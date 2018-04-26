SunCoke Energy Partners' (SXCP) CEO Mike Rippey on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Andy Kellogg - IR

Mike Rippey - Chairman, President and CEO

Fay West - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley FBR

Matthew Fields - Bank of America

Derek Hernandez - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Good morning and good afternoon. My name is Draclin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SunCoke Energy Partners’ Q1 2018 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Andy Kellogg, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Andy Kellogg

Good morning. And thank you for joining us this morning to discuss SunCoke Energy Partners first quarter 2018 earnings. With me are Mike Rippey, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Fay West, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Following management’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on our Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available there later today. If we don’t get to your questions on the call, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.

Before I turn things over to Mike, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today’s call regarding future expectations, constitute forward-looking statements. The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today. These documents are available on our website, as our reconciliation to any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today’s call.

With that, I’ll now turn things over to Mike.

Mike Rippey

Thanks, Andy and thank you all for joining the call this morning. SXCP is off to a solid start and our first quarter performance and financial results are a testament to the progress we're making towards achieving our 2018 objectives. We're well positioned to achieve our fiscal year 2018 guidance targets. We're pleased with the overall safety and operating performance of our coke and logistics and continue work on the gas sharing project at Granite City, which remains on budget and on track to be completed in early 2019.

At Convent, we handled record volumes with over 2.5 million tons of throughput in the first quarter. Given CMT’s unique capabilities and favorable coal export market dynamics, we anticipate netbacks to our customers will remain attractive and with a strong start to the year, we are increasing expectations on throughput tons to be between 10 million and 10.5 million tons in 2018.

Additionally, this morning, the SXCP Board of Directors declared a Q1 2018 distribution of $0.40 per unit or $1.60 per unit annually. While SXCP’s operations continue to perform as expected, and we remain on pace to achieve our adjusted EBITDA guidance in 2018, the board determined that a reduction in the distribution to unit holders will allow us to reach our balance sheet objectives and position us for long term success.

Now, I’ll turn it over to Fay to review our first quarter earnings. Fay?

Fay West

Thanks, Mike and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 4, our first quarter net income attributable to SXCP was $12.2 million. Net income was up materially from the prior year period due to the deferred income tax expense recognized in 2017 related to changes in the IRS regulations on qualifying income. Current period net income attributable to SXCP was impacted by higher interest expense from our debt refinancing in May of last year.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $49.5 million, down $2.2 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease year-over-year was due in part to the timing of maintenance and outage costs at Haverhill as well as the impact that adverse weather conditions had on production and energy revenues at Granite City. Lastly, with our current distribution at $0.40 per unit, our cash coverage ratio is 1.46 times for the first quarter. As you can see on the chart, if the distribution had remained at 59.4 cents per unit, cash coverage ratio would have been below 1 times in the first quarter.

Turning to slide 5 and our adjusted EBITDA bridge, first quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $49.5 million compared to $51.7 million in Q1 of 2017. Our domestic coke business on balance performed as expected. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the timing of outage costs and lower yields at our Haverhill facility. We did not have any maintenance outages in the first quarter of 2017, so this affects quarter-over-quarter comparability.

Quarterly results were also impacted by the timing of other planned maintenance projects. These costs were included in our full year 2018 EBITDA guidance. Something that was not contemplated in our 2018 guidance, but affected our results was the impact that weather had on the inland water waves. High water levels and lock issues on the Ohio River increased transportation time for coals shipment. This in turn affected the moisture content of coal used for coke production at our Granite City operations.

Elevated coal moistures adversely affected both coke and energy production and the EBITDA impact in the first quarter was approximately $800,000. Adjusted EBITDA for our logistics business was up $0.4 million due primarily to record transloading volumes at CMT. CMT continues to benefit from attractive coal export market dynamics with current API 2 pricing supporting healthy export margins for our customers.

On the domestic logistics side, volumes were slightly tempered due to river conditions that disrupted barge related activities. Overall, we are off to a solid start in 2018 and remain on track to achieve our full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP guidance of between $215 million and $225 million.

Looking at domestic coke results on slide 6, as you can see from the chart, first quarter adjusted EBITDA per ton was $71 and 54,000 tons of production. As compared to the prior year quarter, planned outages in a low quality coal blend at Haverhill as well as high moisture coal at Granite City impacted volume. During a planned outage, coal charged into the ovens is this reduced, which results in lower production during that period. The timing of planned outages impact quarter-over-quarter comparisons in our domestic coke business.

Slipping to slide 7, our logistics business generated $13.4 million of adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter, a slight increase over the prior year period. CMT contributed $12 million of adjusted EBITDA on significantly higher volumes in the quarter. This adjusted EBITDA contribution does not include $1.2 million of deferred revenue related to take or pay tons. CMT handled record volumes over 2.5 million tons during the quarter, despite near historic high water levels on the Mississippi River. As you would expect, water levels have an effect on our operations, specifically the loading of vessels and barge unloading activities.

