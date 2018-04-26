Walmart's E-Commerce Slowdown Is Overblown

Walmart (WMT) shares are down a whopping 20% off their highs in late January. This move was triggered by what the market deemed to be a disappointing earnings report from Q4 2017. The two things that stuck out from the quarter were an unexpected slowdown in the growth of online sales and a weaker than expected guidance for 2018.

The world's largest retailer put out earnings expectations for 2018 between $4.75 a share and $5.00 a share. This was disappointing when compared to Wall Street's earnings estimate of $5.13 a share. Walmart's sales numbers for Q4 2017 actually beat expectations, but that wasn't enough to overcome the slowing of online sales growth. Shares were down 10% following the earnings report.

To add fuel to the fire, reports started circulating that Marc Lore, the head of Walmart's e-commerce division, was planning on leaving the company. Marc came out and said that he was "absolutely not" leaving Walmart, but the damage was done and shares fell another 3%.

If it isn't obvious already, the market cares a lot about how traditional brick and mortar retailers are adapting to the new, online economy. This is the Amazon (AMZN) effect. If you're a traditional retailer who isn't growing their online sales enough to compete with Amazon, your stock price is going to get crushed.

A popular viewpoint is that all brick and mortar retail is going out of business, but I think we may be jumping the gun a little bit here. Would it surprise you to find out that over 90% of all US retail sales still occur in physical stores?

Don't get me wrong, the trend is clear. Things are moving more online, but I believe the idea that soon things will be all online is misguided. In my opinion, the winner of the retail battle is going to be whichever company masters their omnichannel strategy. This is where a retailer will initially engage you online, leveraging the internet as a constantly updating catalog, and eventually usher you to an ultra-convenient in-store service kiosk.

This is an extremely important point for Walmart, as they have a huge advantage over Amazon in this space.

Developing a sufficient omnichannel shopping experience is extremely difficult for companies, but the benefits of doing so should not be understated. According to the Harvard Business Review, 73% of consumers used multiple channels to do their shopping. The study also found that omnichannel retail customers spent an average 4% more on every shopping trip in-store, and 10% more online than their single-channel counterparts.

Given this information, it might be surprising to learn that only 22% of retailers in North America considered omnichannel efforts one of their top priorities in 2017.

A proper omnichanel shopping experience requires coordination and integration across an entire retail ecosystem worldwide. As mentioned earlier, this is no easy task. Three of the many things a company needs are infrastructure, technology, and finally, physical real estate.

Similar to Amazon, Walmart has the infrastructure to deliver goods to almost every single US household within two days of ordering. Where Walmart separates itself is the physical store. Amazon can't come anywhere close to matching Walmart's store density. 90% of Americans currently live 15 minutes from a Walmart location.

In the US alone, Walmart operates almost 5,500 supercenters, markers, and Sam's Clubs. Walmart has another 6,200 stories across over 25 countries. Add all these spaces together and the retailer controls over 1.1 billion square feet of physical retail space, which is about 10 times more than Amazon currently possesses, most of which are used for fulfillment or data centers.

In my opinion, it is much more likely that Walmart will be able to close the technological gap between themselves and Amazon before Amazon can even begin to match Walmart's substantial real estate holdings.

The earnings report wasn't all bad news for Walmart either, as revenue exceeded $500 billion for the first time in the corporation's history. Same-store sales were up 2.6%, which was the best same-store sales growth in the last eight years. Finally, operating margin for US stores, which accounts for almost 65% of the company's revenue, continues to hold steady despite the never ending deflationary pressure from Amazon.

The recent fall in share price has brought Walmart's Forward P/S ratio down well below both Target (TGT) and Costco (COST), two of Walmart's biggest competitors in the retail space. Walmart is an industry dominator that is currently trading at multiples below some of its biggest competitors. This is one of my biggest signs of a long-term buying opportunity.

In conclusion, this recent panic over the slowdown in e-commerce sales growth is overblown. Take this opportunity to pick up shares of the world's largest retailer for 20% cheaper than you could have a few months ago. All it will take is one good e-commerce sales number for shares to return to trading at their previous levels. Walmart's 2.40% dividend should hold you over while you wait.

