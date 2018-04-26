CYS Investments' (CYS) Management on Special Investor Conference Call 2018 - Merger Update Call Transcript

CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS) Special Investor Conference Call April 26, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, Jonathan and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss our proposed acquisition of CYS Investments, Inc. With me on the call this morning are Tom Siering, our President and CEO; Brad Farrell, our CFO; and Bill Roth, our CIO. Also joining us this morning is Kevin Grant, Chairman, CEO, President and CIO of CYS Investments.

After my introductory comments, Tom and Kevin will provide some insights into the announcement that will provide a pro forma portfolio overview and then we will open up the call for a brief question-and-answer session.

The press release associated with today's call was filed this morning with the SEC. In addition we'd encourage you to reference the accompanying presentation to this call. If you do not have a copy, you may find them on our website or on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Before I turn the call over, I would like to remind you that remarks made by management during this conference call and the supporting slides may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and actual results may be materially different because of a variety of risks and other factors. Such statements are typically associated with the words such as anticipate, expect, estimate, and believe or other such words. We caution investors not to relay unduly on forward-looking statements.

Each of Two Harbors and CYS Investments describe these risks and uncertainties in their respective annual reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in other filings they may make with the SEC from time to time and as it relates to the proposed transaction on Page 2 of the investor presentation which are available in the investor relations sections of each company's website and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Except as may be required by law Two Harbors and CYS Investments do not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any obligation to do so.

I'd also like to inform you that in connection with the proposed transaction, Two Harbors and CYS Investments will file with the SEC a registration statement for the transaction which will include a joint proxy statement relating to shareholder meetings of Two Harbors and CYS Investments. This registration statement and joint copy statement will contain important information about the transaction. Investors are urged to read these materials when they become available.

I will now turn the call over to Tom.

Thomas Siering

Thank you, Maggie and good morning everyone. We hope that you've had a chance to review our press release and Form 8-K filing from this morning. Today, we are excited to announce that we have entered into a Definitive Merger Agreement pursuant to which Two Harbors will acquire CYS Investments.

Please turn to Slide 3, of the accompanying presentation as we highlight some of the key transaction details. Upon the closing of this proposed merger, in exchange for their shares of CYS common stock, CYS stockholders will receive newly issued shares of Two Harbors' common stock as well as an aggregate cash consideration of $15 million to be distributed on a pro rata basis. The number of new Two Harbors' shares issued will be based on exchange ratio to be determined by dividing 96.75% of CYS' adjusted book value by 94.2% of Two Harbors' adjusted book value per share.

On this slide we can see an illustrative example of the economics of the transaction which represents a meaningful premium to CYS' April 25, closing stock price. Please note that this example is for illustration purposes only and will change as book values change between now and when the final exchange ratio is determined.

For instance, the Two Harbors in April we have see a modest reversal of the underperformance of both higher coupons and specified pools reflected in our March 31, book value. In that light, despite interest rates being up over 25 basis points so far this month Two Harbors' book value is relatively unchanged since quarter end. We'll discuss this in more detail on our upcoming earnings call.

Please note that we will publicly announce the actual exchange ratio at least five business days prior to the special stockholder meetings that will be required for this transaction. Following the closing of the transaction all senior management positions will continue to be held by Two Harbors' personnel and Two Harbors' Board of Directors will be expanded to include two additional independent directors from CYS' current Board, James Stern and Karen Hammond.

We anticipate there will be modest near term dilution of about 2% to Two Harbors' book value as a result of this transaction. Over time however, we believe there will be substantial benefits to our stockholders and CYS' stockholders in terms of long-term value creation.

Another key highlight of this transaction is that our external manager, PRCM Advisors will consider up to $28 million to the transaction. In the first year following the closing of the merger, PRCM Advisors will reduce its base management fee with respect to the incremental equity under management resulting from the merger from 1.5% of stockholders equity per annum to 75 basis points. This is intended to mitigate any drag from the reappointment of CYS capital.

Additionally, PRCM Advisors also has agreed to a one-time post closing $15 million downward adjustment in management's fees payable to PRCM Advisors by Two Harbors for the quarter in which the merger closes. This will offset the $15 million cash consideration Two Harbors is paying CYS stockholders. PRCM Advisors has also agreed to contribute up to $3.3 million pertaining to certain deal cost.

Turning to Slide 4, in line with our focus on maximizing stockholder value, we believe that this transaction will be beneficial for Two Harbors' stockholders in the following ways. First, the additional capital from the acquisition supports continued growth in our target asset classes and positions us to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise. Second, we expect that the combination of the two companies will create cost efficiencies and decrease other operating expense ratio by about 30 to 40 basis points.

