Nokia: Trust The Results Or The Optimism?

But if I take one or two steps back, I believe the key reason that makes me a believer in this stock remains intact.

Finnish network equipment provider Nokia (NOK) released Q1 2018 earnings results this Thursday morning. Calling the report robust or disappointing depends on whether the reader chooses to focus on the less-than-impressive headline numbers delivered or on management's apparent optimism about the balance of the year, particularly as the age of commercial 5G is expected to kick off in the second half.

Source: Nokia

A closer look at Nokia's results

The "executive summary" certainly did not excite.

Total Q1 2018 revenues of €4.32 billion, or roughly $5.33 billion using the March 31st FX conversion rate, landed nowhere near expectations, dipping 9% YoY in Euro terms and for a moment bringing back the awful memories of 2016's sharp revenue contraction. The YoY headwinds seem to have originated mostly in mobile networks, and geographically in North America. Non-IFRS EPS of €0.02 also failed to impress, considering the Street's expectations of $0.04 and last quarter's much more robust €0.13.

But once I peeked through the curtain, I realized that the house had not quite fallen apart. For example, sales would have been flat this time vs. last year's levels if not for severely unfavorable FX movements -- a mild deterioration in performance on a constant-currency basis compared to last quarter's robust print, but nothing that worried me too much.

Also, Nokia's large networks division indeed performed poorly against a Q1 2017 that had started to see a reversal in revenue contraction. However, what has been reported as a very strong quarter in orders makes me believe that revenues have likely shifted from the earlier to the later parts of 2018, as carriers around the world (and in the U.S. specifically) pause and gear up to launch 5G commercially in no more than a couple of quarters.

Outside networks, the always unpredictable technologies segment delivered satisfactory results on the back of new license deals entered into last year. This time, it does not look like non-recurring agreements played much of a role in pushing revenues up. Yet, the segment's €274 million in op profits saved Nokia's day, without which the company would have reported an adjusted loss in the quarter.

See the key metrics illustrated below:

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

In the end, is Nokia still a buy?

This may not have been a slam dunk. As a result, I doubt that investors will elbow each other to buy NOK shares today. But if I take one or two steps back, I believe the key reason that makes me a bull about this stock today (and have been for the past several months) remains intact: the 4.5G-to-5G upgrade cycle seems to be playing out largely as expected, even if still in the very early innings.

Sure, the road to redemption has been long and bumpy. CEO Rajeev Suri did not help matters much by back-tracking on early optimism, only to turn positive about the macro landscape once again in the past three months. But in the end, I find it very likely that Nokia will deliver at least the $0.44/ADR in 2020 earnings that I had projected nearly a year ago. In fact, my once bullish estimate now looks overly de-risked compared to management's current guidance of $0.49/ADR at the mid-point of the range and using the most recent quarter-end FX rate.

See my P&L projections over the next three years, unchanged since last quarter:

Source: D.M. Martins Research

Assuming the 5G cycle kicks into gear by Q4 2018 as expected and investors begin to see results materializing, I believe NOK will easily justify a forward P/E multiple of 17x or so. Should this be the case, shares should be worth $7.50 by late 2019 (my current price target), for an annualized return of 20% over the next 20 months with dividends included.

Because I still see upside potential here, I remain a NOK bull, and will likely sell my remaining shares once or if the gap to $7.50 narrows substantially over the next several months.