As a result, we incurred approximately $700,000 of incremental costs during the first quarter. We expect that water levels will return to normal sometime in mid-May. Given Convent’s strong start, we are increasing Convent’s full year based take or pay volumes to 8.5 million to 9 million tons from the original guidance of 6.5 million tons in 2018. We anticipate total throughput tons of 10 million to 10.5 million tons in 2018. As a reminder, there is limited EBITDA pickup from the increase based volumes due to the nature of our take or pay contract. We remain solidly on track to achieve our logistics adjusted EBITDA guidance of $70 million to $75 million for 2018.

Turning to slide 8 and looking at our liquidity position in the first quarter, strong operating performance coupled with a significant working capital benefit, which included the timing of interest payments contributed to $66 million of operating cash flow in the quarter. As a reminder, our senior note interest payments of approximately $26 million are due in the second quarter and fourth quarter. We expect the working capital benefit of approximately $32 million in the quarter to unwind throughout the year, in line with our guidance.

CapEx of approximately $11 million during the quarter included $7 million related to the Granite City gas sharing project. We anticipate higher CapEx spend in the second and third quarters of 2018 and remain in line with our full year CapEx guidance of approximately $61 million in the year. In the first quarter, SXCP received a $10 million capital contribution from SXC related to the Granite City gas sharing project.

We anticipate that we will receive another $10 million from SXC later this year. In total, we generated strong cash flow in the quarter and ended with just over $40 million of cash, which includes the benefit from the timing of interest payments. SXCP has approximately $195 million of combined liquidity and leverage was just over 3.8 times at the end of the first quarter.

Looking at our capital allocation priorities on slide 9. As Mike previously mentioned, this morning, the SXCP Board of Directors declared a Q1 2018 distribution of $0.40 per unit or $1.60 per unit on an annual basis. Our focus has been and continues to be on positioning SXCP for long term success. The reduction in unitholder distributions will allow us to deploy cash to reduce our debt and to help us achieve our long standing goal of 3.5 times debt to EBITDA or lower by the end of 2019.

As you may recall, last year, we successfully refinanced and materially extended our debt maturities. As part of this refinancing, our maximum leverage covenant under our revolving credit facility has a provision, which steps down from the current ratio of 4.5 times gross debt to EBITDA to 4 times gross debt to EBITDA in June of 2020. The action we have taken today allows a sufficient time to establish a comfortable cushion, well ahead of this step down to achieve our long term leverage target.

Additionally, the new distribution policy allows SXCP the ability to increase our cash balance back to normal levels. It improves our already strong liquidity position and provides greater flexibility to meet capital expenditures in 2018, which are elevated due primarily to the final portion of the environmental remediation project at Granite City.

Turning to slide 10 and looking at the financial impacts of our modified distribution policy. The new distribution policy is expected to generate nearly $75 million in total incremental cash in 2018 and 2019. This includes approximately $32 million in 2018, reflecting three quarters of this modified distribution. As our Q4 2017 distribution was paid earlier this year, and approximately $42 million in 2019. We anticipate coverage will grow to be between 1.62 times to 1.75 times in 2018 under the modified distribution policy versus approximately 1.03 times to 1.12 times under our previous distribution policy.

Before I turn the call back over to Mike, let me be clear that this decision to cut the distribution is not a reflection of current performance or 2018 expectation. Rather management and the SXCP board of directors strongly believe reallocating capital towards paying down debt and increasing our cash balance will maximize long term value for all unit holders and that a stronger balance sheet and increased financial flexibility will better position SXCP for long term success.

With that, I’ll hand it back to Mike.

Mike Rippey

Thanks, Fay. And wrapping up on slide 11, we remain keenly focused on improving operational performance across both our coke and logistics businesses, including the continued execution of our Granite City gas sharing project. From a commercial perspective, we will continue to leverage CMT’s unique capabilities to secure further new business towards our goal of achieving 5 million to 10 million of additional EBITDA in the next few years. And finally, we will again be focused on executing on our commitments to unit holders by achieving our full year financial targets.

With that, let's go ahead and open up the call for questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Lucas Pipes from B. Riley FBR.

Ted Beachley

Ted Beachley here for Lucas Pipes. So my first question is, do you have a planned timeline or expectations of how quickly you'll pay down your debt in 2018 or in 2019 and can we expect this to ramp up in the second quarter?

Fay West

So we will be generating cash throughout 2018 and through 2019, so $75 million in total. And we will be allocating that cash to pay down our revolver through 2018 and 2019 as well as building up our cash balance.