Additionally, PRCM Advisors' agreement to reduce its base management fee on the additional capital will further enhance operating cost efficiencies in the year following the close of the transaction. Third, we expect to maintain our quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share through 2018 subject to market conditions and at the discretion and approval of our Board of Directors. Fourth, we believe that with a pro forma equity base of nearly $5 billion our stockholders will benefit from the scale, liquidity, and capital alternatives of a larger company.

Finally, as we discussed on prior earnings calls, we anticipate improvement in agency spreads in 2018. If this occurs, we believe that this transaction will be accretive to earnings and endorses the capital raising attended to this transaction.

I will now turn it over to Kevin to discuss the anticipated benefits for CYS's stockholders as we turn to Slide 5.

Kevin Grant

Thank you, Tom and good morning everyone. We are excited about the opportunity to merge with Two Harbors, a company I've followed since their founding and admire. Specifically we believe that our stockholders will benefit from the combination in many ways. First, the enhanced scale and liquidity of a larger combined company.

Second, based on the illustrative example that Tom highlighted, CYS shareholders would receive $7.79 of combined cash and stock per share of CYS common stock which is a meaningful premium.

Third, we believe our stockholders will benefit from a more diversified business model with a mix of asset classes and a platform that is positioned to withstand periods of market volatility. Fourth and finally, Two Harbors has a long history of being a very strong steward of its stockholders capital.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Bill to talk about expectations for the combined companies.

William Roth

Thank you, Kevin. As both, Tom and Kevin have noted, this is a very exciting time for both of our companies. My remarks this morning will focus on a quick review of Two Harbors, our plans to deploy the capital from CYS and the market opportunity in front of us.

Let's first turn to Slide 6. As many of you know, Two Harbors is a hybrid mortgage rate with two investment strategies, a rate strategy comprised of Agency RMBS, Mortgage Servicing Rights or MSR and related hedges and a credit strategy comprised primarily of non-Agency securities.

We believe the combination of these strategies can generate strong returns with more stable book value performance over time. Currently CYS' portfolio is comprised wholly of agency security. Upon closing we would expect to redeploy the capital from their portfolio into our target assets, Agency RMBS, MSR and residential mortgage credit assets.

Moving to Slide 7, we believe that the additional capital from the acquisition of CYS will support continued growth across our strategies. We anticipate that over time approximately 50% of our equity capital will be allocated to MSR and residential credit which aligns with our current capital allocation. As you can see in the table on this slide, in our rate strategy we anticipate ROEs in the low-to-mid double-digits which includes pairing agency RMBS with MSR.

Furthermore, as the Fed continues reducing its footprint in the Agency RMBS market, we believe spreads will become more attractive for investment which can lead to even more exciting returns for our rate strategy. In our credit strategy, we also expect total returns in the low-to-mid double-digits and believe these attractive returns will be driven by continued fundamental improvement in residential credit. The legacy market is still over $500 billion in size and newer markets are growing quickly, both of which provide opportunity for us.

Finally, Slide 8 through 11 highlights a little bit more about Two Harbors for those who may not be as familiar with our company. I would particularly like to highlight our history of being strong stewards of our stockholders capital with a keen emphasis on protecting book value and delivering strong results.

As shown on Slide 10 and 11, since our inception in 2009 through December 31, 2017 we grew our book value by 20% and with less volatility than our mortgage REIT peer group. Additionally, on Slide 11, you can see that during the 2013 taper tantrum we outperformed our peers by over 1700 basis points and had less book value variance during the volatile market environment of 2013 and 2016. We believe these results reflect our strong emphasis on risk management and our sophisticated approach to hedging.

In closing we are very enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead for Two Harbors. We believe that through this transaction there will be the potential for enhanced stockholder value for both Two Harbors and CYS stockholders.

With that, I will turn it back to Jonathan for Q&A.

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Bose George from KBW. Your question please?

Bose George

Hey guys. Good morning and congratulations. Just given the tight spread on lot of credit assets and your pretty deliberate kind of slow approach to building MSR, how long do you think it will take to realign the CYS portfolio to where you'd like it?

Thomas Siering

Yes, hey thanks for joining us Bose. Good question. Yes, we anticipate roughly six months or so plus or minus once the deal closes. Obviously there will be sometime between now and then as we make headway, but from to continue to pursue our target asset classes, but once the deal closes that's what we're expecting.

Bose George

Okay and then just in terms of is anything going to be done to try and sort of stabilize CYS' book value as you head into the merger just for more certainty on that closing price?

William Roth

Yes, this is Bill. I would - CYS obviously is their own independent company and I would refer this to Kevin. So thanks for that question. Kevin, if you could undo [ph] your line for that one?

Kevin Grant

Absolutely. Bose, you probably noticed we released last night that we've been continuing our ongoing process of adding to our hedge. And that was underway anyway regardless of this transaction. So we've had a program in place to get that duration gap and the volatility down. At the end of the day the biggest remaining risk is still going to be the bases risk, so it's still all about the - just the total number of mortgages that we own versus the hedges and all the companies in this space have that bases risk. So that's a program that's reducing the volatility of our book value has been a program that's been in place for quite a while and we'll continue with that.

