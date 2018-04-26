Idaho Power: A Great Company, But A Little Miserly With The Dividend

Idacorp (IDA) is a great utility. Management has a firm control over expenses and has shown a conservative bent. The only problem with the company is that their PE is simply too high for the somewhat lower dividend. There are better-yielding utilities out there.

Idacorp is the parent company of Idaho Power, which has a monopoly providing electrical power to Idaho. As I have noted on many occasions, a utility is only as good as the economy to which it supplies power. Currently, Idaho is doing well (data from the BEA):

Like most of the country, Idaho had a terrible 2009, when its economy contracted 3.5%. It has since bounced back, and consistently grown over 2.4% on a Y/Y basis. Growth expanded a 4.7% in 2013 but since then the pace of Y/Y growth has returned to the upper 2% level. The average growth rate for the last four years is 3.7% -- a solid pace (data from the BLS).

Unemployment for the state spiked to just under 10% after the recession. But now the unemployment rate is 3% -- about 1.1% lower than the national average (data from the Philadelphia Fed).

Future growth looks bright. According to the Philadelphia Fed's Leading Index, Idaho should continue to see growth for the next 6-12 months.

Out of 52 electric utilities, IDA is the 33rd largest, with a market capitalization of $4.62 billion. They are the 7th most expensive (current PE of 21.67) and the fourth most expensive on a future earnings basis (forward PE of 21.04) They have the 33rd lowest dividend (2.57% yield).

Electric utilities are down for the year (from Finviz.com):

The sector started to sell-off at the end of last year. This is when the treasury market started to rise, which led to a sell-off in interest-sensitive sectors. Prices have rallied somewhat since hitting a bottom in early February. The sector is down on a weekly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual basis.

IDA provides services mostly to Idaho (from the company's latest 10-K):

Like most of the western state utilities, Idaho power derives a majority of their power from hydro-electric power (from the latest 10-K):

This has a strong impact on the company's cost structure. When the show-pack is high and the river is above normal, the company derives more power from hydro sources, which are cheaper than coal and natural gas.

The following table shows the relevant data from their income statement (data from Morningstar.com):

The company has had better revenue results than most of its utility peers over the last four years. They've had one year of modest growth, two years of moderate contractions, and a strong year in 2017. Their margins are very consistent. Their EBITDA percentage number is on the high end for utilities and they have more than enough interest coverage for their debt.

Their cash flow statement is very positive (data from Morningstar.com):

Most utilities have negative cash flow after paying for investments. That's not the case with Idaho Power; the bottom row shows that after spending money for routine maintenance, they have a postive cash flow, giving them a higher degree of financial flexibility than other utilities. This has resulted in the company issuing a small amount of debt (second rows from the bottom) over the last five years. Their debt/asset ratio has decreased a bit over the same time period and is at very manageable levels. The top set of calculations shows that after using a very conservative measure for cash flow, the company still has a positive amount left over after paying for interest and dividend payments.

IDA is a great utility. Management has a firm control over expenses and has shown a conservative bent. The only problem with the company is that their PE is simply too high for the somewhat lower dividend. There are better yielding utilities out there.

