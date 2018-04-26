A Broad Look Into Valero Energy

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Abrar Hassan Saadi as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

With more than $12 per barrel average in pricing differential, $4.61 per barrel in average operating income and steadily increasing throughput capacity for the last five years, Valero Energy Corp (VLO) is a top-notch, high-growth refiner with deep value potential. Thanks to its high complexity production environment, the firm is able to process a wide variety of feedstock into different grades and types of refined products and retain a profitable position through competitive purchase prices and lower refining costs. Despite the inherent cyclical nature and volatile crack spreads in the industry, the firm has consistently demonstrated quality earnings and return on invested capital. Although market participants in the refinery industry remain debt intensive, Valero continues with comparatively lower leverage. Refining segment comprises of more than 95% of Valero’s total revenue, followed by revenue from ethanol segment and a very small portion from Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP, Valero's master limited partnership engaged in transportation and terminaling services).

Data Source: U.S. EIA, data processed by the author

The performance metrics chart shows that a widening crack spread acts as a leading indicator for the overall pricing differential and operating income margins for Valero and its common across all crude refiners. Operating income per barrel and product price differentials for Valero begins to pick up or go down based on the moves made by the crack spread. As feedstock acquisition cost comprises more than 70%-75% of the total cash costs for crude refiners and product pricing differentials derive a substantial portion of its performance from these inputs, feedstock sourcing is crucial for them. About 58.6% of Valero’s throughput volumes are run in the U.S. Gulf Coast, 15.5% in U.S. Mid Continent, followed by 16.13% and 9.74% in North Atlantic and U.S. West Coast, respectively. Valero’s 15 refineries have a variety of feedstock sources with diversified geographical positions which enables the firm to avail more sourcing options than less-dispersed refineries, which allows the firm to acquire feedstock at competitive prices and maintain healthy product pricing differentials.

EIA forecasts that drivers in the US will pay the highest average summer gasoline price in four years, reaching a peak of $2.79/gal in May before falling to $2.65/gal in September. Data from EIA reveals that RBOB-Conventional Gasoline-WTI crack spread already has started widening early in February due to OPEC’s agreement to production cuts and market anticipation of higher demand. Major crude refiners like Valero are poised to exploit the opportunity by riding the soaring spreads. EIA expects that sustained growth in gasoline exports and increasing domestic consumption will lead to higher gasoline yields, with gasoline production averaging about 170,000 barrels per day (b/d) more than last summer.

Data Source: U.S. EIA, data processed by the author

While the beginning of 2017 took the actual vs. forecasted results in revenue and EPS spreads downward, overall results were satisfactory. Given the cyclical nature of the oil and gas Industry, actual results may vary widely but what’s more important in this sector is to capture a longer term picture and extract greater relative value. Valero processed a record 1.4 million barrels per day of light crude during the fourth quarter of 2017. With stable increases in throughput volume, the firm is able to refine more feedstock and grow revenues organically.

Data Source: Investing.com, data processed by the author

The dividend for Valero’s common equity posted an average of $1.99 per share for last four years and last year’s dividend exhibited a 27.79% growth (4y cagr). Despite reductions in revenue through 2015-2016, it maintained modest dividend payments to common equity holders. I believe Valero will raise dividends by at least by 20 cents this year resulting in a payout of $3 per common share. I expect this growth to be driven by a strong year for Valero.

Data Source: 10-k fillings

OPEC’s agreement to cut back production has allowed global crude prices to rebound to stable levels and the trend will continue toward 2018. Saudi oil production has substantial impact on crude prices as seen on the graph below. I believe production cuts will sustain which will help U.S. oil producers and refiners extract the benefits of stable crude prices. It's evident that dipping crude prices squeeze margins for crude refiners and can bring huge shocks. Having said that, 2018 should be a good year for major crude refiners as margins widen and tax reforms unburdens them with lower tax cost.