Ted Beachley

Thank you. And then my second question is industry question. So just given the strong domestic steel prices and the likely restart of Granite City blast furnace, do you think any other blast furnaces can possibly restart in the US?

Fay West

Well, I think that's a question better asked of our customers, but we are encouraged by the news that US still put out earlier this year on Granite City, but I guess you'll hear more tomorrow on US steel cost potentially.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matthew Fields from Bank of America.

Matthew Fields

Just wanted to confirm about the logistics, coal logistics volumes. Appreciate you taking up your sort of anticipated throughput through Convent, sort of dovetails with what we've heard from Marine foresight sending more tons to the gulf. If you're sending 10 million to 10.5 million tons through the terminal, is there a potential upside to your take or pay contract from that extra 0.5 million tons or am I confused about the overall tonnage to that terminal?

Fay West

So, the way to think about it is, is, there's limited EBITDA pickup from increase in base volumes, just based on the take or pay contracts and the nature of those contracts. We do receive some ancillary revenues on tons handled versus if we just get paid for take or pay volumes, but that's not material to our guidance, but it is contemplated in the range that we reaffirmed here this quarter.

Matthew Fields

Okay. Great. Thank you. And then on -- wanted to ask about met coal purchases, I know, you passed through met coal pricing to your mills as per your contracts, but just given the desegregation of US met after all the big guys went bankrupt and now they're sort of the smaller private met coal miners now and more mills sort of needing more coke, are mills buying spot tons, is the dynamic different with smaller private met coal mines out there instead of a few large more concentrated players.

Fay West

So, I would just say that, we actually secure our coal on an annual basis and we do that primarily in the third and fourth quarter and that's based on what we think our production is going to be as well as what we think the necessary coal blend is required for our customer specification. So how our customers are procuring coal independence of that is a question better asked of them, but from our perspective, we are already kind of contracted for all of 2018.

Matthew Fields

Okay. And that that discussion with your providers is not going to go on until August, September this year?

Fay West

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Derek Hernandez from Seaport Global Securities.

Derek Hernandez

I just wanted to start on the distribution. So, you mentioned 75 million in savings through the end of 2019 and spoke about how this is reducing your net debt to your target of 3.5x. On my numbers, you get to about that range 3.5 by the end of 2019 with just 75 million. Do you anticipate reaching this at an accelerated rate, given your operations, cash flow generation through ’18 and ’19 or is this primarily about backstopping that target on the distribution cut today.

Fay West

So the way to think about this is, the distribution really is -- the cut is reflected in our financial -- in the financial. And so -- let me just wind that back. We've had a stated long term goal of a target of 3.5 times. So we've been talking about that for well over 18 months. When we refinanced our debt here in May of last year, one of the covenants in our revolving credit facility has a step down in June of 2020. Okay. And so the step down goes from 4.5 times to 4 times. And so we want to make sure that we are in a comfortable range before that step down and to get to that comfortable range by the end of June or by the end of 2019, it’s a distribution cut to 160.

As we look at our operations and kind of giving kind of our range of EBITDA, which we haven't adjusted, right, we’re reaffirming our targeted EBITDA range, we would get to roughly 3.7 times by the end of ’18 and then continuing on to 3.5 or lower by the end of ’19. And the other thing that you need to consider there is the increasing cash balance. We're really operating at a fairly low cash balance of, I think, we were at $7 million at the end of the year and while you look at the print on the cash here at the end of the quarter, it was relatively high.

That was really just an anomaly based on the timing of interest payments. So we're looking to actually replenish our cash balance to a more normalized range, which is between $30 million and $40 million is how we typically operate it. So it’s those two things. So, it's based on what our reaffirmed guidance range is here in 2018 and stepping down our leverage to be in a comfortable range before the end of 2019 and increasing our cash.

Derek Hernandez

Got it. And that actually answers my next question around normalized cash levels. Given that you state that there's a little bit of fluctuation around your payments, how far do you think you are from that 30 million to 40 million normalized cash level today or I should say at the end of the quarter reported?

Fay West

So I think, we will be slowly growing cash throughout the year, but we will be at kind of that more normalized level probably more in the first part of 2019.

Derek Hernandez

Got it. And then this level for your distribution of $0.40, your comments seem to imply that you would anticipate this to continue through the full year of 2018 and 2019. Is that the right way to think about it that this is your kind of new normal level for say the foreseeable future and then if it is, beyond 2019, do you see this potentially stepping up in that period or is that something that you would reassess at that point? Thank you.

Fay West

So the plan is through 2018 and 2019, at this distribution level, will help us achieve our targeted leverage goal. So you can think of that in that context. At the end of 2019, this is a board decision that is contemplated on a quarterly basis and so they will make that decision in 2019 at that time.

