ex-dividend this week.

You know what's good to see in one of your holdings? Management actually doing what they said they were going to do.

"Following the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 49% ownership interest in the Höegh Grace entities on December 1, 2017, management anticipates recommending to the Board an increase in the Partnership's distribution to common and subordinated units with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2018." (Source: HMLP site)

That was the management of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), a pure play FSRU shipping company, commenting on their intention of raising their upcoming Q1 '18 distribution.

On 4/19/18, they made good on their promise, raising it by $.01/unit to $.44:

"This represents an increase of 2.3% from the fourth quarter 2017 distribution and is related to the acquisition of the remaining 49% of the floating storage and regasification unit ("FSRU") Höegh Grace. The distribution increase brings the total distribution increase since the Partnership's IPO in 2014 to 30.4% and corresponds to an annualized distribution of $1.76 per unit."

"The cash distribution for the common units will be paid on May 15, 2018, to all common unitholders of record as of the close of the business on May 4, 2018." (Source: HMLP site)

That hike gives HMLP a virtual 10% yield at its 4/25/18 price of $17.65. That was the second straight year that management has raised the distribution for the May payout. Are these big hikes? No, but HMLP already was yielding north of 9% before the new distribution increase. Better to be prudent, with small incremental hikes, than to arrive at an unsustainable payout level and have to cut back.

We put together the following table in order to get a rough idea of HMLP's implied growth for 2018. In Q1 '17, HMLP closed on the initial 51% ownership of the Höegh Grace, which upped its revenue by $13.41M and its EBITDA by $5.40M.

The revenue and EBITDA growth numbers were pretty similar in Q2 '17.

On December 1, 2017, the Partnership acquired the remaining 49% ownership interest in the Höegh Grace entities.

Flash forward to Q1 2018 and it looks like HMLP's FSRU revenue should be ~$48M, up by ~38% and its segment EBITDA around $35M, up by ~18%. Taking the new figures out for four quarters gives us ballpark figures of 35% growth in revenue, and more importantly, ~24% growth in EBITDA, which will certainly improve HMLP's distribution coverage ratio.

Although HMLP's trailing coverage ratio was 1.11X, as of 12/31/17, it was already trending up in Q3 and Q4 '17, with Q4 '17 hitting 1.17X.

Taxes - Since it's a C-Corp, HMLP issues a 1099 at tax time:

"The Partnership has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes (our investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form)." "Distributions we pay to U.S. unit holders will be treated as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes, to the extent the distributions come from earnings and profits ("E&P") and as a non-dividend distribution or a return of capital ("ROC") to the extent the distributions exceed E&P." (Source: HMLP site)

In 2017, HMLP's ROC ranged between $.188 and $.1979 per quarterly payout. Investors get the benefit of sheltered income, but ROC does decrease your basis, so take a look at this if you're thinking of selling at some point down the road.

Like many of the other high yielders we cover, HMLP's business model is based upon long-term contracts. This chart shows the average contract life remaining and the average vessel age for HMLP's fleet from the years 2013 (far right column) to 2017 (far left column). They finished 2017 with an average remaining contract life of 11.5 years and 18.5 years, including extension options:

(Source: HMLP 20-F)

HMLP also has cumulative preferred units which offer you the additional protection of knowing that management must pay you any skipped distributions before it pays the common units. These units also rank senior to the common units in the event of a liquidation.

The preferred units go ex-dividend on 5/7/18 and pay on 5/15/18.

The long-term drawback to buying the HMLP-A units is that they've risen to $26.00, $1.00 above their $25.00 call value.

There's no maturity date but there's a call date of 10/5/2022. This table details what your net profit and annualized yield to the call date would be if HMLP redeems these preferred units on the call date.

Since they're $1.00 above the $25.00 call price, your yield to the call date is 7.64%. However, since the call date isn't until 10/5/2022, there's plenty of time to collect some enough quarterly payouts of $.546875/unit to bring your breakeven to below $25.00:

These preferred units were issued in October 2017 in order to help fund the purchase of the remaining 49% interest in the Höegh Grace vessel.

The Q4 '17 payment had a net income coverage factor of 9.45X, while DCF coverage was 6.84X. Even if HMLP's net income and DCF were to remain flat in 2018, there should be very strong coverage for these units at 5.88X and 6.38X, respectively:

Performance:

Although it has outperformed the market over the past year, HMLP's price/unit has definitely perked up lately. It's up 13.87% since our most recent article about it in late March and has outperformed the benchmark Guggenheim Shipping ETF (SEA) and the S&P 500 over the past month:

Analysts Estimates and Price Targets:

Even with that recent climb, HMLP is still 11.75% below analysts' lowest price target of $20.00 and is ~18% below the average $21.51 price target.

It also received several upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days for Q1 '18 and full-year 2018:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Risks:

As we reported last quarter, HMLP has a "boil-off" problem. This still hadn't been resolved as of 2/28/18, when they reported Q4 and full-year 2017 earnings.

The charterer of the Neptune and Suez Cape Ann vessels filed a $58M claim vs. these vessels for excessive past "boil-off." The vessels are allowed a certain amount of LNG boil-off (it's related to gas which is ultimately being lost during a passage - in this case, it was when the vessels were being used for LNG transport years ago before they were converted to FSRUs), but the charterer claims that they didn't meet the performance standards for their contracts.

HMLP has a 50% potential liability of $29M for this claim. However, it is being indemnified by its parent company, HLNG.

Customer Concentration - "We are dependent on GDF Suez, PGN LNG, EgyptCo and SPEC as the sole customers for our vessels. A deterioration of the financial viability of GDF Suez, PGN LNG, EgyptCo or SPEC or our relationship with GDF Suez, PGN LNG, EgyptCo or SPEC or the loss of GDF Suez, PGN LNG, EgyptCo or SPEC as a customer, would have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and ability to make cash distributions to our unitholders." (Source: HMLP 2017 20-F)

Tailwinds:

FSRU imports have been growing rapidly in recent years, with China, Turkey, and Pakistan all upping their usage in 2017. HMLP's management also sees opportunities in many other nations.

Management is aiming to double the HMLP fleet by 2020. Even though FSRU usage has grown rapidly over the past few years, it can be a long process to secure contracts. However, it could be an even more positive development if management could expand the fleet and also gain some customer diversification.

Debt and Liquidity:

"As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $22.7 million and $33.2 million as an undrawn portion of the $85 million revolving credit facility."

"The long-term debt financing of the FSRUs is repayable in quarterly installments of $11.4 million. The current portion of long-term debt reflects principal payments for the next twelve months which will be funded, for the most part, by future cash flows from operations. The Partnership believes its current resources, including the undrawn balance under the revolving credit facility, are sufficient to meet the Partnership's working capital requirements for its current business for the next 12 months." (Source: HMLP site)

(Source: HMLP 2017 20-F)

Options:

HMLP doesn't have options, but you can track over 30 option-selling trades daily in our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Summary:

We continue to rate HMLP a buy based upon its attractive yield, its fast-growing niche, its oncoming growth in 2018, and upside potential.

We also feel that the HMLP-A units have a place in a long-term income portfolio due to their attractive yield, with very strong coverage. If you can buy them near or below the $25 call value, it would facilitate holding them closer to their call date.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