Bose George

Okay, great. Okay and just one more just on the expense. After the deal, after that one year period the expenses, it goes back to kind of the base rate that you had before is that right?

Kevin Grant

Yes, that is correct.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark DeVries from Barclays. Your question please?

Mark DeVries

Yes, thanks. Bill, I think as you mentioned you guys see the opportunity for greater returns in the agency spaces is potentially wide more from here. How do you think about with this deal potentially exposing yourself to greater spread widening by adding a portfolio that doesn't have the same kind of hedge with MSR that you currently have at Two Harbors?

Thomas Siering

Hey Mark, good morning and thanks for joining us. Well, I mean I think what we intend to continue to manage the Two Harbors book the way we have, certainly up until closing. At closing you know obviously we'll see what the CYS holdings are at that time and then we'll take assets that we like and retain those and assets that we're going to redeploy and redeploy those.

But I think the key thing is that over time our intent is one of the event big benefits that we've discussed before is the MSR mitigates the bases risk that Kevin discussed and mitigates it greatly. And so it's really our intent to focus strongly on growing that to continue to get to the point where it is now it is about 20% in capital.

Mark DeVries

Got it. Is there ability for you to potentially accelerate acquisition or creation of MSRs once you get them on board?

Kevin Grant

Yes, sure. So as we've talked about in the past annual volumes are well north of $100 billion. And so we can certainly continue to be focused on bulk transactions to build up our flow volume and that's our intent because clearly as a bigger company that will be beneficial to our balance sheet.

Thomas Siering

Yes, Mark. It’s Tom. Good morning. The biggest lever and in that risk factor are bulk deals and those are somewhat unpredictable, but we anticipate being trying to be active in that market as well.

Mark DeVries

Okay, got it and then the question for Kevin. Kevin, I get why this deal makes sense for your shoulders. It's positive, but I think you could have said a lot of those things at any point in the past. Just curious, could you shed any light on kind of what's motivating the decision to kind of sell the company now?

Kevin Grant

Well, I think a whole range of things. The markets structure more broadly just away from us has changed over the past 10 years, 14, 15 years since I founded the company and scale matters. From a corporate perspective it gives you the ability to have more resources attacking investment challenges and problems and obviously interest rate volatility is an investment challenge these days.

But from a stock trading perspective liquidity all that stuff, the algorithms and the ETFs really dominate trading these days and scale really matters. So I used to say that a billion dollar market cap was just fine and I think that hurdle is much higher in this environment. So this came together through just unsolicited inquiry in the marketplace.

The Board conducted a very thorough process which will be described in the joint proxy. And we came to really the best conclusion that I think we could have come to. So here we are. It's just - it happened that a bunch of things lined up to make it happen now.

Mark DeVries

Okay, I understood and Kevin, for those of us that were planning to join you in Boston on Monday is it safe to assume we can cancel our travel plans?

Kevin Grant

Yes, I think it wouldn't be appropriate to have that meeting in Boston, so thanks for putting us on your schedule, but I think you've got other things to do.

Mark DeVries

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Fred Small from Compass Point. Your question please?

Frederick Small

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the deal. Just in terms of the closing, I guess do you have any initial expectations on when you hope to close the deal?

Thomas Siering

Sure, good morning, Fred. This is Tom. So this obviously will need review by the SEC. It will require shareholder votes on both the Two Harbors and CYS side. But it's our reasonable expectation that the deal will close in Q3.

Frederick Small

Okay, any thoughts on early-late or what's possible there, is there, when is the earliest potential time you could close it, just anything for the timelines for the votes and stuff like that?

Thomas Siering

Yes, I'd rather not go into that granularity because the path of these things can be somewhat unpredictable, but I think to frame it in Q3 is a reasonable expectation.

Frederick Small

Great thanks and then two, I guess just on - one question for Kevin or one to ask related question, do you have any sort of update for where we are now, quarter-to- date on book value or what you've seen happen there? I know that you said Two [ph] was flat.

Kevin Grant

No, we don't have an update right now.

Frederick Small

Okay and then the last one. Just I think Kevin mentioned that this came through an unsolicited inquiry, but can you talk a little bit maybe about what had you out there looking for a deal, because I think it was a little bit unexpected, I know some other companies have talked about pursuing M&A?

Kevin Grant

This will be described in great detail in the joint proxy. So when that document is filed you'll see quite a bit of detail about the process that occurred.

Frederick Small

Okay thanks.

Thomas Siering

Thank you for joining our conference call today. We are very excited about the proposed acquisition of CYS and look forward to keeping you updated as we move forward. Have a wonderful day.

