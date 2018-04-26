Sales Focused Financial Advisors Shift Further To ETFs In Q1

Despite poor expectations, BlackRock (BLK) had a great quarter all around. They ended up producing an EPS of $6.70 while Wall Street was looking for $6.38. This performance matches up with the $55 billion of quarterly long-term inflows that reflect the strength of their diverse business model - a model that is bringing in money via the technology space, advisory, and ETFs.

In the video above, analyst Ben Nye breaks down BlackRock's earnings:

“Whether or not I agree with managing money like BlackRock does - the company does really well and it’s an expensive stock...but it’s catering to a secular trend, and they had a good quarter despite the weakness in equity markets. Of course, if you get equity markets down 20-30% we’ll see if they’re singing the same tune, but you have equity markets down .75% like they were down in the first quarter? Yeah. People will still be going into BlackRock.”

Over time, we are seeing a shift into ETF’s, because it is simply hard to beat the market. Advisors are taking note and are focusing on providing holistic financial planning in order to gain business. To the company’s credit, they continue to provide solutions for the consumer's benefit.