Data Source: U.S. EIA

As an investor you want to extract higher relative value. So I have created a comparables table to discover relative positioning of major U.S. crude refiners. The relative value model includes interest coverage, return on invested capital, assets to debt and free cash flow to share (fcf/share). The universe of comparables includes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX). To create a simpler picture I have constructed a table that shows the percentile rank of each and then showed the average percentile rank considering all the metrics together (equal weighted). Note that the comparables include at least two firms with higher integration through the total oil and gas value chain (XOM and CVX are highly integrated across the total value chain). The rationale behind having these companies is to see how much the results could vary. Traditionally it is believed that integrated firms should demonstrate comparatively lower risk, better cost position and may exhibit higher growth.

Ticker ROIC total assets/total debt interest coverage FCF/share MPC 8.74% 3.79 4.21 2.28 OXY 2.46% 4.28 4.85 1.985 PSX 6.46% 5.38 7.22 0.226 VLO 6.93% 5.65 7.66 9.283 XOM 4.03% 8.24 31.84 3.461 ANDV 4.90% 3.72 3.21 2.027 CVX 2.64% 6.55 30.79 3.744 average 5.17% 5.37 12.82 3.29 adjusted. average 7.99

percentile rank

Ticker ROIC total debt/total assets interest coverage FCF/share average percentile rank MPC 100.00% 16.60% 16.60% 50.00% 45.80% OXY 0.00% 33.30% 33.30% 16.60% 20.80% PSX 66.60% 50.00% 50.00% 0.00% 41.65% VLO 83.30% 66.60% 66.60% 100.00% 79.13% XOM 33.30% 100.00% 100.00% 66.60% 74.98% ANDV 50.00% 0.00% 0.00% 33.30% 20.83% CVX 16.60% 83.30% 83.30% 83.30% 66.63%

Data Source: 10-k fillings

Valero ranks in the 79th percentile followed by Exxon Mobil at 75th percentile and Chevron at the 67th percentile. Valero received high scores in terms of ROIC and FCF/share and scored moderately in other two categories. Note that the adjusted average in the left table adjusts the interest coverage by subtracting Exxon’s and Chevron’s Interest coverage, allowing better comparability. These two firms are not apples-to-apples comparables for Valero and other firms (who are mainly refiners), as they (XOM and CVX) also engage in extraction and exploration and have substantially larger asset base, revenue streams and market capitalization. Nonetheless, they help us see what it means to compare them to the downstream companies such as Valero, Occidental, Marathon, Philips 66 and Andeavor. Return on invested capital is a favorite metric of mine because it captures the capital investments which are substantial for oil and gas companies. Here I take a deeper look at the different components of Valero's ROIC through time series.

Data Source: 10-k fillings

While 2016’s earnings were affected by low refining margins, invested capital steeply reached higher highs with steady dividend growth. Valero’s Capital investments entail mostly capital expenditures to maintain their primary assets’ (refinery plants) operating reliability followed by deferred turnaround and catalyst costs, and investments in strategic acquisitions and joint ventures. In 2017 Valero made investments committed to a 40 percent undivided interest in a project with a subsidiary of Magellan (NYSE:MMP) to jointly build an estimated 135-mile, 20-inch refined petroleum products pipeline with a capacity of up to 150,000 barrels per day from Houston to Hearne, Texas, which is expected to be completed in mid 2019. Valero also entered into a joint ownership agreement with Sunrise Pipeline LLC, a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to acquire a 20 percent undivided interest in the expanded Sunrise Pipeline System to be constructed by Plains. These projects would allow expanding its transportation systems and achieving greater cost efficiency.

Now let’s shift our focus to the risk factors. Often companies have a knack to hide payments under off-balance sheet items. Accounting systems allow operating lease and certain expenditures under these items. Operating leases are major concerns for upstream and more integrated companies but also can be significant for crude refiners. Since these are not included in the balance sheet, the debt picture might be understated in many cases. So we also take a look at the operating lease costs for a number of crude refiners and compare it to their total debt.

