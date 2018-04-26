Time To Finally Buy AT&T

Use the dividends, along with other dividends and option premiums to add to cash for growth purchases.

Revenues will be firm up with net neutrality out of the way for the next few years.

AT&T is at the "strong support" level today according to the "Very Short List" at Margin of Safety Investing.

AT&T (T) is the midst of a business transition, two in fact. As we have learned with other companies, transition periods generally shake out the shorter-term focused traders and those with low emotional stamina. Such is the case with AT&T in recent quarters.

While I am no lover of slow growth companies, I do like companies with monopoly pricing power. AT&T is one of a very few handful of companies that offer internet access from market to market. That gives them an edge when it comes to increasing pricing once the transition is over.

I am buying AT&T today as it hits our "big support" level and the dividend hits 6%. I plan to let those dividend accumulate, along with other dividends and option premiums, so I can continue buying the secular trend growth stories we have identified on the Margin of Safety Investing "Very Short List" of stocks that can lead in the next decade.

Forgive me if I breeze through this with 30,000 foot view ideas. I wanted to get this out quickly so people can buy shares today and tomorrow.

Earnings Disappointment Today

AT&T missed analyst earnings estimates as higher margin DirecTV (188,000) and post paid wireless (22,000) defected in the quarter. This trend was predictable and the analysts missed it, leading to a sell-off today. Bad analysts really are a good investor's best friend for the opportunities they help create with their institutional imperative (don't want to stand out for fear of being wrong by themselves) estimates.

On the flip side, AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now customers and 192,000 pre-paid customers on wireless. While the absolute number of net new customers was high, the newer customers came with lower margins. That is the hit AT&T is seeing now.

More Customers Tomorrow

Savvy investors ought to keep an eye on the large on net client acquisition that AT&T just accomplished. In the lack of net neutrality future, the total number of customers in a cord cutting world will be a big deal.

Soon, the big players, including Verizon (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communication (CHTR), and up and comer CenturyLink (CTL), and a few others, will start to raise rates on internet access - they have already started if you want speeds over 100Mbps, which streamers and gamers do.

In a world with apps for stealing television shows and movies hosted on Chinese and Russian servers, the communications industry will get their revenue one way or the other. Raising the price of high-speed internet will be on that list of ways to preserve and create revenue.

Be aware that "cord cutters" served a valuable purpose along the way to higher internet access prices. Their theft has driven the adoption of what I remember being called IPTV almost two decades ago.

DirecTV Now

I subscribe to DirecTV Now on my firestick. Yes, I'm a new cord cutter too. However, for convenience and about $30 per month, I can get the standard package for DirecTV Now that has my local networks (CBS is only partial) and favorite "basic" cable channels.

I really don't have anything but good things to say about DirecTV Now other than they need to find a way to include CBS All Access so it's all through one app. The combination of $80/month high speed internet, $30 DirecTV Now, $9 for Amazon Prime is a really powerful combination. Notice what's missing from that list. No Netflix (NFLX), but that's another column.

As mentioned, I also am an Amazon (AMZN) Prime member (who isn't now) and watch some of their content as well. In addition, the firestick comes with all sorts of apps for almost anything you'd like to watch that offers a free app. Bloomberg, it's on there. Travel channels to almost anywhere on earth, it's on there. Cameras watching whales, street corners, Antarctica, it's on there. Cooking shows, foriegn language, international news, it's on there.

On the dark side, I can use apps to get almost any movies or TV show I want for free, if I want to be sneaky. That the reason cord cutters are going to be the cause of the price of internet access rising. There has to be a claw back for that theft. And, there will be.

Bundles like I have will become the standard and that will be good for AT&T which has been ridiculed for its DirecTV purchase. Ultimately, that acquisition will turn out very well.

Wireless

Interestingly, I do not have AT&T for my wireless. Why? Because where I am, U.S. Cellular (USM) has slightly better coverage and a slightly lower price. However, as I travel, U.S. Cellular becomes a problem in over half the country. I keep hoping that company will merge with Spring (S) or T-Mobile (TMUS).

What I see coming is that there is a good chance I switch my wireless service to AT&T at some point. Where I am living shortly down the road will matter to me, as it will to everybody. But, building a bundle is a pretty efficient and easy way for customers to handle things. It's also a way for AT&T to maintain some of the higher margin services.

Another thing to consider is that AT&T is one of the few companies that legitimately can deliver a "last mile" internet service using wireless delivery. Keep an eye on that. The technology is almost there and I could see it being incorporated with a new type of 5G and wireless service bundle. That would be a revenue and margin driver.

AT&T and Time Warner

The cord cutters are what is behind the merger of AT&T and Time Warner. Having content will be powerful for attracting people to your pipe. Without content, some of the monopoly pricing pressure is thwarted. But does a "pipe" company have to produce the content? I'm not so sure.

The government has a case that controlling content and access will cause prices to rise, however, I don't think it matters much overall. Access to the internet is the key. Content is expensive and in a world where everybody wants to be a "creative" is also plentiful.

For AT&T, taking over Time Warner to me is a "doesn't matter" event. So, whether that deal goes through ultimately or not, I don't see it adding much. Will it solidify some customer relationships and give a bit of pricing power? Yes, I think so. But, I think it is a marginal gain, nothing transformative.

AT&T could just as well cut a deal with Sony (SNE) to buy their content library. I don't think it matters much. Although, maybe, the studios and content providers are starting to realize that in a world of content thieves, they better get with a company that controls the pipe. We'll see.

Time To Buy AT&T

With a solid balance sheet, the coming of 5G and a consolidating industry that will find a way to preserve cash flows, I am a buyer at around $33 per share for AT&T. The 6% dividend at that level is solid at this point and eventually higher prices for internet access will make this transition look like a golden opportunity.

Disclaimer: I own a registered investment advisory but publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.