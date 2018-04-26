Why Joe And Jane Sat Out This Market: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

MarketWatch has a story out today citing research indicating Americans are hoarding cash in checking accounts. I quote:

Moebs Services, an economic-research firm in Lake Bluff, Ill., analyzed over 12,000 depository call reports and compared them to the Federal Reserve monetary data for 2017. The average consumer checking balance has increased in 23 of the past 30 quarters. ‘The consumer in banks, thrifts and credit unions by region, state, city and asset size keeps warehousing more checking dollars,’ said Michael Moebs, economist and Chief Executive of Moebs Services. ‘The average Joe and Jane still are very leery of the economy.’”

Stashing cash is generally seen as a sign of low economic confidence, and thus not portending good. The article cites the pre-global-financial-crisis benchmark of less than $1,000 in the average checking account, compared with $3,700 today. The researcher’s conclusion:

The median amount in checking accounts since 1991 is $2,263. ‘Anything lower than this signifies the economy is doing well,’ Moebs said. ‘Anything above this indicates the economy is not doing well.’”

I will offer my own thoughts on this shortly but first I will make clear what this research does not signify, in my opinion:

I do not think it means the stock market will crash. It might of course, but we can make no such inference from a rise in hoarding in 23 of the past 30 quarters. In truth, Joe and Jane have been leery of the economy for more than 23 quarters – rather, for something closer to 40. Seeing the economy all but collapse, with major financial institutions, household names, surviving only by the grace of taxpayer bailouts – makes an impression on people. This historic bull market has been the province of the well-to-do, who got the Fed’s helicopter-money message that there’s no place to go other than risk assets.

Joe and Jane’s mattress-stuffing approach to managing their finances, on the other hand, has reflected a desire for safety after a crisis the likes of which was not seen since the Great Depression. Joe and Jane – not residents of New York or San Francisco – were looking at an economy that seemed genuinely weak. The annual rate of GDP growth has slowed considerably since the 2009 recovery. Any green shoots seen were typically buried by Treasury Department revisions the next quarter. Frequently, blame was cast on a particularly bad winter that supposedly kept shoppers home. Has anybody else noticed the effect the global financial crisis has had on the weather? Retirement balances remain unhealthy; using retirement funds to pay regular bills has not been unheard of in the past decade.

Returning to my initial assessment of this ominous report – that it does not portend a stock market crash – what does it then portend? To me it suggests that the next downturn, whenever it may occur, will be acutely felt. All that cash hoarding will not provide sufficient cushion – the MarketWatch article itself notes that the savings behavior observed is at odds with credit-card debt hitting $1 trillion.

The reason the next crisis will be a painful one is because the “recovery” occurring in between never really did the job. It made stock market investors rich, but it did not trigger mass affluence via significant employment growth and rising wages. Nor did we successfully deleverage; those who followed the economic news in 2007-09 will recall that a “levered” economy and the imperative of “deleveraging” were constantly discussed. Yet public and private debt have reached new highs – in other words, we have re-levered – while interest rates remain at near historic lows, leaving open the question of what ammo will the Fed have and who will lend us money in the next crisis.

When the full account of the current bull market is written, and future historians grapple with how long it lasted and how high prices soared, they may find that while Joe and Jane sat out the buying frenzy, it was U.S. corporations who provided the biggest bid for their own shares even, and especially, at high prices. So while stock prices reached ever fresh highs, and corporate execs earned ever bigger bonuses, new investment in labor, plant and equipment, or pay raises, were in short supply. Therein lay the moral hazard of “fixing the economy” by shoving money into the financial system rather than doing the hard work of seeding it for future growth.