Data Source: 10-k fillings of the comparables

Market participants in the oil and gas industry are subject to high capital investment. This exposes the industry’s cash flows to moderate to high risk. In the case for oil refineries, the investments mostly involve capital expenditures to maintain operating efficiency, investments in joint venture and construction of new refineries. Construction of new refinery processing plants are substantial. PwC estimates $7 billion in required capital for a 200,000 bpd (barrels per day) capacity plant. For 2018, Valero expects to incur approximately $2.7 billion for capital investments, which is 35% more than 2017. However, the actual result can be less or more depending on the situation of the firm’s refinery assets and joint ventures. As a result Valero’s 2018’s cash flows may derive significant downside from capital expenditures.

Another major concern in the oil and gas industry is environmental litigation which has the potential to lead to significant settlement costs. There are currently five situations where Valero may be fined more than $100,000. The litigation parties include U.S EPA, People of the State of Illinois, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, South Coast Air Quality Management District and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality District against Valero. I estimate that these costs, at worst, should not exceed more than $15 million in total, which I think cannot materially affect Valero. Also note that environmental liabilities lead to $47 million and $69 million in deferred income tax assets in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Benefits from deferred tax assets depend on future taxable income and tax rate, so decline in future taxable income and lowered tax rate can result in less benefits than anticipated.

Apart from these specific risks, cyclicality plays a pivotal role in the oil and gas industry. It’s difficult to predict where the overall economy will be heading in the near future given complex interaction between various market participants. Cyclicality can hurt Valero and any other oil and gas company badly. In previous cases (capex and litigation) the top lines remain less affected while bottom lines take the heat, but cyclicality can simply suppress the revenue streams which may result in total disaster to the overall health of Valero. However, so far macroeconomic fundamentals look good and the chance of economic shock is not visible in the medium-term outlook. Another important area in risk assessment is purchase obligation. Crude refiners enter into substantial purchase agreements which may have an uncertain impact. Valero has more than $18 billion in purchase obligations in 2018. These obligations involve terms such as fixed or minimum quantities to be purchased, fixed, minimum, or variable price provisions, and the approximate timing of the transaction. The impact of these obligations cannot be reasonably estimated but loss from these obligations could expose Valero to significant risk if acquisition cost and selling price differentials get narrow.

I have used a DCF framework to derive Valero’s fair value for its common equity. The current implied share price is near $101 which is roughly $17 less from its market price during the time this analytical piece was being written. Although this serves as a stepping stone for the entry point for mid-term investors, I don’t think this should change long-term investors’ mind about investing in this top-notch refiner’s equity.

Valuation summary:

Enterprise Value Implied Equity Value and Share Price Cumulative Present Value of FCF 12,307,997,462 EV 47,994,322,962 Terminal Year EBITDA 7,196,537,397 Less: Total Debt 8,872,000,000 Exit Multiple 6.50x Less: Preferred Securities 0 Terminal Value 46,777,493,077 Less: Noncont Interest 179,913,435 Discount factor 76.29% Plus: Cash and CE 5,850,000,000 Present Value of Terminal Value 35,686,325,500 Implied Equity Value 44,792,409,527 Enterprise Value 47,994,322,962 Fully diluted shared outstanding 444,000,000 implied EV/EBITDA 6.67 Implied Share Price $100.88

Model Inputs EBITDA (5y cagr) 5.26% capital exp (5y cagr) 7.48% average net working capital (5y cagr) 5.85% wacc 7.00% exit multiple 6.50x implied EV/EBITDA 6.67 Fully diluted shared outstanding 444,000,000

The global crude and refined products market is expected to exhibit strong performance in 2018. The game is now left upon the individual firms and depends on their current and evolving position to gain from rebounding crude markets. As of now, Valero has remained a high-quality oil refiner and the outlook is positive for the medium term given its healthy pricing margins, growing throughput production and complex refinery environment. Macro climate remains positive due to OPEC’s production cut, and the US growing import reliance and as a result widening crack spreads for finished refined products. On top of that, EIA’s expectation of rising product prices also is good news for Valero. The firm has posted strong relative value and sustainable revenue streams with a better position to avail discounts on feedstock given its geographic footprints that have streamlined connections with feedstock sources. Overall, the medium-term future looks bright for Valero Energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.