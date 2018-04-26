Eeny-Meeny, Miny-Mo; I'd Buy This One Now: General Electric

But where can I make the best price gain on one in the near-foreseeable future?

None of them are likely to commercially expire in the next 6 months.

You’ve done your Due Diligence and research on all of these.

Who Knows? Da Shadow Market-Makers [MMs] do

We watch 'em every day as they help institutional portfolio managers make adjustments to the multi-billion-dollar capital troves delegated to their care and nurture. That scale of action can't be done in "regular-way" exchange-floor auction systems or even high-frequency-aided ones. They're negotiated among other Big-Dog players at the Wall Street "Poker" Table.

Dealers at those tables usually have to play parts of each deal themselves to be able to complete the hand (by balancing buyers with sellers) and get on with the next deal. But they won't take the risk exposure to their own involved capital without adequate price protection by hedging. Its cost and structure when arranged reveals what the community of MMs think can happen to the subject security's price during the contract lives of the derivative securities creating the protection.

We keep track of what they have expected each day since Y2K. And what the market's actual response turned out to be in the months following those forecasts. That lets us keep odds-scores on how well the MMs have interpreted the intentions of their clients and of the investment world surrounding all the players.

Figure 1 shows what they are currently thinking, and how well the history has matched up.

Figure 1

Forecasts are in columns (B) to (E). (G) is a measure of what percent of the (B)-(C) range lies below (D).

Everything else is history of the daily Sample in (L) from (M) market days of the past 5 years.

(N) tells how close (I) comes to (E). (H) is the percent of (L) forecasts ending their adventure at a profit, and is the weight used in transforming (I) to (O). The complement of (I) does the same for (P). (Q) adds (O) and (P) together and (R) measures (Q)'s "speed" of accumulated price change in basis-points per day with its division by (J). Then the table is ranked, big-to-little, by (R).

Whoa! Wait a minute!

You thought I said I'd buy last-ranked GE (NYSE:GE). Does that make me a contrarian?

No, just a reflection that, neat as Figure 1 may appear, we may not include there everything useful to know by just looking at history. Even when it is a history of forecasts rather than just past stock prices.

Let's also look at the current dynamics of price-range forecasts in Figures 2 and 3, pictures of the best-ranked Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and the worst-ranked GE.

Figure 2

Note: This is not a conventional price history "chart". It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the stock's near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 1 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 1 presents the distribution of RIs for the stock seen in the past 5 years.

Quick interpretation: NFLX price got suddenly too high in its forecast range last week and is backing down this week. It easily could go -6% or -7% further, making it an even more attractive buy when/if it does.

The similar picture for GE has a more encouraging bent to it, as a result of the recent revelations by the company.

Figure 3

The past few days suggest an acceleration in the range of MM price expectations, particularly on their lower end. This has a more encouraging trend among the big-money clientele of the MMs. And it is big money that moves markets.

But maybe this is just a contrarian reaction to an institutional favorite stock that has been in the doldrums and will get further hurt when the market collapses, like "everyone" thinks it has to.

Well, maybe not "everyone". When the MMs' forecast for the SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is considered, as it is in Figure 1 in the row below the one labeled Group Average, its next 3-month upside of +8% looks healthy and over 300 prior forecasts of a 40 Range Index have produced typical +9% CAGR market-average trend growth.

Perhaps the anticipation is just a hope that stocks which have been under pressure for a while will draw constructive attention while "the market favorites are taking a rest". The other stock not showing up well historically in this arbitrary defined "High-interest" group is Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA). Its current MM expectations differ in clientele enthusiasm trends from those of GE. Please note Figure 4.

Figure 4

Here the MM price range outlook has recovered from its fright about a month ago, but the market quotes continue to decline. Not encouraging. More fundamental substance appears to be needed, judging from questions being raised at large among SA Contributors.

GE, on the other hand appears to be getting a widening support from that quarter.

Conclusion

Until NFLX gets some cheaper, I'll stay with my current preference for GE as a near-term capital gain vehicle for investors in need of investment portfolio wealth-building. Longer term holds need future re-evaluation.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information. Earlier they helped professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.