Derek Hernandez

Got it. Thank you very much for the clarification there. Just a quick question, you also mentioned the CMT had an increase in rate year-over-year on your take or pay tons, is there a way to kind of get around the details there and any potential increase year-over-year in 19 or further?

Fay West

So when we purchased the terminal and we acquired those contracted, some of those contracts, there is an annual increase in the rate per ton through the contract term and that is not something that we have disclosed in the past and you can probably appreciate why, but you should anticipate seeing an incremental increase throughout the contract term.

Derek Hernandez

I see. And then finally, you've spoken often about increasing additional sales volumes beyond your take or pays at CMT. And I believe the increase that you outlined for the terminal this year is primarily based on those Illinois Basin volumes by the two producers. Do you have any additional color or outlook on adding other volumes to the terminal through the year? Thank you.

Fay West

So one of our stated objective, as Mike mentioned, was to increase our EBITDA at the Convent by $5 million to $10 million based on incremental business. We made a pretty good start in that in 2017 and what we've contemplated here in our guidance and was about 1.5 million tons of new volume that are not based take or pay volume. So the 1.5 million tons includes potentially other coal that we would handle for other customers, that includes aggregates. There was a contract that we secured last here, pet coke, we also do some liquids business there. So that is something that we are keenly focused on and looking at growing and growing throughout the balance of this year to help us achieve that $5 million to $10 million of incremental EBITDA over the next couple of years.

Operator

Your next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I appreciate your financial prudence. I know to bring in the cash up and your EBITDA goals. However, this question has not been asked so far and I like a clear answer on it. The Federal Reserve has been in interest rate mode increase since December of ’15. It appears they are going to continue this acceleration through 2018 and 2019. With your ambitious goals of paying down debt, I got that, getting cash up to 30 million, 40 million, I got that.

Could that be subordinate or taken off the rails by that kind of an acceleration of the interest rate factor going up that you’re trying to pay down debt as fast as you can, increase your cash balance and also find out at the end of the day and by end of the ’19 that you’re not that much farther ahead. You may have more cash, I got that. But and now we’re going to be and my second part of this, I see in 2020 above the recession a slowdown. So in all reality, interest rate increases and then with the recession to follow, how would that impact your company. I’m not talking about the distribution, but your company to pay down debt? Thank you.

Fay West

So currently, we have about $130 million of floating rate debt on our revolver and you're absolutely right. We've seen an increase in interest rates year over year and we've seen a steady increase. Just the, if I contemplate paying down this debt over this time horizon, it would have a favorable impact, interest rates being kind of where they are today can have a favorable impact of about $2 million to $3 million just in 2018. So, I mean, this will get us to a balance of variable rate debt that is very manageable. It's hard for me to contemplate where the interest rate environment is going to be, but I think we're taking prudent steps within a raising rate environment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, it's very clear and descripted that the fact that the rates have been going up and the Federal Reserve and whether it's two or three more, and my really, the big question is and the reality is, if there's 2 or 3 more this year or another 3 more next year, with the revolver, how could that negatively impact your efforts because they started in December 15 and they're not done and the new Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell seems to feel there's greater growth and is looking at things a little more aggressively on the rate cycle. So again should that happen, I just want to ask -- should that happen, a couple of raises this year and a couple more next year, could that offset all the good things you're trying to accomplish came down the revolver?

Mike Rippey

This is Mike. And we're not forecasting a recession in ’19 or ’20. But picking up on your thesis, I believe our actions are prudent and in the presence of your forecast would tend to confirm our actions. Everything we're doing would be consistent, should we find ourselves in a recessionary period, having paid down our debt, having paid down debt in a rising interest rate environment. Of course, it’s a good thing and the company would be better positioned to withstand any recession that might come our way, but I also want to remind you that the contractual nature of our relationships, both on the coke and the logistics side being take or pay contracts, naturally, there's a protection.

We're not carrying on a recession, we're not hoping for it. Fundamentals notwithstanding the Fed's action seem to be supportive. Again, I’m speculating here, but the nature of our contracts provide a lot of comfort as well during periods of economic weakness that was demonstrated more recently when the country went through its last recessionary period and the steel industry being cyclic, suffered all the indignities of a recession and we came out of that quite well, our EBITDA performance remains at decent levels, even during a recessionary period. So there is protection in our contracts as well.

Unidentified Analyst

So thank you. In other words, your contracts and your efforts should help mitigate those risks moving forward in a more positive way than most people probably think of your industry.

Mike Rippey

We'd like to believe so. Yes.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Mike Rippey

Okay then. Again, I'd like to thank everyone for your participation today and your continued interest and investment in SunCoke and we’ll look forward to talking to all of you again soon. And with that, have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.